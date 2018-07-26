Getty Images

Chamblee shoots 77 in Senior Open debut

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 26, 2018, 4:46 pm

Making his first competitive start in more than a decade, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee opened with a 5-over 77 Thursday at The Senior Open.

Chamblee, 56, turned in 1 over but made bogeys on Nos. 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 before a closing birdie. When he finished his round, he was 12 shots off the lead at St. Andrews.

“I wasn’t hitting it very good,” he said. “I don’t think I hit two or three shots today that were actually anything like I envisioned.”

Chamblee earned his spot in the field by taking co-medalist honors in a qualifier at Scotscraig on Monday, a day after completing his on-air duties for the 147th Open at Carnoustie.   

This is Chamblee’s PGA Tour Champions debut. He last played a PGA Tour event in 2008 at Pebble Beach.

“It was a struggle,” he said. “I didn’t hit it very good, and I kept leaving myself 100-foot putts. It’s a little bit hard to get back in the rhythm of tournament golf. It felt like old times, but my game wasn’t there and I was trying not to be frustrated all day.”

Watch: James' ball hits bird, goes OB on Road Hole

By Grill Room TeamJuly 26, 2018, 8:35 pm

As there weren't enough trouble already lurking on the Road Hole, Mark James on Thursday at the Senior Open encountered an identified flying object - a seagull.

The 18-time European Tour and three-time PGA Tour Champions winner struck his drive on 17, and that drive struck a seagull in mid-air, ricocheting the ball out of bounds.

James went on to make triple bogey on the hole en route to a 5-over 77.

Best of luck to the real victim, the seagull, who hopefully recovered enough to go to the bathroom on somebody.

Triplett co-leads Senior Open; Langer 2 back

By Associated PressJuly 26, 2018, 8:07 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s Thursday to lead the Senior British Open by one stroke after the opening round but both will be keeping a close eye on defending champion Bernhard Langer.

Long the dominant figure in over-50s golf, Langer arrived at St. Andrews as the man to beat. And not much has changed.

While Langer's 5-under 67 wasn't the best score over the Old Course, the German's lofty presence on the leaderboard will have the attention of every other contender.

Langer is tied for fifth alongside former PGA champion David Toms and another American, Scott McCarron, with the trio one shot behind former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Canadian Stephen Ames.

As many as 16 players shot 68 or less, a figure that almost included 68-year old Tom Watson, on a bright and breezy day.

The seven men atop the leaderboard were all at least 3-under par by the turn. But it was a different matter coming home. No one in the 144-strong field was better than 3 under for their final nine holes.

Wiratchant's round was highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the third hole. Four more followed, with dropped shots at Nos. 13 and 17.

Triplett put his bogey-free score down to following instructions from his caddie, a local man well acquainted with golf's most famous venue.

''He was very descriptive,'' said Triplett with a smile. ''It was, 'Hit it right at that tower' or 'Right at that clump of bushes.' I did that a number of times and had a lot of good looks (at the pins) from the fairways. Then I putted well from 10-to-20 feet. That's what you have to do around here.''

Good putting from long distance was the dominant theme of a sunny day. Langer, Watson and Ames all emphasized its importance on the huge double-greens that are, at the end of the massively wide fairways, perhaps the most noticeable characteristic of the Old Course.

''I putted decently,'' Langer said. ''I made a number of medium-length putts to get me under par. And a couple of good ones went in coming home. I had two three-putts as well. But that happens out here. You can get some pretty long putts on this course.''

Watson was a lot more openly excited by his performance, especially after recording no more than a four on his card for what he said was ''the first time in 20 years.''

In search of his fourth Senior British Open title, Watson hit a number of quality shots but it was his putting that pleased the five-time British Open champion the most.

''My long putting is what I've been practicing,'' said Watson, who missed a 25-foot putt on the 18th green to equal his age, and ended on 69. ''When you come to St. Andrews you know you are going to have 80-foot putts. I've been working on them a lot at Royal Oaks in Houston. So my touch is pretty good right now.''

John Daly also shot 69. Suffering from a long-standing right knee problem, Daly was clearly limping by the end of a round highlighted by four birdies and an eagle on No. 5.

''I take any chance I can to play at St. Andrews,'' Daly said. ''It's an awesome feeling to walk the fairways that so many great players have.''

DeChambeau (66) leads Porsche European Open

By Associated PressJuly 26, 2018, 6:51 pm

HAMBURG, Germany - Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the European Open on Thursday.

The 25-year-old American carded his best European Tour round in more than two years for a one-shot lead.

DeChambeau, who plays with a full set of irons all of the exact same length, had seven birdies in all. He birdied all but one of the five par-5s, including at the ninth - his last hole. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 No. 3.

French trio Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joel Stalter and Romain Wattel, and German Benedict Staben, are tied for second on 67.

Masters champion Patrick Reed finished with back-to-back birdies for a 2-under 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Defending champion Jordan Smith shot 71.

