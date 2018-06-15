Getty Images

DJ shares U.S. Open lead at unyielding Shinnecock

By Doug FergusonJune 15, 2018, 1:58 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - The U.S. Open lived up to its reputation in the return to Shinnecock Hills.

So did Dustin Johnson.

Fresh off a six-shot victory last week, Johnson managed all aspects of his game Thursday on a classic U.S. Open course that required nothing less. He wasn't perfect, but he was under par - barely - and shared the lead at 1-under 69 in an opening round of strong wind, high anxiety and scores that made this feel like a U.S. Open again.

''You had to focus on every single shot you hit - putts, everything. It was just difficult all day,'' Johnson said. ''Every day out here is going to be difficult.''

It was plenty tough for Tiger Woods, who started with a triple bogey and added a pair of double bogeys on the back nine for a 78.

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth - the only three active players with three legs of the career Grand Slam - made only six birdies among them. They were a combined 25-over par, with Mickelson the low man in the group at 77.

Johnson, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy and Russell Henley were the only players under par. That's a sharp contrast from last year at Erin Hills, where 44 players broke par in the opening round to set a U.S. Open record.

Jason Dufner nearly joined them. He settled for a 70 with no complaints.

''I think it's in fifth place,'' he said. ''So beat about 151 guys.''

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Most everyone else felt beat up on a course where wind that gusted to 25 mph made the fairways shrink and the rough look even taller. McIlroy needed a dozen people help him find a tee shot in the rough. He found the next shot on his own because he advanced it only 6 feet. Mickelson asked an official if there was a rule that allowed a player to see the ball as he was trying to hit it.

''People talk about the fairways are 'more generous' for an Open,'' Charles Howell III said after a 71. ''When the wind starts blowing this way, they're not generous.''

Woods ran into problems on the short grass - it took him three shots to reach the putting surface behind the first green on his way to a triple bogey, and he four-putted on No. 13 for the first of successive double bogeys.

''It was pretty evident nobody was making any birdies in the morning - lots and lots of bogeys and 'others,''' Woods said. ''My game plan was not to make any 'others,' and I made three of them. So didn't do very well there.''

Piercy, the last man in the 156-man field as an alternate from qualifying, was so disgusted with his game in his final practice round that he walked off the course. He dropped only two shots, both on par 3s, and was the first to post a 69. Poulter also played in the morning, while Johnson and Henley played in the afternoon as the wind reached its full strength.

Henley was the only player to reach 3 under at any point, and he promptly gave that back with a double bogey on No. 10.

Even those at 71 felt as though they put in a hard day's work, a group that included Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

''It's a different kind of enjoyment, right?'' Rose said. ''I enjoy the battle. I enjoy the fight. I enjoy the grind, really. When you get a bit cut up and bruised, it can change pretty quick.''

Johnson holed medium-length putts for birdies, a few nervy, short putts for par and picked up a bonus when his shot from a front bunker on the par-4 eighth rattled and rolled into the cup. He also got a break on the fifth hole. The only way he found his ball in the rough was that former PGA champion and Sky Sports reporter Rich Beem stepped on it. He still made bogey, but it beat having to go back to the tee to play his third shot.

It didn't take long to figure out what kind of test this was going to be, with the 15 flags atop the grandstand next to the 18th green already flapping as the first group teed off, and they were crackling by the afternoon.

Spieth missed a 4-foot par putt on No. 10 to start his round, and then tried to get that shot back by playing a bunker shot at the flag on the par-3 11th. It trickled over the green and down the slope, and Spieth didn't get back on the green until he played three more shots. He salvaged a triple bogey and shot 78.

McIlroy was 10 over after 11 holes.

From the middle of the first fairway, Woods went long over the green. He chipped once and it rolled back down the hill. Another try, same result. Finally, he rapped his putter up the hill and by the hole and missed the putt. He held it together until a four-putt on No. 13, the last three of those putts from 6 feet.

