NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – In anticipation of more inclement weather, final-round tee times at the BMW Championship have been moved up more than five hours.
The final round will be played in threesomes and off split tees beginning at 7 a.m. ET, with the last group scheduled to go off at 8:50 a.m. Golf Channel will air the final round, beginning at 8 a.m. ET.
Aronimink was soaked by 2 ½ inches of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in a delayed start for the 69 players in the field.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 100-percent chance of rain and temperatures around 60 degrees with gusts up to 20 mph. Monday’s forecast calls for rain, too.
PGA Tour officials are making every attempt to finish 72 holes by Sunday night. The BMW marks the end of a three-week stretch of high-pressure golf, and next week is the only off week for players before the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup. The potential for a Monday finish would cut into players’ recovery period.