Furyk picks Finau to round out U.S. Ryder Cup team

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 10, 2018, 8:45 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tony Finau is the final addition to the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Captain Jim Furyk made the announcement Monday, following the conclusion of the weather-delayed BMW Championship. Finau joins Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as the four wildcard selections.

“I’ve still got goosebumps,” he said. “I’m just ecstatic. I don’t know if I can really put it into words. All the emotions that come with accomplishing something like that … man, it’s a dream come true for me.”

Finau was believed to be the top candidate heading into the final week of auditions, and he did nothing at Aronimink to dissuade the captain. Finau shot a bogey-free 65 in the final round and tied for eighth, his 11th top-10 of the season, matching the most on Tour this season. He will enter the season-ending Tour Championship at No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, which means that if he wins at East Lake, he also captures the season-long title.

“He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him,” Furyk said.

Xander Schauffele, who finished 12th in qualifying, believed that he needed at least a win at the BMW to get Furyk’s attention. Playing in the final group Monday, Schauffele missed a 20-footer on the final green that would have put him in a three-man playoff.

Finau will bring even more power to an American side that doesn’t lack for firepower. Entering the BMW, he ranked third on Tour in driving distance (316.3 yards) and 11th in birdie average (4.11), the kind of combination that could prove useful in the fourballs format.

Finau is the third U.S. rookie, along with Justin Thomas and DeChambeau.

The Americans haven't won an away Ryder Cup since 1993.

“It’s something that’s very, very special for me,” Finau said. “This is right at the top of my career. I don’t think anything in my career could trump playing my way onto the Ryder Cup team.”

Bradley's BMW victory worth the (long) wait

By Nick MentaSeptember 10, 2018, 8:54 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Through 54 holes, Keegan Bradley had done enough to secure an invite to the Tour Championship.

He was three off the lead, hunting his first win in six years.

But when two days worth of rain threatened to cancel the final round of the BMW Championship, part of him thought, maybe that’s just fine.

“Truthfully I was really fixated on making the Tour Championship, and I kind of knew if we didn't play today, I was in it,” he said Monday, sitting next to both the BMW Championship trophy and the FedExCup.

“It was the weirdest couple of days because I knew in the back of my mind if we didn't play, I was in Atlanta. It was my goal to start the year. It was difficult to get ready to play because I was like, ‘Man, if they call it, I'm good.’ But I was only three back.”

Luckily for Bradley, the Tour was able to stage the final round outside Philadelphia.

And when it finally ended, a day late, with rain still falling on Aronimink Golf Club, it was Bradley celebrating on the 18th green, raising his arms in victory after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

A winner for the first time as a husband and a father, Bradley said he had to avoid looking at his wife Jillian and son Logan on his return trip up 18. He was struggling to maintain his emotions. Once it was over, he was able to do what he’s seen so many of his colleagues do so many times before – embrace his family as a champion.

“I've been dreaming of doing that with my wife for – we've been together for a long time. To have my son there, it's just like – you see it on TV so much, and as a dad and as a husband, you think, ‘Geez, that would be the most incredible feeling.’ …

“I was just so happy to see them run out. To win and to put everything together when I didn't know if I was going to win again, to get to the Tour Championship, to have them here and have what's going on in my life is just so amazing. I'm so lucky. This is an upper-echelon tournament to win. It's a great win to come back after six years. So I'm very proud of that.”

Monday’s victory marks the end of a six-year slump for Bradley, the 2011 PGA champion, who dipped as low as 122nd in the world in 2016. That year’s anchor ban was not kind to Keegan, leaving him to alternate between shorter and longer putters, to figure out how to hole putts with the grip of his club no longer pressed against his body.

He became so fixated on his performance on the greens that he soon lost track of his golf swing. And it was only once he fixed every other part of his game that he could once again focus on his putting. On Monday, Bradley credited his friend Webb Simpson, who went through a similar post-anchor transition, for inspiring him to rededicate himself to arm-lock putting.

“A lot has happened to me over these six years,” Bradley said. “The belly putter was a tougher transition than I thought, and I kind of fell off the radar there for a little while. It's tough to go from being on Ryder Cup teams, being on Presidents Cup teams, to outside the top 100 in the world.

