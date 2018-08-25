Getty Images

DeChambeau opens 4-shot lead in playoff opener

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 25, 2018, 9:57 pm

Bryson DeChambeau, the second-year PGA Tour pro known for his Hogan cap, his all-one-length irons and his scientific approach to golf, fired an 8-under 63 to take a four-stroke lead after three rounds of The Northern Trust, the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs. Here's what happened on Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.:

Leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau (-16), Keegan Bradley (-12), Cameron Smith (-11), Tony Finau (-11), Billy Horschel (-10), Adam Scott (-10)

What it means: The top 125 in the FedExCup standings made it into The Northern Trust field. Only the top 100 at the conclusion of Sunday's final round will advance to the next event, the Dell Technologies Championship.

Round of the day: We haven't heard a whole heck of a lot from Keegan Bradley lately, but he had the round of the day, a 9-under-par 62. He had runs of three straight birdies on both the front and back, and never dropped a shot.

Best of the rest: DeChambeau's 63 was the day's second-low round, one stroke better than Spieth's 64. DeChambeau made five birdies on the front (where he suffered his lone bogey) and added four more on the back, including Nos. 17 and 18.

Biggest disappointment: Dustin Johnson, who overcame a triple bogey to shoot 67 in the second round, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 1-over 72 on Saturday. Starting the day just two shots off the lead, he'll start the final round nine back.

Shot of the day: Tony Finau's 5-under 66 included a chip-in eagle at the 291-yard, par-4 12th hole.

Quote of the day: "I knew if I wanted to be at the top of the leaderboard, I'd have to take it deep today." - DeChambeau

Biggest storyline going into Sunday: This is one of those events where the back of the field, with players jockeying to finish high enough to avoid elimination from the playoffs, may hold more drama than the top of the leaderboard.

Henderson leads in Canada; eyes history on Sunday

By Randall MellAugust 25, 2018, 11:39 pm

The Brooke Henderson show is setting up for a dramatic conclusion Sunday at the CP Women’s Open.

Who’s going to catch her?

The popular Canadian is right where she wants to be going into the final round, right where a legion of Canadian supporters want her.

With a 2-under-par 70 on an unseasonably cool Saturday, Henderson moved to the top of the leaderboard, one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka (69) and Angel Yin (71) and two in front of Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (70).

“I'm definitely in a good position heading into the final round, which is very exciting,” Henderson said. “I feel like the crowds this week have been totally amazing, and I've been playing well for them. So, I'm happy about that.”

Canada is behind Henderson, with big crowds expected for the final round, to see if she can become the first Canadian to win the country’s national championship since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event in 1973.

“The crowds are pretty insane,” said Lydia Ko, who is four shots back after a 68. “I was just saying to Jodi [Ewart Shadoff], the crowds love their golf and love seeing the LPGA here. And, obviously, with Brooke being at the top of the leaderboard, I think that really helps to draw a lot of people in.”

Henderson, 20, started Saturday a shot back, but with cool winds and temperatures in the 50s early in the round, she took control with other contenders struggling. She kept herself out front with three consecutive birdies on the back nine and an important 25-foot par-saving putt at the 16th.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

“There's like a million players within five shots, so I definitely have to play my best and hopefully go low,” Henderson said.

Park is in position to win back-to-back LPGA titles and to win this event in back-to-back years. She won the Indy Women in Tech Championship last week and won the CP Women’s Open a year ago in Ottawa, an hour from Henderson’s home in Smiths Falls.

“I’m in a comfortable position,” Park said.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn started Saturday three shots off the lead but slipped five back with a 73.

With 10 players within four shots of her, Henderson said she can’t play defensive.

“I definitely do play better when I'm aggressive,” Henderson said. “I play smart but aggressive. When I'm kind of chasing birdies, I feel like that's where I'm playing my best.

“Just kind of depends on the conditions. If it's similar to today, I think I'll probably have to shoot 4- or 5-under, but if it goes back to kind of the calm conditions that it was earlier in the week, then it will have to be a lot better than that.”

Henderson has won three of the last four times she has held or shared the 54-hole lead in an LPGA event. She closed out to win going into the final round with the lead at the Lotte Championship in April but lost a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Marathon Classic last month, when Thidapa Suwannapura went on to beat Brittany Lincicome in a playoff.

