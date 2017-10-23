Grill Room

Spieth tees it up with Obama, Curry in Texas

By

Will Gray
October 23, 2017, 9:37 am

RSS

A confluence of factors led to a pretty star-studded golf outing this weekend in Texas.

Jordan Spieth was home in the Lone Star State after opting to skip the inaugural CJ Cup. Two-time NBA champ Steph Curry was in town because his Golden State Warriors will face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, while former president Barack Obama was in Dallas for the One America Appeal concert to benefit recent hurricane victims.

The three men decided to tee it up together Sunday, creating a group with enough starpower to clear almost any tee sheet:

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

Curry was joined by his brother, Seth, who plays for the Mavericks but is currently sidelined with a leg injury. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is the man to Spieth's right; Spieth and both Curry brothers are Under Armour athletes.

Rounding out the group was Jonnie West, son of former NBA star Jerry West and caddie to Steph Curry this year at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Barack Obama, Steph Curry

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Win and where
Thomas caps torrid 12-month run with CJ Cup win
Garcia gets first win since Masters at Valderrama
Garcia dedicates victory to Angela and baby on the way
Ji gets first LPGA win since 2009 U.S. Women's Open

Trending

No regrets for Leishman after CJ Cup playoff loss
Bryan penalized when caddie touches moving ball
Watch: Thomas hits 461-yard drive ... off cart path
Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery
Donaldson keeps card, walks in pool, suggests getting hammered
Watch: Thomas uses a stymie technique
Best Lessons Ever: Mickelson's tips for firm bunker lies
Thomas tops Leishman in CJ Cup playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.