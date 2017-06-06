You Oughta Know: Stats favor Phil in Memphis

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott headline the field in Memphis. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Stats provided the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.)

• Daniel Berger is the defending champion (first career PGA Tour victory)

• Rickie Fowler finished T-2 last week at the Memorial Tournament, and he has recorded five top-10s in 11 starts this season

Fowler is having a career-year, ranking highly in several different statistics:

SG Total: 1

Scoring average: 2

Birdie average: 3

SG Approach: 5

SG Putting: 6

SG Tee To Green: 6

• Phil Mickelson is playing the FedEx St. Jude Classic for the fifth consecutive year

• Lefty has the best scoring average of any player in Memphis since 2010, and over the last five years Mickelson is 34 under in this tournament, eight shots better than any other player

• Adam Scott (T-31 at Memorial) is making his second career start in this event (2007, finished 7th)

• 2017 NCAA Individual Champion Braden Thornberry is making his PGA Tour debut after seven tournament wins in two seasons at Ole Miss