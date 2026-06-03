Nelly Korda charges into U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera with hunger stoked by last year’s setbacks

LOS ANGELES — Nelly Korda fell just short of her first U.S. Women’s Open title a year ago, coming up second to Maja Stark in a finish that was painfully appropriate for her inexplicably winless calendar year.

But that disappointment at Erin Hills is a primary reason Korda arrived at venerable Riviera this week as the world’s No. 1 player and a favorite to raise the trophy at the 81st Open.

“I was just hungry for more,” Korda said of last year’s Open experience. “Last year was just a weird year of kind of not necessarily playing my best, but also when I did, not getting the bounces or just missing by a centimeter here and there. But I also learned a lot about myself. It made me hungrier to be in those positions.”

Korda has been eating this year, all right.

A dominant major title at The Chevron Championship. Three victories overall. Three more second-place finishes, and an emphatic return to the top of the rankings.

Korda says she welcomes the pressure that accompanies her success, and she is thrilled to be under the spotlight and playing for the richest prize pool in women’s golf at the first women’s Open ever held at Riviera, the 100-year-old country club nestled in Pacific Palisades and patronized by decades of Hollywood royalty.

“I’m just motivated to put myself into that position, to grind on off weeks, to just play the game,” Korda said. “It’s really hard to explain, but there’s nothing better when you’re a very competitive person than being in the hunt on a back nine at a tournament. There’s a really big rush of emotions. Even if it doesn’t work out, you constantly want to put yourself back into that, because all that work that you’ve put in in your off weeks. That’s what makes it worth it.”

Korda took the past two weeks off to make sure she was fully rested and prepared for the Open and for Riviera, a course she had played only once before this week. This tournament has never been held anywhere in Los Angeles County, easily the most populous in the U.S.

“It’s amazing out here,” Korda said. “I mean, the vibe of the place, knowing that so much history has been played out here, it’s a great place for us to play.”

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open - Early Thursday Golf Channel brings you the latest news from the U.S. Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Stark contrast

Stark began the week by returning the trophy she won by holding off Korda last year at the Open, but she wasn’t sad to comply with tradition.

“I did kind of want to let it go, because it’s weird — it’s like I had it sitting in my room, and I just saw it every day,” Stark said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ But I just want to move on. I want the challenge again. It was fun to have it, but it’s more fun to play for it than to have it, I guess.”

Stark had been on the fringes of the LPGA Tour field before her victory last year at Erin Hills — but after securing her tour status with a major win, the Swede promptly missed the cut in five of her next seven tournaments. She’s now paying more attention to the mental side of her game, hiring a therapist and a sports psychologist.

The results are promising: Stark is up to 23rd in the world after making seven cuts in eight starts this season, finishing 16th in Cincinnati three weeks ago.

First starts

Megha Ganne is beginning her pro career at Riviera just one week after last year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur champion led Stanford to another NCAA title, making the winning putt to beat USC down the coast in Carlsbad, California. Trojans star and Irvine native Catherine Park is also making her pro debut at Riviera.

Ganne played in the final group of the 2021 Open as a 17-year-old high schooler at Olympic Club in San Francisco, eventually finishing as the top amateur. As her pro career approached, she has been leaning on her LPGA Tour friends, including three-time major champion Lydia Ko.

“Being a professional is about the little stuff, and the stuff you can’t really see, like invisible little details,” Ganne said. “That stuff comes with experience, time, maturity and having a good team around you.”

No matter how her debut goes, Ganne is graduating from Stanford next week.

U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses Here’s a look at the winners of the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship, beginning in 1946 and all the way through the 80th edition won last year by Maja Stark.

Wie’s back

Michelle Wie West is coming out of retirement to play her first major tournament since the 2023 U.S. Open. The former wunderkind’s only major victory was at the Open in 2014, and the 36-year-old mother of two used her final year of exemption for a spot in this field.

Her husband, Jonnie West, will caddy for her at Riviera, while daughter Makenna will be watching.

“Last time I retired at Pebble Beach, Makenna was 2 and doesn’t really have any memories,” she said. “Hopefully being 6 now, she’ll have a lot more memories of being here this week.”