''Shoot something in the 60s tomorrow, and I'll be just fine,'' Woods said. ''I just think today was the toughest day we'll have all week. But then again, I think they're going to let these greens firm out a little bit. They'll start to pick up a little bit of speed, and it will be a good U.S. Open again.''

That already appears to be the case.

The U.S. Open has gone to new courses two of the last three years, and Jack Nicklaus is among those who feared it had lost its identity. Even with wider fairways, Shinnecock Hills resembled a U.S. Open course from past years. And it played like one.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Russell Henley

Getty Images

Cold-cocked by Shinnecock Hills

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:54 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Resting up at his rental home a few miles from Shinnecock Hills, with his afternoon tee time still hours away, Graeme McDowell faced a dilemma.

As a U.S. Open champion, he is plenty familiar with the rigors and demands of a USGA setup. But even he had heard whispers of the carnage sweeping across eastern Long Island in the early morning hours Thursday, and he had to decide whether or not to turn on the television to watch it.

“Part of me was thinking, like, is it better to get punched in the face by surprise, or is it actually better to be prepared to be punched in the face?” McDowell said.

He opted to prepare. It didn’t help.

After the leaderboards at Erin Hills were coated with red numbers a year ago, the U.S. Open returned to its bludgeoning roots Thursday thanks to an assist from Mother Nature, leaving destruction in its wake and nearly no player unscathed.

With steady winds buffeting the sprawling layout, an already taxing course was pushed to the extremes. Despite doing some early homework, McDowell signed for a 79 after he and fellow past champions Webb Simpson and Lucas Glover played their first 13 holes without making a single birdie. But that still left him ahead of the 29 players who failed to break 80, a group that included major winners Rory McIlroy (80), Keegan Bradley (81) and Martin Kaymer (83).

Despite world No. 1 Dustin Johnson sharing the lead after a 1-under 69, the top 10 players in the current world ranking combined to shoot 52 over par. The average score for the field on the par-70 layout was a stout 76.5.

A pleasant stroll through the park, this was not.

“I don’t feel like I hit it that bad, and I mean, I shot an 80,” said Scott Stallings.

Stallings went out in the first group, bright and early at 6:45 a.m., and his troubles on the 14th hole were one of the first indications that players were in for more than the typical demands of a U.S. Open test. Facing a lengthy par putt, he could only watch as a stiff downwind breeze carried his ball from a few feet beyond the hole to clear off the green.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

When he was done bouncing back and forth across the putting surface, he tapped in for a quintuple-bogey 9. His playing partner, Sebastian Munoz, managed a respectable double after following Stallings off the green from mid-range with putter in hand.

“When’s the last time you heard of two guys that play golf for a living putt it off the green, uphill from 30 feet?” Stallings asked. “I mean, it just doesn’t happen.”

Unlike the debacle of 14 years ago, blame for these eye-popping numbers wasn’t laid at the feet of a flawed course setup. USGA CEO Mike Davis spoke openly Wednesday about his group’s efforts to adjust their plans in the face of the harshest winds expected all week, and players by and large found the setup to be fair.

But fair didn’t mean easy, or close to it. Whatever razor-thin margin for error exists around Shinnecock for a typical round was quickly eroded by a rare westerly wind, one that most players hadn’t faced in early-week practice sessions.

Taking a break from his day job as an NHL referee, amateur Garrett Rank surveyed a delicate chip shot on the very first hole of his U.S. Open debut and knew that he was in trouble.

Perched just left of the 10th green, Rank surmised that his 30-yard pitch would respond differently than any he had encountered during his preparation. So he adjusted accordingly, hitting the ball only half the distance he expected it would need to reach the hole.

He hit the shot he planned, and watched it bound up to the hole. Then a little past. Then a few feet farther, and about 10 feet beyond the hole his ball caught a slope and headed toward Montauk.

By the time it came to rest, Rank was staring down a 30-yard chip from the other side of the green.

