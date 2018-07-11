Getty Images

DeChambeau on compass: 'Not a distance-measuring device'

By Will GrayJuly 11, 2018, 5:46 pm

As Bryson DeChambeau gets set to defend his title this week at the John Deere Classic, he'll do so without a piece of equipment that he had in his arsenal for his last PGA Tour start.

DeChambeau was spotted by TV cameras at last month's Travelers Championship using a drawing compass on his yardage book, and he explained that he used the device to more accurately determine pin locations. While the Tour told him that they would review his use of the device, DeChambeau expected that process to be nothing more than a formality.

But last week the USGA officially disallowed the practice, deeming it a violation of Rule 14-3 and considering it "unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play."

Speaking to reporters at TPC Deere Run, DeChambeau lamented the loss of what he felt was a straightforward tool.

"Look, I'll say one thing on that. I will say it's unfortunate," DeChambeau said. "That was never my intention, to skirt the rules or anything like that. It was just a device I thought had been used for a long time in different fields. It shouldn't be an issue. It's not a distance-measuring device. It's just a referencing tool."

DeChambeau is no stranger to rules battles with the USGA, having also gone head-to-head over the sidesaddle style of putting he employed early in his career. In the wake of the decision, DeChambeau met individually with John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships and governance.

While DeChambeau believed that meeting yielded some progress and he hopes to work with the USGA in the future to make the rules "more clear," he doesn't plan to change the creative approach that has propelled him into the top 25 in the world rankings.

"Look, I'm not trying to push the game in any direction. I'm trying to utilize every tool in my brain to be able to reference information and get information in a way that I can utilize to the best of my ability," DeChambeau said. "We want to see what's allowable, and what information we can gather, and how much resolution can we have under that type of information."

Fowler opens with 64 at site of 2015 Scottish win

By Will GrayJuly 12, 2018, 12:55 pm

Consider Rickie Fowler a fan of Gullane Golf Club.

Fowler birdied the 72nd hole in 2015 to edge Matt Kuchar and Raphael Jacquelin en route to a victory at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and Thursday upon his return to the course he picked up right where he left off, shooting a 6-under 64 to grab a share of the early tournament lead.

In five competitive rounds at Gullane, the 29-year-old has yet to shoot above 68.

Fowler enters off four straight top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a 12th-place showing at the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago. He got to Scotland several days ago, even sneaking in a round at nearby North Berwick on Monday, and that prep work apparently paid off during a round that included five birdies, one bogey and an eagle on the par-4 sixth hole.

Fowler has only played this event once since his 2015 win, tying for ninth last year at Dundonald, and his opening score left him tied with England's Robert Rock for the early clubhouse lead. Fowler got off to a fast start with three straight birdies on Nos. 2-4 and made the turn in 30, following his eagle on No. 6.

Fowler's links golf acumen stretches beyond just this tournament, as he has missed the cut only once in eight appearances at The Open. That record includes a T-2 finish at Royal Liverpool in 2014, a T-5 finish at Royal St. George's in 2011 and a T-30 finish at St. Andrews in 2015 the week after he won at Gullane.

How to watch The Open on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 12, 2018, 11:30 am

You want to watch the 147th Open? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising 182 hours of overall programming from the men's third major of the year at Carnoustie

In addition to the traditional coverage, the two networks will showcase three live alternate feeds: marquee groups, featured holes (our new 3-hole channel) and spotlight action.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Alternate coverage is noted in italics:

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports; GC.com=GolfChannel.com or check the GLE app)

Monday, July 16

GC: 7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: 9-11AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 7-9PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, July 17

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, July 18

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, July 19

GC: Midnight-1:30AM: Midnight Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Day 1: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Marquee Groups: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, 3-Hole Channel: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/3holechannel)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, July 20

GC: Day 2: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Marquee Groups: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, 3-Hole Channel: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/3holechannel)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, July 21

GC: Day 3: The Open, live coverage: 4:30-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 3: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Marquee Groups: 5AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, 3-Hole Channel: 5AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/3holechannel)

GC: Live From The Open: 3-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, July 22

GC: Day 4: The Open, live coverage: 4:30-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 4: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-2:30PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-2:30PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Marquee Groups: 5AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, 3-Hole Channel: 5AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/3holechannel)

GC: Live From The Open: 2:30-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Source: Augusta’s fifth hole being lengthened 30 yards

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 11, 2018, 11:30 pm

Augusta National is adding a tee box which will lengthen the par-4 fifth hole by 30 yards, Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte reported Wednesday night on “Golf Central.”

