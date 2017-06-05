Golf Central Blog

U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out

By

Will Gray
June 5, 2017, 7:01 pm

RSS

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Erin Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 10 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the country to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:

Germantown CC/Ridgeway CC in Memphis, Tenn. (108 players for nine spots)

Who's in: Steve Stricker (-10), Andres Romero (-9), Troy Merritt (-9), Harris English (-9), Chez Reavie (-9), Garrett Osborn (-9), Trey Mullinax (-8)

Playoff: Meen Whee Kim, Davis Shore (a), Scott Brown, Xander Schauffele, Jonathan Randolph (all -7)

Who's out: Peter Malnati (-6), Matt Jones (-5), Brian Gay (-5), Willy Wilcox (-5), Retief Goosen (-5), Stuart Appleby (-4), Cody Gribble (-4), Braden Thornberry (a) (-2)

Recap: Stricker is arguably the biggest storyline out of sectionals, earning medalist honors after the USGA denied his request for a special exemption with the U.S. Open heading to his home state. At age 50, he'll be a big draw at Erin Hills just months before he captains the U.S. squad at the Presidents Cup.

Canoe Brook CC in Summit, N.J. (80 players for five spots)

Who's in: Daniel Chopra (-11), Christopher Crawford (a) (-8), Andy Pope (-8), Scott Harvey (a) (-8), Matthew Campbell (-7)

Who's out: Roberto Diaz (-7), Cameron Wilson (-6), Andrew Svoboda (-3), Richy Werenski (-1), Jim Herman (+1)

Recap: Chopra headlines the quintet of qualifiers nearly a decade after his last PGA Tour win. Harvey, a former U.S. Mid-Amateur champ, will be making his first U.S. Open appearance while Crawford qualified at Canoe Brook for the second straight year.

Hawks Ridge GC in Ball Ground, Ga. (36 players for two spots)

Who's in: Stephan Jaeger (-7), Alex Smalley (a) (-7)

Who's out: Dru Love (a) (-6), Jimmy Stanger (a) (-5), Todd White (a) (+2), Rhein Gibson (70-WD)

Recap: Jaeger shot a 58 last year en route to victory on the Web.com Tour, and also won on that circuit last month in South Carolina. He'll return to the U.S. Open for the first time since he qualified for Chambers Bay two years ago. A chip-in eagle on the final hole left Love, son of Davis Love III, one shot short of a playoff.

Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla. (49 players for three spots)

Who's in: Jack Maguire (-5), Tyson Alexander (-1), Joaquin Niemann (a) (-1)

Who's out: Eugene Hong (a) (-1), Tim Wilkinson (+1), Robert Allenby (+2), Sam Horsfield (75-WD)

Recap: Maguire left FSU to turn pro in late 2015 and currently plays on the Web.com Tour. He took home medalist honors by four shots and will be joined at Erin Hills by Alexander, son of former U.S. Amateur champ Buddy Alexander who birdied the first hole of a 3-for-2 playoff. Niemann, the top-ranked amateur in the world, birdied his 36th hole to join the playoff, then grabbed the last spot over Hong on the third extra hole.

Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio (77 players for four spots)

Who's in: Corey Conners (-12), Brian Stuard (-9), Brice Garnett (-8), Ryan Brehm (-7)

Who's out: Zac Blair (-5), Tony Finau (-3), Dylan Meyer (a) (-2), Nick Hardy (a) (-2)

Recap: Conners was a runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, and he got off to a blistering start with an opening-round 61. Stuard qualified out of Springfield for the third time in the last five years, while Brehm closed strong with a back-nine 30 to close out a second-round 63 and nab the final spot over a number of PGA Tour pros and several current and former players from the University of Illinois.

Woodmont CC in Rockville, Md. (50 players for three spots)

Who's in: Samuel Ryder (-11), Kyle Thompson (-7), Ben Kohles (-6)

Who's out: Steve Wheatcroft (-3), Nicholas Thompson (E), Billy Hurley III (E), Jason Gore (+1)

Recap: Ryder is playing this year on the Web.com Tour, and he built a healthy cushion with a 62 in the opening round. He'll be joined at Erin HIlls by Thompson, who won the season-opening Web.com event in the Bahamas, and Kohles, another Web veteran who closed with a 68 to finish two shots clear of fourth place.

Article Tags: 

U.S. Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
Despite projections, Ko maintains world No. 1

Trending

Cool, calm Dufner rebounds for big Memorial win
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
Top Photos: June 4, 2017
Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial Tournament
Dufner (68) wins Memorial by three strokes
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
U.S. Open sectional qualifying results
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.