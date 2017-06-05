U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Erin Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 10 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the country to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:

Germantown CC/Ridgeway CC in Memphis, Tenn. (108 players for nine spots)

Who's in: Steve Stricker (-10), Andres Romero (-9), Troy Merritt (-9), Harris English (-9), Chez Reavie (-9), Garrett Osborn (-9), Trey Mullinax (-8)

Playoff: Meen Whee Kim, Davis Shore (a), Scott Brown, Xander Schauffele, Jonathan Randolph (all -7)

Who's out: Peter Malnati (-6), Matt Jones (-5), Brian Gay (-5), Willy Wilcox (-5), Retief Goosen (-5), Stuart Appleby (-4), Cody Gribble (-4), Braden Thornberry (a) (-2)

Recap: Stricker is arguably the biggest storyline out of sectionals, earning medalist honors after the USGA denied his request for a special exemption with the U.S. Open heading to his home state. At age 50, he'll be a big draw at Erin Hills just months before he captains the U.S. squad at the Presidents Cup.

Canoe Brook CC in Summit, N.J. (80 players for five spots)

Who's in: Daniel Chopra (-11), Christopher Crawford (a) (-8), Andy Pope (-8), Scott Harvey (a) (-8), Matthew Campbell (-7)

Who's out: Roberto Diaz (-7), Cameron Wilson (-6), Andrew Svoboda (-3), Richy Werenski (-1), Jim Herman (+1)

Recap: Chopra headlines the quintet of qualifiers nearly a decade after his last PGA Tour win. Harvey, a former U.S. Mid-Amateur champ, will be making his first U.S. Open appearance while Crawford qualified at Canoe Brook for the second straight year.

Hawks Ridge GC in Ball Ground, Ga. (36 players for two spots)

Who's in: Stephan Jaeger (-7), Alex Smalley (a) (-7)

Who's out: Dru Love (a) (-6), Jimmy Stanger (a) (-5), Todd White (a) (+2), Rhein Gibson (70-WD)

Recap: Jaeger shot a 58 last year en route to victory on the Web.com Tour, and also won on that circuit last month in South Carolina. He'll return to the U.S. Open for the first time since he qualified for Chambers Bay two years ago. A chip-in eagle on the final hole left Love, son of Davis Love III, one shot short of a playoff.

Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla. (49 players for three spots)

Who's in: Jack Maguire (-5), Tyson Alexander (-1), Joaquin Niemann (a) (-1)

Who's out: Eugene Hong (a) (-1), Tim Wilkinson (+1), Robert Allenby (+2), Sam Horsfield (75-WD)

Recap: Maguire left FSU to turn pro in late 2015 and currently plays on the Web.com Tour. He took home medalist honors by four shots and will be joined at Erin Hills by Alexander, son of former U.S. Amateur champ Buddy Alexander who birdied the first hole of a 3-for-2 playoff. Niemann, the top-ranked amateur in the world, birdied his 36th hole to join the playoff, then grabbed the last spot over Hong on the third extra hole.

Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio (77 players for four spots)

Who's in: Corey Conners (-12), Brian Stuard (-9), Brice Garnett (-8), Ryan Brehm (-7)

Who's out: Zac Blair (-5), Tony Finau (-3), Dylan Meyer (a) (-2), Nick Hardy (a) (-2)

Recap: Conners was a runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, and he got off to a blistering start with an opening-round 61. Stuard qualified out of Springfield for the third time in the last five years, while Brehm closed strong with a back-nine 30 to close out a second-round 63 and nab the final spot over a number of PGA Tour pros and several current and former players from the University of Illinois.

Woodmont CC in Rockville, Md. (50 players for three spots)

Who's in: Samuel Ryder (-11), Kyle Thompson (-7), Ben Kohles (-6)

Who's out: Steve Wheatcroft (-3), Nicholas Thompson (E), Billy Hurley III (E), Jason Gore (+1)

Recap: Ryder is playing this year on the Web.com Tour, and he built a healthy cushion with a 62 in the opening round. He'll be joined at Erin HIlls by Thompson, who won the season-opening Web.com event in the Bahamas, and Kohles, another Web veteran who closed with a 68 to finish two shots clear of fourth place.