“It was about two years ago, maybe. I had missed over 10 cuts. … It's scary when I look back because I didn't know I needed this much improvement. But to put it all together, especially with the putter the way it was this week and the way it's becoming, is so gratifying. Because for a little while, I didn't know if I was going to be able to get back to this spot, and today I did it.”

By virtue of his return to East Lake – his first trip since 2013 – Bradley will once again reap the benefits of being a top-30 player on Tour. Atlanta invitees are exempt into all four of the following year’s majors in addition to the season’s first two World Golf Championships. Bradley hasn’t made the Masters since his exemption for winning the PGA ran out, but he’ll be back at Augusta next April.

That kind of scheduling certainty is why he was so focused on qualifying for the Tour Championship, and why he really gave some thought to the benefits of what could have been a rain-shortened event.

“It's a game changer for a player like me that's not in the top 50 to get in the Tour Championship,” he said. “You’re in all the WGCs, or most of them. You're in all the majors. And that's so huge for a player where I am at this point because then I can play my way back into the top 50.

“So thankfully we got out here and played, and I made it to Atlanta and more now.”

2018 TOUR Championship TV Schedule

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 10, 2018, 8:46 pm

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs make their final stop at the TOUR Championship, contested at East Lake Golf Club, birthplace of legendary golfer Bobby Jones, in Atlanta, GA.  The top 30 players in the FedExCup after the BMW Championship will be eligible to compete in the Tour Championship.  Among players competing to win the FedExCup and the accompanying $10 million prize are 2018 BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley, his first win since 2012.  Also in the field we'll have newly crowned No.1 in the world Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and Xander Schauffele.

Don't miss a moment of the golf drama on Golf Channel and NBC! Live coverage of the TOUR Championship will be available for streaming on any mobile device and online via Streaming. GolfChannel.com will feature complementary championship news coverage, analysis, highlights and videos.

Who will win it all at East Lake and be crowned the PGA Tour's season-long champion?  Find out September 19 - 23, 2018.

TOUR Championship on Golf Channel Schedule:

Thursday
12:30pm ET: Golf Central Pre-Game
1pm ET: Round 1 Live

Friday
12:30pm ET: Golf Central Pre-Game
1pm ET: Round 2 Live

Saturday
12:30pm ET: Golf Central Pre-Game
12:30pm ET: Round 3 Live
2:30pm ET: Round 3 Live on NBC

Sunday
12pm ET: Final Round Live
1:30 ET: Final Round Live on NBC

 

Rose's 20-year journey leads to No. 1 ranking

By Nick MentaSeptember 10, 2018, 8:12 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Justin Rose didn’t win the BMW Championship on Monday, but he walked away with a consolation prize he’s wanted for 20 years.

With his playoff loss and solo-second finish at Aronimink, Rose ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career, leapfrogging Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and new-No. 2 Dustin Johnson.

“Oh, man, that's an amazing achievement,” he said shortly after his overtime loss to Keegan Bradley. “I'd love to go there by winning, because obviously I want to get to No. 1 by winning golf tournaments, but today was fun.”

One up with one to play, Rose, the 54-hole leader, had a 15-footer for par lipout on the 18th green. He bookended five birdies with bogeys at the first and the last for a round of 3-under 67, leaving him tied at 20 under with Bradley.

“The putt I hit to win I thought on the 72nd hole, it's the best putt I've ever hit to try and win a tournament,” he said. “I thought that thing was in the middle, but it wasn't to be.

“It was a great putt. It was halfway to the hole, not many of those putts miss. It just is what it is. That's a putt I'll always be proud of, and the playoff, obviously disappointed.”

Coming up 18 once again on the first extra hole, Rose ricocheted his approach off the grandstand, leaving his ball in the fairway just right of the green. When he failed to get up and down for par, he opened the door for Bradley to win for the first time in six years.

“I’m disappointed right now,” he said. “But obviously a big consolation being world No. 1. That's something that I will look back on this week and think it was an incredible achievement, incredible moment. It's just – yeah, in the moment we're all about trying to win a golf tournament.

“But give me half an hour maybe and I might be able to say I really enjoyed it.”

True to his word, Rose a short while later posted the image and message below on Twitter. The photo is from his 2013 U.S. Open victory at Merion – just around the corner from Aronimink – where he pointed to the sky on the 18th green in memory of his deceased father.

