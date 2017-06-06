Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Stats favor Phil in Memphis

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 6, 2017, 2:35 pm

RSS

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott headline the field in Memphis. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Stats provided the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.)

• Daniel Berger is the defending champion (first career PGA Tour victory)

• Rickie Fowler finished T-2 last week at the Memorial Tournament, and he has recorded five top-10s in 11 starts this season

Fowler is having a career-year, ranking highly in several different statistics:

SG Total: 1

Scoring average: 2

Birdie average: 3

SG Approach: 5

SG Putting: 6

SG Tee To Green: 6

• Phil Mickelson is playing the FedEx St. Jude Classic for the fifth consecutive year

• Lefty has the best scoring average of any player in Memphis since 2010, and over the last five years Mickelson is 34 under in this tournament, eight shots better than any other player

• Adam Scott (T-31 at Memorial) is making his second career start in this event (2007, finished 7th)

2017 NCAA Individual Champion Braden Thornberry is making his PGA Tour debut after seven tournament wins in two seasons at Ole Miss

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Social Snapshots: June 2017
School unlikely to move graduation date for Mickelson
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Stock Watch: Stricker rises to the occasion

Trending

U.S. Open local qualifying results
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Top Photos: June 4, 2017
Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial Tournament
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.