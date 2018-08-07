Getty Images

Koepka: Defending a major title is hard but exciting

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 10:00 pm

ST. LOUIS – Justin Thomas is trying to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA Championships since Tiger Woods in 2007, but if JT wants a more recent example of the challenges of defending a title he should look to Brooks Koepka.

In June, Koepka became the first player to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years since Curtis Strange in 1989, an accomplishment that was complicated by an injury that forced Koepka to miss much of the spring season on the PGA Tour.

“To defend your major is pretty tough,” Koepka said on Tuesday at Bellerive. “There's a reason that there's only a handful of guys that have ever done it, and I'm sure he's looking to do that this week, but everybody else out here is trying to knock him off.”

Although the challenges of defending a title, particularly a major championship, can be demanding, there’s also a unique sense of excitement that comes with having the opportunity.

“There's a different feeling when you show up and you're defending,” said Koepka, one of this week’s favorites considering he has top-15 finishes in his last three starts at the PGA Championship. “You can't wait to get out there. You're not anxious that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday would be over, but you're just excited to get that ball in the air on Thursday.”

Steamy forecast on tap for final PGA in August

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 7, 2018, 10:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – Wet weather closed Bellerive Country Club twice on Tuesday, as rains made an already soft golf course even more receptive.

That rain will be replaced by plenty of heat over the next few days, making for a steamy week in the PGA’s final August hurrah.

Per weather.com, the next three days will feature mostly sunny skies and high of 93 by Friday. There’s a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, followed by a clear forecast on Sunday.

The PGA of America has already posted notice in the locker room about the weather’s impact on Bellerive’s greens: “Due to the expected high temperatures and high humidity over the next couple of days, greens speeds will remain slower than they are planned for the championship rounds.”

Rory: Tiger will need to 're-learn' how to win

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:25 pm

ST. LOUIS – About the only thing missing from Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season is a victory.

Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that Woods will need to “re-learn” to do it.

“There’s a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again,” McIlroy said. “He’s learned how to make a swing work for him again. He’s learning how to compete again. He’s learning what you have to do on the back nine of a major on Sunday. He’s building up all that, because even though he’s won 14 of these things, if you haven’t done it for a while, you still have to re-learn a few things, and I think he’s going through that stage.”

McIlroy was referring to Woods’ stirring run at The Open, where Woods led with eight holes left. He played 2 over the rest of the round and eventually tied for sixth.

Big picture, McIlroy said, even being competitive is “a phenomenal achievement already” considering where Woods was 18 months ago – in bed, and in pain, after another back surgery.

“He’s right there,” he said, “which is an unbelievable achievement.”

Rory to Spieth: Treat PGA week like any other

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:13 pm

ST. LOUIS – Rory McIlroy had some advice for Jordan Spieth – you know, from one guy searching for the career Grand Slam to another.

“Less expectations is better,” McIlroy said Tuesday during his pre-PGA Championship news conference. “Trying to take pressure off yourself, trying to treat it like any normal week, just trying to win the golf tournament that week and put it out of your head what winning this golf tournament would mean in terms of your legacy and your place in the game.”

This is Spieth’s second crack at becoming just the sixth player to win all four majors – last year, he tied for 28th at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has gone 0-for-4 at Augusta National since capturing the third leg of the slam in 2014, but he's finished in the top 10 in all four attempts.

“I can probably relate a little bit to what he’s feeling, but it’s a great position to be in,” McIlroy said. “Not many people have a chance to do something like that. It’s really cool to be a part of that conversation, and I think you have to embrace it, you have to relish it, you have to just go at it and know that, if you do win this week, you’re going to join a very, very elite club.

“It’s a big deal, but once you get out on the golf course and start the tournament, all you’re thinking about is trying to shoot good scores and hit good shots. He’s shown over the past few years that he’s mentally very good, so I’m sure he won’t have a problem.”

McIlroy has a pair of PGA titles, in 2012 at Kiawah Island and again in 2014 at Valhalla, and is considered one of the favorites here at Bellerive.

Reed signs Spieth's back at Bellerive

By Grill Room TeamAugust 7, 2018, 9:03 pm

While Jordan Spieth was busy signing autographs Tuesday at Bellerive, Patrick Reed was busy signing Jordan Spieth.

This video shows a distracted or maybe just cool-with-it Spieth going about his business while Reed autographs the back of his shirt:

Reed and Spieth are 4-1-2 as a team at the Ryder Cup and figure to be paired again next month in France as the U.S. team seeks to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

Reed goes off at 1:15 p.m. CT on Thursday in a grouping of the year's major champions with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari.

Spieth will start his bid for the career Grand Slam at 1:37 alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

