PGA Tour changes won’t deter ‘part-timer’ McIlroy from picking and choosing his schedule

Rory McIlroy still plans to “pick and choose” his schedule, even if the PGA Tour moves forward with a two-track system starting in 2028.

It’s been the topic du jour at Muirfield Village this week. Jack Nicklaus, the founder and host of the Memorial Tournament, said Tuesday that he’s “not exactly in favor of what [the Tour is] doing right now.”

What, exactly, the Tour is doing has become a bit more clear in recent days. CEO Brian Rolapp and the Future Competition Committee reportedly envision a reimagined Tour with members having Track 1 or Track 2 status. Track 1 would be where McIlroy competes and would include an expanded signature events schedule, plus The Players Championship and the majors.

Even with a clear promotion and relegation system, McIlroy isn’t planning to change his annual Tour schedule, which is ideally “18 to 20 events.” He also has to consider his DP World Tour commitments overseas.

McIlroy played 23 tournaments across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2025, starting at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic before beginning his PGA campaign with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played five DP World Tour events after the TOUR Championship wrapped in August, as well as the Ryder Cup, before the holidays.

the Memorial Tournament - Rd 1 Watch the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

“I think with the Track 1 events expanded to 120 players, I mean, I think I would back myself to finish in that top 100 or whatever it is if I play a limited schedule,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “You know, I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been on Tour... more than half of my life at this point. So I’ll pick and choose my spots like I have been doing sort of the last 18 months to two years.

“Does it mean it makes it harder for myself to win the FedExCup or whatever the season-long title race is going to be called? Absolutely. But I’m okay with that because it brings balance to my life and let’s me enjoy things outside of the game.”

The two-time reigning Masters champion seems to have found the sweet spot with his schedule. He even opened his press conference by saying he feels “a bit like a part-timer these days.”

“I like that I can give myself flexibility,” McIlroy said. “I like that we have the option of the flexibility on this Tour. We don’t have to enter events until Friday at 5:00 p.m. before. So in the middle of the week before, if you feel like you want to get some competitive reps under your belt, you can enter. So it is nice to have the flexibility.”