The hole currently plays upwards of 455 yards and was the fifth-most difficult par 4 at this year’s Masters Tournament.

"The new hole will play upwards of 485 yards in an attempt to restore the shot value that has been taken away by the distances achieved by the modern game," Rosaforte said. "Instead of 3-woods and 7-irons, the new fifth should require a driver and a 5-iron, at the very least, depending upon the conditions."

It was first reported in February that the fifth hole would likely be lengthened. The change is expected to alleviate congestion between the tee and the nearby fourth green and includes plans to curve the road – which has been closed to public traffic since 2015 – around the new fifth tee.

This is the first club-enacted course change since six holes were altered in 2006.

Toms eyes second straight major at Senior Players

By Associated PressJuly 11, 2018, 11:24 pm

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – David Toms is breathing a little easier.

Nothing like winning a major to toss a big weight off a player's shoulders, particularly when he had gone more than seven years without a victory on either the senior or regular tours.

Now, Toms has a shot at another one.

He comes into the Constellation Senior Players Championship looking to build on his win at the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor two weeks ago.

''I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to try to win a tournament,'' Toms said. ''I felt like I had chances but wasn't getting it done, and that's when you think about when you go home at night away from the golf course. To finally get that, have that behind me now, it's all about going out and trying to play great and giving myself another opportunity.''

Toms is part of a loaded field at Exmoor Country Club featuring 49 of the top 50 senior players.

Scott McCarron, with seven top-10 finishes this year and a win at the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge last month, comes in looking to defend a bittersweet comeback victory in last year's Senior Players. He made up a six-shot deficit at Caves Valley near Baltimore to beat Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe by a stroke with a local caddie carrying his bag. His usual caddie Rich Mayo rushed to El Paso, Texas during the week to be with his ailing father, who died while Mayo was en route.

''His dad Bud was a great guy and loved watching Rich and I golf and compete, and would scream and yell at the TV all the time, so kind of felt his presence all week long,'' McCarron said.

Langer hopes to extend his record with an 11th senior major championship. He won this event from 2014-16 before a late collapse helped give McCarron his victory last year. Langer was leading by one when he dropped his tee shot into the water on No. 17 for a double bogey. He had a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have forced a playoff lip out.

''It's a major. It's a big tournament for us,'' Langer said. ''We're all geared up to do the best we can.''

Toms is looking to build on a drought-busting victory. He spent last week vacationing with his family in Wyoming, getting in some time on the course with his son and avoiding the heat back home in Shreveport, La.

A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, he hadn't finished at the top of a leaderboard since the 2011 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. That changed two weeks ago when he made two long putts down the stretch for his first PGA Tour Champions win.

Toms rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 16 and buried a downhill 20-footer to save par after driving into a fairway bunker on the 530-yard, par-4 17th. He shot an even-par 70 to finish one shot ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly.

Winning the U.S. Senior Open gave him a spot in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach next year if he chooses to play. A victory this week would get him to The Players Championship in March, where he lost a heartbreaking playoff to K.J. Choi at TPC Sawgrass in 2011.

''There's a lot of things that go along with it, as well as the purse was pretty big,'' Toms said. ''It was almost like winning a regular tournament. All of that makes it pretty special. But at the same time, it was just more about winning a tournament.”

''All of the other stuff is just a bonus on top of that,'' he continued. ''For me, I think it'll be the shot to the arm that I needed to continue to play great.''