Van de Velde reunites with '99 caddie at Sr. Open

By Ryan LavnerJuly 26, 2018, 4:27 pm

Jean Van de Velde was inside the ropes at last week’s Open Championship, with golf spikes on, though of course he wasn’t part of the competition. Only former Open winners can play until they’re 60. He blew that chance 19 years ago.

Now, he’s a part-time on-course TV reporter for Canal+ in France. Across four days at Carnoustie he walked with the final groups, whispering his commentary into a microphone, trying to ignore the ghosts.

Even after all of these years, fans almost immediately recognized the now-bearded 52-year-old, the hard-luck loser of the 1999 Open who’d starred in the most bizarre finish in major championship history. Late in the second round, as Van de Velde marched to the 18th tee, a young American fan, maybe 10 years old, blurted out to his father: “Hey, isn’t that the guy who choked?”

It’s impossible to know how many times Van de Velde heard that throughout the week, but nonetheless he smiled and posed for photos, a model of grace and perspective. The 152nd-ranked player in the world at the time of his collapse, he is undoubtedly more famous in defeat than he’d ever have been in victory.

Those looking to hide from a humiliating incident don’t resurface to do commentary at Carnoustie, at his own personal house of horrors. They don’t continue to play in The Senior Open. And they certainly don’t rehire their former caddie, the one who was skewered for not properly guiding his boss to the clubhouse when all he needed on the last was a double-bogey 6.

But guess who was on Van de Velde’s bag as the Senior Open got underway Thursday?

Christophe Angiolini.

The infamous caddie from ’99.

“I said, ‘How about you come caddie for me?’” Van de Velde recalled recently. “And he said, ‘You bet.’ So that will be fun.”

They teamed up for a 1-over 73 Thursday in what is believed to be the first time they’ve been on the same team since their short-lived partnership ended in August 1999.

Earlier that year, Angiolini, in just his third year as a professional caddie, was looping for Fabrice Tarnaud when he heard that Van de Velde was looking for a new bagman. Van de Velde and Angiolini began working together in April ’99 and instantly hit it off. The Open that year presented arguably the most difficult major test in recent memory: an over-the-top setup and horrific weather leading scores to soar on the most demanding links in the rota. Some of the biggest names in the game tumbled out of contention, but the little-known Van de Velde rode a scorching-hot putter and led by five after 54 holes.

Though he coughed up the lead to Craig Parry midway through the final round, Van de Velde regained his advantage and headed to the 72nd hole with a three-shot lead. We all remember what happened next.

Van de Velde had played aggressively all week off the tee, so he chose driver.

He didn’t want to flirt with the burn short of the green, so he chose 2-iron for his approach.

He didn’t want to take on the out of bounds left, so he chose to hack out straight ahead with his third shot.

He thought about playing his fourth from the Barry Burn, and even rolled up his pant legs and stepped into the water, but he chose to take a drop because the tide was coming in.

The entire ordeal was captivating, maddening, farcical.

Van de Velde’s downward spiral resulted in a triple-bogey 7 and eventual playoff loss to Paul Lawrie.

Searching for an explanation, players, caddies, commentators and journalists pointed to Angiolini. They said he acted negligently.

“He said it was his choice and that the caddie didn’t make the final decision, so it was his responsibility,” Angiolini recalled earlier this year. “My responsibility should be proportionate to my percentage. I earned 7.5 percent of his earnings, so in my mind, my responsibility is 7.5 percent.”

Even amid the torrent of criticism, Van de Velde never publicly blamed his caddie.

“Of course I felt bad,” Van de Velde said. “How many people go through the trauma or the difficulty that we went through? I felt sorry for him.”

That final round was heartbreaking for Angiolini, but he recalls Van de Velde being downright buoyant. The runner-up finish at The Open meant that he’d not only qualified for the European Ryder Cup team, but he’d earned his PGA Tour card for the following season.

It’d always been Angiolini’s dream to caddie in the Ryder Cup and on Tour in the States – he even got fitted for all of the team gear. But he never made the trip to Brookline. After The Open, they lasted only three more events together, with Van de Velde firing him in August ’99, a few weeks before the matches.

“I didn’t think it was difficult to continue together,” Angiolini said. “I don’t think he is the one who made the decision to let me go. I think it was more the pressure from the media he got after that. His agent, too. Each time he went to a major, he’d be asked if he had the same caddie. It wasn’t easy to manage, to always face the same question, the pressure. Maybe he had a hard time. It was difficult to accept, but I wasn’t mad at him.”

Added Van de Velde: “We have no grudge toward each other. It was just such a difficult time, and we needed to go our separate ways and process it in our own directions.”

Van de Velde won only once more on the European Tour, in 2006, and never again challenged in a major.

Angiolini soon picked up another bag, but he bounced around the tour for a number of years. He’d hoped to return to Carnoustie this year with a French player named Thomas Linard, but they didn’t advance through qualifying.

That allowed Angiolini to focus on another major, to another shot at redemption with his former boss.

It’s a long shot – maybe even more so than their magical run in ’99 – but crazier things have happened on the ancient links. Unfortunately, they know that all too well. 

