U.S. Open cow-themed head covers are amazing

Jason Crook
June 13, 2017, 1:15 pm

In case you weren't sure where the U.S. Open was being held this week, look no further than some of the players' putter head covers.

Titleist’s Scotty Cameron head covers for the year's second major are fantastically unique, designed after a Wisconsin staple ... cows.

Erin Hills is hosting the U.S. Open in Wisconsin for the first time ever. The state, of course, is famous for it's dairy products, Particularly, cheese. Even more particularly, fried cheese.

2017 U.S. Open

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

Social Snapshots: June 2017
