FedExCup standings: Tiger, Rory make big moves

While Bryson DeChambeau is sitting comfortably on top of the projected FedExCup Playoff rankings after an opening 67 at the BMW Championship, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made the biggest moves on Thursday after their matching 8-under 62s.
Here's a full look at the projected standings after the first round of the third playoff event:
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJECTED
|OFFICIAL
|OFFICIAL
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5617
|2
|Justin Thomas
|3084
|3
|Justin Rose
|3191
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|1373
|5
|Tiger Woods
|1342
|6
|Dustin Johnson
|3289
|7
|Tony Finau
|3169
|8
|Brooks Koepka
|2551
|9
|Bubba Watson
|2277
|10
|Cameron Smith
|2231
|11
|Jason Day
|1935
|12
|Webb Simpson
|1848
|13
|Billy Horschel
|1610
|14
|Phil Mickelson
|1969
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|1109
|16
|Patrick Cantlay
|1838
|17
|Patrick Reed
|1761
|18
|Aaron Wise
|1498
|19
|Francesco Molinari
|1682
|20
|Jon Rahm
|1474
|21
|Kyle Stanley
|1525
|22
|Rickie Fowler
|1302
|23
|Paul Casey
|1499
|24
|Patton Kizzire
|1413
|25
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1271
|26
|Alex Noren
|1033
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|1299
|28
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1424
|29
|Gary Woodland
|1205
|30
|Kevin Na
|1387
|TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|Marc Leishman
|1390
|32
|Emiliano Grillo
|1252
|33
|Ryan Armour
|1084
|34
|Byeong Hun An
|1061
|35
|C.T. Pan
|1170
|36
|Peter Uihlein
|843
|37
|Chez Reavie
|1184
|38
|Andrew Landry
|1145
|39
|Pat Perez
|1167
|40
|Andrew Putnam
|1063
|41
|Chesson Hadley
|1144
|42
|Keegan Bradley
|979
|43
|Brandt Snedeker
|1174
|44
|Beau Hossler
|1043
|45
|Brian Harman
|1116
|46
|Ian Poulter
|1061
|47
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1121
|48
|Luke List
|1111
|49
|Kevin Kisner
|1111
|50
|Brian Gay
|910
|51
|Austin Cook
|1094
|52
|Adam Hadwin
|1054
|53
|Henrik Stenson
|881
|54
|Adam Scott
|1052
|55
|J.J. Spaun
|880
|56
|Brendan Steele
|998
|57
|Charles Howell III
|905
|58
|Si Woo Kim
|972
|59
|Keith Mitchell
|839
|60
|Tyrrell Hatton
|932
|61
|Zach Johnson
|890
|62
|Abraham Ancer
|909
|63
|Jason Kokrak
|881
|64
|Ryan Palmer
|900
|65
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|809
|66
|Chris Kirk
|834
|67
|Brice Garnett
|853
|68
|Scott Piercy
|833
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|826
|70
|Daniel Berger
|839