“I might as well have not even played a practice round,” said Rank, who shot an 83. “I felt like I hit three half-decent shots just to, like, ease in with a bogey, and now I’m grinding to make a double. It’s just hard.”

Indeed, there was no easing into the 118th U.S. Open, where several big names are likely looking into Friday night flight plans. Jason Day joined McDowell at 9 over, while Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth were among the decorated group at 8-over 78, each humbled at different times throughout the day and now trailing exactly 100 players after only a single round.

“There were a couple of (pin positions) that were a little dicey, but all in all it was more just very difficult to control the ball off the tee, getting it where you wanted to in this wind,” Spieth said.

After watching Spieth, McIlroy and Phil Mickelson hack it around and subsequently failing to do much better, McDowell stood by his decision to prepare via broadcast this morning as a wry grin crept across his face.

With plenty of experience and a U.S. Open title under his belt, he eventually came to the same realization as the players he watched mid-struggle: on this day, in these conditions, there was no ducking the punches at Shinnecock.

“It was a, ‘If you don’t laugh, you’re going to cry’ sort of thing out there today,” McDowell said. “That was kind of my mentality today. Just find a happy place and stay there, because I knew it was going to test me to the limits today. It was hard.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Tiger's game plan goes out the window with 78

By Randall MellJune 15, 2018, 12:43 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It was a lot more fun playing the U.S. Open with a broken leg.

That’s what it looked like Thursday with Tiger Woods making his much anticipated return to the championship he won a decade ago while playing with a pair of stress fractures in his left tibia and a bum left knee.

It took about a New York minute for Woods to remember the mental anguish a U.S. Open can also dish out.

After striping his opening tee shot down the middle, Woods made a triple bogey at the first.

He four putted the 13th on his way to back-to-back double bogeys.

He shot 8-over-par 78.

That’s the second highest score he has posted in this championship, his third worst in relation to par in any major.

“My game plan was not to make any `others,’ and I made three of them,” Woods said.

That is “others,” as in anything more than a bogey.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

It was Woods’ first appearance in the U.S. Open since missing the cut at Chambers Bay three years ago, when he shot 80 and 76. If he doesn’t rally Friday, he’ll be looking at missing the cut for just the third time in his 20 U.S. Open starts.

“It's tough out there,” Woods said. “But, I mean, I shouldn't make two doubles and a triple, four-putt.”

Shinnecock Hills made erasing mistakes difficult. The brute punished the field. Woods knew he wasn’t alone taking a beating, and that’s what made his double bogeys on the back nine especially frustrating. He was grinding to keep himself in it, but he will start Friday nine shots back, tied for 102nd.

“After that start, shoot even par for the next 16 holes, and I'd be just fine,” Woods said.

Still a work in progress, still rebuilding from all those back surgeries, Woods, 42, has an uphill battle beyond this weekend. He saw that on Thursday. He played alongside world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who shot 69 to get himself into a four-way share of the lead.

Johnson is standing in Woods’ way in more than this championship. He looks like a guy rounding back into his best form after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic last week.

Woods has won three U.S. Opens, but he’ll need to muster something really special to make a run at his fourth. Apparently, that miracle win on one leg in ’08 at Torrey Pines is never far from his memory, because he talked about how one special round this week can get him back in the mix here.

“I kept reminding myself that Lanny [Wadkins] almost pulled himself into a playoff in '86, with a round in the mid-60s on Sunday,” Woods said. “So, it can be done. This golf course is kind of setting up for that right now.”

Wadkins was six shots back in ’86 and got himself into contention in the final round with a 65, but he ultimately fell two shots short of Raymond Floyd.

Woods looked confident on the first tee Thursday, drilling that opening drive down the middle. But, he pumped a wedge over the first green. He looked nervy back there, making a mess of the hole with his short game. He hit a flop that flopped too much, failing to cover a crest on the green before rolling back off. He did the same thing with his next putt, watching that one roll back to his feet.

