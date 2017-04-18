Twitter mocks Tiger's fashion sense ... again

It's not exactly breaking news that outside of his Sunday red shirt, Tiger Woods' fashion sense has been questioned for some time, particularly when it comes to his choice of pants - a certain pair of mom jeans come to mind.

Woods' latest fashion faux pas came Tuesday during the unveiling of his new course design at Big Cedar Lodge. The 14-time major winner appeared in a green shirt reminiscent of Steve from "Blue's Clues," and some sort of cargo-style pants. Twitter, as it tends to do, did not let him live it down.

Who let Tiger dress himself again?



(pic via @AdamSchupak) pic.twitter.com/l5wOj09hbB — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) April 18, 2017

@Wrong_Fairway @RiggsBarstool “When you have a golf presser at 10 and Navy SEAL training at 11” — Josh (@JoshinTX_) April 18, 2017

@Wrong_Fairway @TronCarterNLU @AdamSchupak He looks like a SWAT officer trying to go undercover at an Easter egg hunt. — Lou Brown (@Lou_TireWorld) April 18, 2017

@Wrong_Fairway @AdamSchupak Is he going on a 3 day hike afterwards? — Mike Whalen (@MWWhalen) April 18, 2017

@Wrong_Fairway @AdamSchupak Fashion advice, your pants should never have more pockets than fingers on your hands on a golf course. — Alex Huang (@alexjhuang) April 18, 2017

This is the only plausible explanation for Tiger's pants: pic.twitter.com/l47JmbyF5m — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) April 18, 2017