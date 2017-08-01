The Social: Friends in high places

Tiger Woods pops up with a couple of guys who are nearly on his level of worldwide fame, meanwhile, the rest of the golf world, it seemed, was gathered at Sergio Garcia's wedding. Plus we've got odds on Stephen Curry's pro golf debut and trick shots galore.

All that and more in this week's The Social.

Garcia and Angela Akins were married this past weekend in Texas, and by all accounts, it looked like an incredible event.

And by all accounts, we mean just those of some of the biggest names in the game. A regular who's-who of golf superstars attended the celebration. Garcia's wedding party alone included Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Rafa Cabrera Bello. Not to mention Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters and this little piece of golf history known as the green jacket.

‪Our wedding wouldn't have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket ‬ credit @jenniferlindbergphotography Nuestra boda no podía completarse sin un toque verde en el banquete! A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @jenniferlindbergphotography A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Big golf crew #GUNIT A post shared by Helen Storey (@helenstorey_10) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

And the best part of all, besides there being photo documentation for our viewing pleasure (cough, couch, Rory, cough, cough), was the entertainment for the night being Kenny G.

Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017

Hey, if you can't get Sexy Sax Man, there's worse options than Kenny G.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tiger … well, anywhere since his arrest for suspicion of DUI in May … but he surfaced in Miami over the weekend, taking his kids to El Clasico, a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium.

And because he’s Tiger Woods, he managed to snag some tickets that were pretty close to the field. Like in-the-locker-room-taking-pictures-with-the-players close. Woods, along with his daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, 8, posed with two of the biggest soccer stars on the planet, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

Terminando la gira con victoria y una gran foto con un gran ídolo !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wGXJHR1FHu — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 30, 2017

It may not be on the PGA Tour, but it is nice to see Tiger out and about, even if he's just simply being a dad.

Self-deprecating humor is the best humor.

Luckily, all some professional golfers get that.

A couple of guys stuck in recent slumps couldn't help but laugh at themselves this week.

It started with Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, who read the story about a text from Jordan Spieth inspiring Kramer Hickok to make his first PGA Tour cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

That led to Castaño, the 36-year-old veteran who has not played a full weekend since the FedEx St. Jude Classic back in early June, to beg for a similar text from the three-time major winner on Twitter.

Hey @JordanSpieth, can you please text me too? It's kind of urgent as I haven't played a full weekend since May. Thanks a lot in advance. https://t.co/ldSeun1xBR — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) July 29, 2017

Not to be outdone, Steven Bowditch, who is teeing it up in this week's opposite field PGA Tour event, the Barracuda Championship, noticed that the winning score at last year's tournament was +43.

Of course, that's Stableford scoring, where low scores equal high points, but don't tell Bowditch that, he seems pretty confident with the information he has.

+43 won the barracuda championship last year.. now this is a winning score that fits my current form... finally!! — bowdo (@bowdo83) August 1, 2017

Wait for it ...

Classic guys being dudes A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Well, the week is finally here. Ellie Mae Classic week.

NBA superstar Steph Curry is set to make his professional golf debut thanks to a sponsor's invite to the Web.com event. And just in case you want to add a little more spice to your normal minor league golf wagers, offshore betting outlet Bookmaker.eu is offering a series of prop bets on Curry:

Will Curry make the cut? Yes +900 (bet $100 to win $900), No -2500 (bet $2500 to win $100)

Highest score in any round: Over/under 79.5 (par 70)

Lowest score in any round: Over/under 76.5

Highest score on any single hole: Over/under 7

Lowest score on any single hole: Over/under 3

Total number of birdies: Over/under 2.5

Total number of bogeys or worse: Over/under 8.5

And if you thought this was easy money and the two-time NBA MVP isn't taking this seriously because he's doing things like making fun of LeBron James and crashing random house parties, just know he recently lowered his handicap to +0.1 and was out scouting TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif., on Monday, according to his Instagram Story.

Kind of makes you think ... that maybe, just maybe, he won't come in dead last.

Some would say the Golden Age of golf trick shots have come and gone.

Those people haven't seen Tania Tare, who keeps upping the ante on her Instagram page.

This week it was with a couple of poolside trick shots with the help of her friend Tisha Alyn Abrea.

When @tishaalyn needs to practice chipping, but I gotta practice my hand eye...pretty sure her reaction is the best part though #pumagolf #cobragolf A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Alley-oop. @taniatare63 #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #shemademegetitafter #whathappenswhenyoutravelwithatrickshotartist #rockinthehightops #cobra #puma #teamwwd A post shared by Tisha Alyn Abrea (@tishaalyn) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

As far as afternoons by the pool go, that's not a bad way to spend one.

Here's some of Tare's other trick shots, which should be enough to convince you to join her growing legion of fans. Nearly 75,000 Instagram followers and counting.

In honour of breaking 72 (the other way around), I thought I'd post a bunch of the tricks that got me here in the first place! Can't be thankful enough! I love rock n rock - Joan Jett (DJ Alexander Holsten & DJ Nikita Stifler Remix) A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

[In reference to Jordan Spieth]

Someone call the fire department. That there is what we in the industry call a scorching hot take.