Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons

Tiger Woods is officially off the free agent market when it comes to equipment.

On the eve of his 2017 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods and TaylorMade Golf announced that they had reached an equipment endorsement deal for the 14-time major champion to play the company's metalwoods, fairway woods irons and wedges. Woods joins a stable of TaylorMade players that also includes world No. 1 Jason Day, reigning U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Woods was one of many high-profile players whose bag gained some flexibility when Nike opted to exit the equipment space in August. Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, indicated there was "no timetable" for equipment decisions at the time, but he added that plans were in motion for Woods to find a new suitor.

When he showed up last month at the Hero World Challenge, Woods added TaylorMade woods to his bag but was still using Nike irons. Now that will change, at some point, as he gets set for a busy stretch of four worldwide starts over the next five weeks. In a release, which did not state financial specifics, TaylorMade said Woods has been working with developers on a "personalized iron model that will make its debut in Tiger’s bag at a future date to be determined."

When asked about his equipment at a media event Monday for the upcoming Genesis Open, Woods indicated that he had made only one change to his bag since his 15th-place showing in the Bahamas.

"Let's see, I've changed one club," Woods said. "Just my 3-wood."

Woods remains under the Nike umbrella for footwear and apparel and announced last month that he had signed a multi-year deal to play Bridgestone golf balls. He is using his old Scotty Cameron GSS Newport putter. Woods will hit his first competitive shots of the year Thursday alongside Day and Johnson at Torrey Pines' South Course.