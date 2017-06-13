U.S. Open cow-themed head covers are amazing

In case you weren't sure where the U.S. Open was being held this week, look no further than some of the players' putter head covers.

Titleist’s Scotty Cameron head covers for the year's second major are fantastically unique, designed after a Wisconsin staple ... cows.

Erin Hills is hosting the U.S. Open in Wisconsin for the first time ever. The state, of course, is famous for it's dairy products, Particularly, cheese. Even more particularly, fried cheese.

Special edition putter head covers for this week's US Open. I would have gone with a cheese theme, but clever nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/Kuqv24sRH0 — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) June 12, 2017

