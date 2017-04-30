Zurich Classic final round suspended by storms

AVONDALE, La. – Final-round play at the Zurich Classic was suspended at 11:03 a.m. ET as a line of strong storms approached TPC Louisiana.

None of the 36 groups on the course had completed their final rounds. The first group, which teed off at 7:20 a.m., is through 13 holes.

The final group has played six holes so far.

The team of Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown made six consecutive birdies to start to erase a four-shot deficit and pass overnight leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith at 21 under par. Kisner has made five of those birdies.

Tee times were moved up about four hours in anticipation of the severe storms that have already killed five people in Texas.

Last year’s event was a Monday finish.