 

 

Before leaving Aronimink – where he claimed the second of his nine Tour wins back in 2010 – the 38-year-old was asked to sum up his long-awaited ascent to the top of the world.

“It's boyhood dreams,” he said “It's a dream that we've all thought about at some point in our lives, or us young aspiring golfers think about it. It's a slow burn, and that would be my advice – kind of grinding out there – to young kids still trying to make their way.

“I turned pro at 18, and it took me 20 odd years to get to world No. 1. Just dedicate yourself to improving, to learning, to trying to get better. What excites me is obviously winning tournaments, these moments. But the quest to get better is why I wake up in the morning and it gets me out of bed.”

BMW Championship purse payout: Bradley earns $1.6 million

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 10, 2018, 7:32 pm

Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in six years and collected over $1.6 million for his efforts. Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Aronimink GC:

Pos Player Score Earnings
Total
1 Keegan Bradley -20 $1,620,000.00
2 Justin Rose -20 972,000.00
T3 Billy Horschel -19 522,000.00
T3 Xander Schauffele -19 522,000.00
5 Rory McIlroy -18 360,000.00
T6 Webb Simpson -17 312,750.00
T6 Tiger Woods -17 312,750.00
T8 Tony Finau -16 252,000.00
T8 Tommy Fleetwood -16 252,000.00
T8 Rickie Fowler -16 252,000.00
T8 Francesco Molinari -16 252,000.00
T12 Kevin Na -15 189,000.00
T12 Justin Thomas -15 189,000.00
T12 Gary Woodland -15 189,000.00
15 Hideki Matsuyama -14 162,000.00
T16 Andrew Putnam -13 144,000.00
T16 Bubba Watson -13 144,000.00
T16 Aaron Wise -13 144,000.00
T19 Bryson DeChambeau -12 109,080.00
T19 Adam Hadwin -12 109,080.00
T19 Brooks Koepka -12 109,080.00
T19 Jason Kokrak -12 109,080.00
T19 Patrick Reed -12 109,080.00
T24 Jason Day -11 74,700.00
T24 Charles Howell III -11 74,700.00
T24 Dustin Johnson -11 74,700.00
T24 Alex Noren -11 74,700.00
T24 Jon Rahm -11 74,700.00
T29 Byeong Hun An -10 59,850.00
T29 Austin Cook -10 59,850.00
T29 Tyrrell Hatton -10 59,850.00
T29 Henrik Stenson -10 59,850.00
T33 Beau Hossler -9 51,975.00
T33 Zach Johnson -9 51,975.00
T35 Brice Garnett -8 46,350.00
T35 Andrew Landry -8 46,350.00
T35 Ted Potter, Jr. -8 46,350.00
T38 C.T. Pan -7 40,500.00
T38 Chez Reavie -7 40,500.00
T38 Peter Uihlein -7 40,500.00
T41 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 34,200.00
T41 Si Woo Kim -6 34,200.00
T41 Chris Kirk -6 34,200.00
T41 Marc Leishman -6 34,200.00
T45 Brian Gay -5 25,740.00
T45 Luke List -5 25,740.00
T45 Keith Mitchell -5 25,740.00
T45 Scott Piercy -5 25,740.00
T45 J.J. Spaun -5 25,740.00
T45 Kyle Stanley -5 25,740.00
T51 Abraham Ancer -4 21,465.00
T51 Ryan Armour -4 21,465.00
T51 Ian Poulter -4 21,465.00
T51 Adam Scott -4 21,465.00
T55 Patrick Cantlay -3 20,520.00
T55 Pat Perez -3 20,520.00
T55 Jordan Spieth -3 20,520.00
T58 Kevin Kisner -2 19,980.00
T58 Phil Mickelson -2 19,980.00
T58 Louis Oosthuizen -2 19,980.00
T61 Emiliano Grillo -1 19,440.00
T61 Chesson Hadley -1 19,440.00
T61 Patton Kizzire -1 19,440.00
64 Brendan Steele E 19,080.00
T65 Ryan Palmer 2 18,810.00
T65 Cameron Smith 2 18,810.00
67 Brandt Snedeker 3 18,540.00
68 Brian Harman 12 18,360.00