Woods followed that triple bogey with a bogey at the second, but then he regrouped. He made seven pars and a birdie to get himself to 3 under, but Shinnecock seemed to wear him out.

At the 13th, Woods left a 40-foot putt 6 feet short, and then he three putted from there.

"I was worried about running the [first] putt by, because it's downhill on the other side,” Woods said. “Left it short, blocked the next one, and then blocked it again. Not very good.”

The frustration seemed to follow Woods to the 14th tee, where he pushed his tee shot right into the fescue, then hooked his second into the fescue on the other side of the fairway. He hacked his third shot short of the green and ended up missing an 8-footer for bogey.

“I think he played better than his score, for sure,” Johnson said. “It’s windy. It’s tough. He obviously got off to a rough start, but I thought he hung in there pretty good.”

Woods drove the ball well, hitting 9 of 14 fairways. Greens were tough to hit for the entire field, with Woods managing to hit just seven of them. He took 30 putts.

“It's frustrating because I'm hitting it well,” Woods said. “In the last, I think, four tournaments, I have not putted well. So, if I can putt like I did at the beginning of the year, we've got something. I just haven't done that.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 U.S. Open

Getty Images

In pro debut, DeMorat shoots 72 despite unfortunate penalty

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:32 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Mickey DeMorat made his 23rd birthday one to remember.

An unheralded player who recently capped his senior season at Liberty University in Virginia, DeMorat didn’t plan to turn pro until earning a spot in the U.S. Open last week at sectional qualifying. After punching his ticket to Shinnecock Hills, he made his pro debut on his birthday and shot a 2-over 72 that left him three shots off the lead while several big names ballooned with much higher scores.

It was an impressive effort, but it could have turned even more heads were it not for an unfortunate penalty.

DeMorat, like many players in the opening round, found some of the thick fescue rough that lines the fairways at Shinnecock. But after hacking out from the long grass on the 14th hole, he realized that he had actually hit the wrong ball and had to take a two-shot penalty. He eventually made a double bogey, but bounced back with birdies on each of the next two holes.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I was able to rebound after that with a couple birdies, got a couple nice putts to drop for me,” DeMorat said. “I wouldn’t say I was pissed off, but I was kind of wanting to get those shots back, for sure.”

DeMorat made four birdies on his round, and after the dust settled his score left him behind only 12 players in one of the biggest events of the year. It’s an effort that exceeded his expectations, and one that he hopes to replicate in the coming days as his pro career gets off the ground.

“It’s just great to be able to compete out here against these guys,” he said. “Just walking the same fairways as Rory and Jordan Spieth and Tiger is pretty cool. I’m just trying to enjoy the experience.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Mickey DeMorat, Shinnecock Hills

Getty Images

New caddie can't rescue Garcia (75)

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:26 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Employing a new man on the bag in an effort to turn his season around, Sergio Garcia couldn’t sustain his early momentum at the U.S. Open.

Garcia birdied his first hole at Shinnecock Hills, and he had a spot on the early leaderboard after playing his first eight holes in even par. But the steady winds blowing across the course eventually took their toll, as the Spaniard played his next six holes in 5 over and eventually signed for a 5-over 75 to sit six shots off the lead.

“It was very hard. There was no doubt it was very hard,” Garcia said. “The greens changed colors, even from the front nine to the back nine. And with this wind and some of these pin positions, it was really, really difficult even to make pars. Personally I think I made three or four bogeys hitting the shot that I actually thought it was perfect and just trickles over the back.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Garcia has struggled to get back on track after missing the cut in defense of his Masters title, having missed the cut in three of his four subsequent starts. In the wake of an early exit at last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson, he split with longtime caddie Glen Murray and this week has veteran looper Mark Chaney on the bag.

Garcia told GolfChannel.com that the switch was in an effort to “change the dynamics” amid his most recent slide, but he remained undecided about whether or not Chaney was on the bag to stay.

“We’ll see. We’re trying it,” Garcia said. “Hopefully it will be, but I can’t see into the future.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Sergio Garcia