Ryder Cup captain's pick race heating up

By Rex HoggardAugust 25, 2018, 11:11 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s time for the biennial bout of selection subterfuge.

It’s not that players want to misdirect, it’s just they have no other choice when it comes to the curiously complicated and convoluted world of Ryder Cup captain’s picks.

There’s plenty on the line this week beyond September’s transatlantic member-member. Depending on how things play out on Sunday at The Northern Trust, a player can move one step closer to winning the season-long race or the more modest accomplishment of qualifying for next week’s postseason event.

But with apologies to the endless parade of playoff points and projections, the most compelling part of the next three weeks begins and ends with Jim Furyk’s four captain’s picks.

This might not be a 72-hole qualifier for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. It might not even be a 216-hole version of The Bachelor to play golf’s biggest event, but it’s certainly going to keep Furyk’s attention throughout.

A captain – pick a captain, any one will do – will clinically explain that a pick is based on a player’s overall body of work, not how they play at the wire. But that ignores the fact the Ryder Cup task force that was created following the U.S. team’s meltdown in Scotland in 2014 specifically changed how and when the picks were made to accommodate 11th-hour performances.

In some circles these last-minute selections are called the Billy Horschel exemptions, following his playoff run in 2014.

Four years ago Horschel finished 35th on the final U.S. points list and well off then-captain Tom Watson’s radar for a potential pick. Despite Horschel’s runner-up finish at the Dell Technologies Championship he was never seriously considered for a pick. The American would win the final two playoff events and the FedExCup and watch the American loss from his couch in north Florida.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

The new process, which was ushered in after that devastating loss in ’14, now gives the American captain three picks following the Dell Technologies Championship and a final pick after the third playoff stop the following week.

These three weeks are now officially part of the secret sauce. Furyk has said he will consider overall records for the year, potential pairings and style of play when he makes his picks, but after three days at Ridgewood Country Club the decision is quickly becoming academic.

“I feel like there's only two spots left. I feel like Tiger and Phil are going to be picked,” said Horschel, who moved into the hunt in New Jersey with a third-round 65 and is tied for fifth place.

Horschel wasn’t giving away any family secrets. Although both Woods and Mickelson have played the game to perfection and have patently dismissed the notion they are locks to be one Furyk’s four picks, given their play this season and impact in the team room it would be the biggest upset since Jack Fleck beat Ben Hogan at the 1955 U.S. Open if the two were left off the team.

That leaves Captain America with two picks remaining and no shortage of candidates. Bryson DeChambeau, who finished one spot out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers, appears to be on the verge of wrapping up the third pick following a third-round 63 that moved him four strokes clear of the field at Ridgewood.

Even at 24 years old, DeChambeau knows the drill.

“I've just got to look at it as each week is unique and I can't focus on how this affects the Ryder Cup. Each week is unique and I've got to play my best each and every week, and if I play well in the FedExCup playoffs, the rest will speak for itself,” said DeChambeau, who attended the Ryder Cup two years ago at Hazeltine as a spectator to “experience” the matches.

Whether he gets his chance to experience the intensity of the matches first hand later this fall may depend on his ability to close out his commanding lead on Sunday.

Tony Finau will be in a similar position on Sunday at Ridgewood following a 66 on Day 3 that moved him into a tie for third place at 11 under, five strokes behind DeChambeau.

“To say that I'm not thinking about the Ryder Cup, is definitely not true,” admitted Finau, who was 15th on the final qualifying points list. “But it's not the most important thing right now. I want to play good golf and get myself in contention this week. If it continues to prove to the captain and to the guys that make the picks that I'm worthy of a spot, then that's the case.”

Finau made a compelling case to be a pick at the PGA Championship, where he played the first three rounds with Furyk, a walking resume that included seven birdies over his first eight holes on Friday at Bellerive. He also played the first three rounds this week with Mickelson, who is one of the U.S. team’s de facto captains regardless of his status as a pick.

Asked what Finau could bring to the team, Lefty was succinctly clear.

“A ton because not only is he a great player, he's a solid guy. He's one of my favorite guys to be around,” said Mickelson, was tied for seventh place at Ridgewood.

It doesn’t hurt either DeChambeau or Finau that those most likely considered potential picks haven’t played their best this week. No. 12 Xander Schauffele missed the cut and Matt Kuchar (13th on the points list) and Kevin Kisner (14th) are well back in the pack after three days in New Jersey.

