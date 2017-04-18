Grill Room

Twitter mocks Tiger's fashion sense ... again

Jason Crook
It's not exactly breaking news that outside of his Sunday red shirt, Tiger Woods' fashion sense has been questioned for some time, particularly when it comes to his choice of pants - a certain pair of mom jeans come to mind.

Woods' latest fashion faux pas came Tuesday during the unveiling of his new course design at Big Cedar Lodge. The 14-time major winner appeared in a green shirt reminiscent of Steve from "Blue's Clues," and some sort of cargo-style pants. Twitter, as it tends to do, did not let him live it down.

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

