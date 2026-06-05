RBC Canadian Open 2026: Koepka, Rose highlight field at Osprey Valley
The second-oldest non-major on the PGA Tour schedule is set to tee it off north of the border.
That’s right, the annual RBC Canadian Open at Osprey Valley’s North Course is next up on the calendar.
While most of the world’s elite will take a breather before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, the fans in Ontario won’t be bereft on witnessing top-level talent.
The tournament’s previous three winners are all in the field — Ryan Fox (2025), Robert MacIntyre (2024), and Nick Taylor (2023). As are a trio of U.S. Open winners: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Rose.
Here’s the full field for TPC Toronto:
Established in 1904, the RBC Canadian Open is the second-oldest non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule behind the BMW Championship (1899).— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 5, 2026
The RBC Canadian Open returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) for the second consecutive year.
Field for the RBC Canadian… pic.twitter.com/txHg8hmdTZ