They will all say the same thing. That it’s not the outcome, becoming one of Furyk’s chosen four, that matters, that it will be the result that counts. They say that because they have to, but don’t think for a New York minute that they aren’t thinking about it.

DeChambeau relishes chance to pick Tiger's brain

By Jay CoffinAugust 25, 2018, 11:06 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau are both golf geeks. It’s one of the reasons why Woods has adopted DeChambeau so quickly as a little brother on the PGA Tour.

Sure, they both play a golf ball made by the same manufacturer, so that, by nature, puts them together often in various functions and outings. But there’s more to it than that.

Woods likes to talk shop. DeChambeau does too. So when they get together, there’s no telling where the conversation will go.

DeChambeau, The Northern Trust leader by 4 shots after shooting a third-round 63, realizes how lucky he is to pick the brain of one of the best minds in the game. He learns something every time they talk.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“I never realized the immense talent he has in regards to the feel in his hands and his ability to control the golf ball and do things I’ve never seen before,” DeChambeau said. “So it’s been nice to ask him questions like ‘how are you doing that?’

“He never answers that or whatever because look, everybody has their own secrets, right, and you want it to be beneficial to what you do.”

DeChambeau is a different cat though, he thinks differently than anyone else on the PGA Tour. His DNA is different. He’s not afraid to be different. He’s not afraid to push the envelope.

So does it ever get to a point where DeChambeau gets too chatty with Woods?

“At times he tells me to shut up and hit the ball,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s fun. I like to joke with him a little bit. It’s been great.”

Projected FedExCup results: Thru Rd. 3 of Northern Trust

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 25, 2018, 10:31 pm

A look at the projected FedExCup standings based on where things stand through three rounds of The Northern Trust.

FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJECTED   CURRENT PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL CURRENT
1 8 9 Bryson DeChambeau 2000 3617 1617
2 1 1 Dustin Johnson 160 2877 2717
3 1 2 Justin Thomas 208 2842 2634
4 1 3 Brooks Koepka 300 2312 2012
5 7 12 Tony Finau 650 2159 1509
6 43 49 Keegan Bradley 1200 2072 872
7 3 4 Justin Rose DNP 1991 1991
8 2 6 Jason Day 208 1979 1771
9 4 5 Bubba Watson 46 1924 1879
10 3 7 Webb Simpson 160 1870 1710
11 -- 11 Phil Mickelson 300 1846 1546
12 2 14 Patrick Cantlay 300 1688 1388
13 5 8 Francesco Molinari DNP 1682 1682
14 4 10 Patrick Reed 109 1665 1555
15 38 53 Cameron Smith 650 1471 821
16 3 13 Jon Rahm DNP 1430 1430
17 2 15 Patton Kizzire 14 1399 1386
18 23 41 Billy Horschel 420 1380 960
19 3 16 Paul Casey 46 1364 1319
20 16 36 Chez Reavie 300 1320 1020
21 3 18 Kyle Stanley 109 1307 1198
22 5 17 Rickie Fowler DNP 1302 1302
23 4 27 Aaron Wise 208 1294 1086
24 18 42 Beau Hossler 300 1257 957
25 6 19 Kevin Na 70 1253 1183
26 17 43 Jordan Spieth 300 1245 945
27 4 23 Tommy Fleetwood 70 1200 1130
28 8 20 Tiger Woods 33 1195 1162
29 -- 29 Luke List 109 1189 1080
30 8 22 Marc Leishman 19 1167 1148
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
31 10 21 Rory McIlroy DNP 1154 1154
32 7 25 Pat Perez 33 1149 1116
33 9 24 Chesson Hadley 25 1147 1122
34 8 26 Andrew Landry 9 1124 1116
35 2 33 Gary Woodland 70 1114 1044
36 5 31 Austin Cook 33 1093 1060
37 5 32 Brian Harman 25 1081 1056
38 10 28 Xander Schauffele DNP 1081 1081
39 9 30 Brandt Snedeker DNP 1077 1077
40 6 34 Ian Poulter 19 1049 1030
41 32 73 Adam Scott 420 1043 623
42 7 35 Andrew Putnam 10 1037 1026
43 6 37 Ryan Armour 11 1017 1006
44 6 38 Brendan Steele DNP 998 998
45 6 39 Alex Noren DNP 989 989
46 6 40 Kevin Kisner 14 984 971
47 3 44 Byeong Hun An 46 959 913
48 22 70 Adam Hadwin 300 938 638
49 4 45 Emiliano Grillo 25 925 901
50 4 46 Si Woo Kim 10 903 893
51 3 48 Brian Gay 19 899 880
52 5 47 Charles Howell III DNP 885 885
53 3 50 Henrik Stenson DNP 868 868
54 2 52 Zach Johnson 25 864 839
55 4 51 J.J. Spaun 11 861 849
56 2 54 Scott Piercy 33 835 802
57 17 74 Louis Oosthuizen 208 828 620
58 1 57 Whee Kim 46 809 764
59 4 55 Ryan Moore DNP 795 795
60 4 56 Rafa Cabrera Bello 10 795 784
61 1 60 Ted Potter, Jr. 46 789 744
62 24 86 Jamie Lovemark 208 784 576
63 4 59 Chris Kirk 9 765 756
64 3 61 Jimmy Walker 46 764 719
65 7 58 Stewart Cink DNP 758 758
66 1 67 Kevin Streelman 70 743 673
67 18 85 Kevin Tway 160 738 577
68 8 76 Hideki Matsuyama 109 716 607
69 7 62 Jason Kokrak 14 714 700
70 11 81 Peter Uihlein 109 703 593
TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
71 8 63 C.T. Pan 9 702 693
72 30 102 Nick Watney 208 699 491
73 9 64 Matt Kuchar 19 698 679
74 9 65 Joel Dahmen DNP 676 676
75 23 98 Charley Hoffman 160 675 515
76 10 66 Michael Kim DNP 675 675
77 12 89 Daniel Berger 109 675 565
78 10 68 Keith Mitchell DNP 659 659
79 10 69 J.B. Holmes DNP 640 640
80 9 71 Brice Garnett DNP 634 634
81 26 107 Scott Stallings 160 631 470
82 10 72 Kelly Kraft DNP 627 627
83 8 75 Troy Merritt DNP 616 616
84 16 100 Ryan Palmer 109 609 500
85 29 114 Sam Ryder 160 602 442
86 9 77 Satoshi Kodaira DNP 600 600
87 9 78 Kevin Chappell DNP 597 597
88 9 79 James Hahn DNP 596 596
89 9 80 Tom Hoge DNP 594 594
90 8 82 Branden Grace DNP 590 590
91 8 83 Abraham Ancer DNP 589 589
92 8 84 Russell Knox DNP 585 585
93 6 87 Ollie Schniederjans DNP 573 573
94 6 88 Russell Henley DNP 569 569
95 3 92 Tyrrell Hatton 19 568 550
96 5 91 Anirban Lahiri 8 563 555
97 7 90 Jason Dufner DNP 557 557
98 4 94 Brandon Harkins 25 553 528
99 5 104 Sung Kang 70 550 480
100 7 93 Patrick Rodgers DNP 541 541
TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
101 6 95 Trey Mullinax 10 538 528
102 16 118 Brian Stuard 109 530 421
103 7 96 Charl Schwartzel DNP 528 528
104 17 121 Sean O'Hair 109 526 417
105 8 97 Rory Sabbatini DNP 521 521
106 -- 106 Harold Varner III 46 519 474
107 4 111 Bronson Burgoon 70 516 446
108 9 99 Alex Cejka 14 516 502
109 14 123 Jhonattan Vegas 109 504 394
110 7 103 Danny Lee 19 499 481
111 10 101 Richy Werenski DNP 498 498
112 7 105 John Huh DNP 480 480
113 5 108 Tyler Duncan DNP 457 457
114 1 113 Martin Laird 14 456 443
115 6 109 William McGirt DNP 449 449
116 6 110 J.T. Poston DNP 448 448
117 5 112 Vaughn Taylor DNP 445 445
118 2 120 Sam Saunders 19 439 420
119 4 115 Grayson Murray DNP 438 438
120 4 116 Ryan Blaum DNP 433 433
121 4 117 Scott Brown DNP 422 422
122 3 119 Nick Taylor DNP 420 420
123 1 122 Bud Cauley DNP 405 405
124 1 125 Seamus Power 19 396 377
125 1 124 Harris English DNP 383 383
