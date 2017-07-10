Florida man diving for golf balls attacked by gator

Generally speaking, most of the jobs in golf are pretty safe.

Playing the sport, writing about it, working in the cart barn or even maintaining the course don't have you fearing for your life.

But then there's the guy who dives for used golf balls in alligator infested murky water. That's taking it up a notch.

One such man in Florida got a little too close to a gator over the weekend, and the gator didn't take too kindly to that.

According to ABC Action News, Scott Lahodik, was diving for balls near the sixth hole on the The Palms Course at Rotonda Golf and Country Club in Charlotte County when the gator chomped down on his left arm.

Lahodik was able to free himself from the gator and drive back to the clubhouse. He was eventually taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for bite wounds.

"I think he startled the gator," course manager David Kelly said. "He was looking around his home, looking for golf balls."

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission standard protocol, the gator will be trapped and euthanized.