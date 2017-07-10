Grill Room

Florida man diving for golf balls attacked by gator

By

Jason Crook
July 10, 2017, 12:40 pm

RSS

Generally speaking, most of the jobs in golf are pretty safe.

Playing the sport, writing about it, working in the cart barn or even maintaining the course don't have you fearing for your life.

But then there's the guy who dives for used golf balls in alligator infested murky water. That's taking it up a notch.

One such man in Florida got a little too close to a gator over the weekend, and the gator didn't take too kindly to that.

According to ABC Action News, Scott Lahodik, was diving for balls near the sixth hole on the The Palms Course at Rotonda Golf and Country Club in Charlotte County when the gator chomped down on his left arm.

Lahodik was able to free himself from the gator and drive back to the clubhouse. He was eventually taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for bite wounds.

"I think he startled the gator," course manager David Kelly said. "He was looking around his home, looking for golf balls."

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission standard protocol, the gator will be trapped and euthanized.

Article Tags: 

Alligators, Gators, Seriously gators man, Grill Room

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Monday Scramble: Peaks and valleys
Rahm appears on path to major success
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break

Trending

Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Watch: Rahm ruling sparks another controversy
Unpenalized, Rahm stands by ball mark mechanics
Greller has Travelers rake shipped to house
Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.