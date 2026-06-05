RBC Canadian Open 2026: Koepka, Rose highlight field at Osprey Valley

The second-oldest non-major on the PGA Tour schedule is set to tee it off north of the border.

That’s right, the annual RBC Canadian Open at Osprey Valley’s North Course is next up on the calendar.

While most of the world’s elite will take a breather before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, the fans in Ontario won’t be bereft on witnessing top-level talent.

The tournament’s previous three winners are all in the field — Ryan Fox (2025), Robert MacIntyre (2024), and Nick Taylor (2023). As are a trio of U.S. Open winners: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Rose.

Here’s the full field for TPC Toronto: