Fowler prepping for Open by using 1-iron at QLN

By Nick MentaJune 29, 2018, 6:45 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Rickie Fowler has a 35-yard gap in his golf bag at TPC Potomac.

And that’s because as much as he’d like to contend this week, he’s also focused on his upcoming trip to Scotland.

Fowler is carrying a 1-iron at the Quicken Loans National, which he’s trying to work back into his game ahead of the Scottish Open and The Open.

“So I have a pretty big gap right now between 4-iron and 1-iron,” he said. “I think the 1-iron flies 255 and the 4-iron flies roughly 220.”

That didn’t prove any problem Friday, as Fowler made four birdies and zero bogeys in a second-round 66. He exited the golf course five shots off the lead held by Beau Hossler at the end of the morning wave.

While this week at Avenel – with sweltering temperatures and next to no breeze – isn’t exactly useful prep for Carnoustie, the golf course does provide multiple opportunities to take iron off the tee.

And Fowler is taking advantage.

“Like I said, I'm trying to get some good swings with the 1 off the tee and this is a course that you can do it, with Nos. 4 and 5 and a few on the back nine as well,” he said. “Obviously [I] want to play well and take care of this week, but there is a little bit of links golf [to] get ready for the next couple weeks down the road.”

In eight appearances at The Open, Fowler has made seven cuts and finished in the top-five twice, tying for fifth in 2011 at Royal St. George’s and tying for second in 2014 at Hoylake.

Streelman (62) gets boost from Lester's text message

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 8:59 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Some text messages are more impactful than others.

For example, when Kevin Streelman checked his phone Thursday evening to see a message from Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester it caught his attention.

“He told me to get my head out of my butt,” Streelman laughed. “He had been playing good golf lately so he was talking some trash.”

If that’s not exactly inspirational stuff, it certainly had an impact on Streelman, who played his first five holes on Friday in 5 under par on his way to an 8-under 62, which was 10 strokes better than his opening round.

Streelman’s round, which was one shot off the Quicken Loans National tournament record, was even more impressive considering he said his warm-up on Friday was his worst ever on the PGA Tour, and his timing couldn’t have been better.

The top 4 players within the top 12 following Sunday’s final round qualify for next month’s Open Championship.

“One of my best friends at home is from Carnoustie so he's been ragging on me, ‘You've got to make it, I've got all my buddies there and friends, we've got places to stay and eat, maybe have a pint or two,’” said Streelman, who was tied for fifth following his round.

The top 4 players, within the top 12, at next week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will also qualify, along with the top player who finishes within the top 5 at the John Deere Classic.

Woods checking all the right boxes in comeback

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 8:00 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – In the arc of Tiger Woods’ most recent comeback the progression back to competitive relevance has been both patient and predictable.

From those early days at the Hero World Challenge when he preached patience and cautious optimism to more familiar comments in recent weeks suggesting he’s ready to dive into the deep end of the competitive pool and win on the PGA Tour for the first time in nearly five years. “I think as the years progress, I'm not that far away from putting it together where I can win,” he said on Friday under a blazing summer sun at the Quicken Loans National. “Right now I'm only four back. The scores aren't going to be that low, the golf course is getting a little bit more difficult. Again, just be patient with it and a long way to go.”

That’s light years from where we began, from those uncertain days last December in the Bahamas when he reasoned, “I don't know what the future entails.”

This week’s Washington, D.C., stop is Woods’ 11th official event and with each passing week those unknowns have been drawn into focus. Each tournament has been a test of his swing and his body and even his competitive zeal.

He played back-to-back weeks in February – on two coasts, no less – as the ultimate beta test of his surgically fused back.

Body: Check.

He pieced 3 1/2 solid rounds together at the Honda Classic and closed the gap even closer at the Valspar Championship when he lost to Paul Casey by a stroke.

Game: Check.

Although his consistency hasn’t been what he’d like in the chapters since Florida - specifically his putting which prompted Tiger’s wholesale change to a mallet-headed putter this week at TPC Potomac - each missed opportunity has added one more check on his comeback itinerary.

It is telling that those who have watched Tiger from the best vantage point don’t see the same guy who made red and black a Sunday staple. Players like Marc Leishman, who accompanied Woods for his first 36 holes this week, now see a different type of player, a player who no longer relishes in pulling off the impossible because he’s slowly proven what’s possible.

“He hasn’t been in too many situations to show that lately,” said Leishman, who was also paired with Woods for the first two rounds in April at the Masters. “He could put himself into really bad spots and make birdie, but he hasn’t put himself in many bad spots the last two days which is a good thing.”

Friday’s 5-under 65 was the most recent example of this new version. Tiger hit 10 of 14 fairways, 13 of 18 greens in regulation and was among the top 10 in the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green. That he made 122 feet of putts, nearly triple his Day 1 total, was more a testament to ball-striking than it was his newfound form on the greens.

There were certainly plenty of highlights and reasons to cheer, like Tiger’s chip in for birdie at his ninth hole (No. 18), but there were far more clinical golf shots. He spent the vast majority of the day pin high, which in Tiger’s world is like a warm blanket on a cold day.

The putter - whatever version may be in favor on a particular day - may cool and heat up at it’s own pace, but it’s Woods’ machine-like ball-striking that’s starting to push him closer to the competitive edge.

“From the Masters to here, he’s hitting everything a lot better. His irons are spot on, he’s hitting a lot of 10-foot birdie putts, he’s got his driver sorted out. Everything is looking good,” Leishman said. “I can’t see a reason why he can’t win fairly soon. He’s very, very close.”

Whether Tiger is 36 holes away from that ultimate benchmark, and Tour tilt No. 80, depends on how far along the comeback arc he’s travelled. Success to this point has best been measured with a dollop of perspective, but eventually even Woods’ own optimism will be tested.

Against a relatively weaker field than he normally plays on a golf course that is just demanding enough to keep Tiger’s interest, the final check mark could be waiting on TPC Potomac’s 18th green on Sunday.

“I'm not that far back. I'm in a similar position to where I was at Valspar,” said Woods, who was tied for 10th place when he completed his round. “The scores aren't going to be that low and it's going to be a tough weekend. It's going to be hot, it's going to be long grinds. It will be over 100 degrees and it will be a long weekend mentally and physically.”

That seems about right for a player that has grinded his way, both physically and mentally, back into the competitive conversation. As Tiger has progressed in this comeback the learning curve has narrowed, the bar moved progressively higher to where only a single high-water mark remains to complete the arc.

Hossler (66) back in the hunt for first win

By Nick MentaJune 29, 2018, 7:38 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Yet again, Beau Hossler finds himself in the hunt for his first PGA Tour title.

The 23-year-old former Texas Longhorn reached 9 under par Friday to take the outright lead at the Quicken Loans National through the morning wave.

Rounds of 65-66 gave him his Tour-leading 40th and 41st scores in the 60s this season. He has now broken 70 in each of his last six rounds, dating back to last week’s Travelers Championship.

“I usually try and play par 70s.” he joked. “No, it's been strong this year, I've had a lot of really good rounds. Unfortunately, I've had some kind of high ones that are uncharacteristic for me.”

And they’ve all typically come on the weekend. Hossler on average this season has been as good as anyone on Thursday and as bad as anyone on Sunday. He’s second on Tour in first-round scoring average, 21st in second-round scoring average, 86th in third-round scoring average and tied for 159th in final-round scoring average.

He signed for Sunday rounds of 80, 79 and 76 earlier this season. Playing in the final group at the Shriners back in November, he faded to a tie for seventh as the winds whipped.

But there are signs that Hossler, who is playing a full Tour schedule for the first time, is about to put it all together.

He fired a Sunday 67 to earn his way into a playoff at the Houston Open and added a final-round 66 last week to record his second runner-up. He’s also notched two other top-10s.

Hossler has broken 70 more times this season than any other player on Tour. Another couple rounds in the 60s and this may be his week.

“I’ll just keep doing what I'm doing,” he said. “I feel good. I mean, the course is scoreable. I doubt that 9 under will be leading. Like I said, the course is in perfect shape so you could get it rolling with the putter, and with how hot it is, it's not playing particularly long. I would expect to be in contention heading [into the weekend] and I look forward to it.”

Watch: Rodgers nearly makes ace on par 4

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 29, 2018, 7:18 pm

The par-4 14th at TPC Potomac was only playing 282 yards in the second round at the Quicken Loans National.

If it was playing 281, Patrick Rodgers might have made an ace.

The short eagle putt put Rodgers at 3 under for the event, six off the lead at the time.

Andrew Magee is the only player to make a hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history, doing so at the 2001 Phoenix Open on the 332-yard 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale, when his tee shot ricocheted off Tom Byrum's putter and into the hole.

