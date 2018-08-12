Getty Images

Koepka unflappable, wins third major at 100th PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 12, 2018, 11:00 pm

Amidst the roars and the challenges and acute pressure, Brooks Koepka bullied through it all to win his second major of the season at the 100th PGA Championship. Here’s how the action-packed and emotionally charged final round played out at Bellerive Country Club.

Leaderboard: Koepka (-16), Tiger Woods (-14), Adam Scott (-13), Stewart Cink (-11), Jon Rahm (-11), Justin Thomas (-10), three others at 10 under

What it means: Sunday in St. Louis, it was Koepka who established the narrative. Woods was making a spirited run for his first major victory in over a decade. Thomas was trying to successfully defend his title. Scott was attempting to produce an inspirational triumph. But, in the end, it was Koepka who kept his nerve, outplayed the field and never wavered as a raucous crowd exalted every birdie around him. Brooks Koepka is the dominant major force in today’s game. Undeniably so.

Round of the day: There were a few lower scores in the final round, but none were more impressive than Koepka’s 66, which included six birdies and two bogeys. Most impressively was what happened down the stretch. Scott had tied Koepka through 14 holes and Woods was one back. Koepka then birdied two consecutive holes to add the Wanamaker Trophy to his pair of U.S. Open titles.

Best of the rest: Woods had 10 years of major weight on his shoulders and he produced a 6-under 64, tying for the low round of the day. His round included eight birdies, two bogeys and so many near-misses. An electric crowd tried to help lift him to major No. 15 and he might have gotten it, had it not been for an unwavering Koepka.

Biggest disappointment: It’s Sunday in a major and, once again, this dubious distinction goes to Rickie Fowler. He was three back to start his round and didn’t make a birdie until the 13th hole. It was his only one of the day, in a 1-over 71. He tied for 12th.

Shot of the day: Let’s pick two! After missing three consecutive birdie putts inside 12 feet, Koepka drained a 10-footer for the outright lead at No. 15.

He then laced this 4-iron from 248 yard to 6 feet at the par-3 16th. He made the birdie to go 2 up and cruised from there.

Getty Images

Phelps has front-row seat to Tiger at PGA

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 12:05 am

ST. LOUIS - Michael Phelps had a front-row seat to watch Tiger Woods take a run at major No. 15 Sunday at the PGA Championship.

Walking inside the ropes at Bellerive, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist was sitting on a hill behind the 15th green when Woods very nearly holed out for eagle from the fairway, hitting his approach a foot from the hole.

Phelps flew into St. Louis on Saturday night. He had always intended to be here for the final round, but the star-studded leaderboard and up-close experience surpassed any reasonable expectations he had earlier in the week.

“This is actually my first time being out on the course, watching Tiger live,” he told GolfChannel.com on Sunday. “Obviously, you feel the energy. You feel that electricity in the area.

“It’s so awesome to have all of this excitement back with Tiger and all these younger guys in the mix. You throw in JT. You throw in Koepka who’s playing off of his … you know, going absolutely crazy.”

An avid player and golf fan, Phelps seemed to take the most enjoyment from watching Tiger occasionally break character and crack a smile or fist bump a volunteer.

“It’s just so much fun to sit here and feel this and see someone like Tiger being back on the course and doing what he does so well,” Phelps said. “And having fun, right? You can see him having fun. That’s the coolest part about it.”

Phelps knows a whole lot about making history. And he knows what it’s like to live in a fishbowl.

But for a few hours on Sunday at Bellerive, Phelps wasn’t the greatest swimmer who ever lived. He was just another fan.

“We’re watching a piece of history,” he said, with Tiger walking up the green at 15, about to tap in for birdie to move to 14 under par. “For me, I have so much respect for these guys. Like I said, we have a chance to see the greatest, or at [least] one of the greatest to ever play this game.

“I’m lucky to be sitting here,” he added. “I’m happy.”

Getty Images

TT postscript: Only Woods' driver prevented a fairytale

By Tiger TrackerAugust 12, 2018, 11:52 pm

ST. LOUIS – In 2018, I saw Tiger Woods make eight birdies in the final round of a major championship, wearing his trademark red and black, and it was awesome. Emptying out the notebook here from a wild week at the 100th PGA Championship, where Tiger shot a final-round 64 and finished second, two shots behind Brooks Koepka:

• Eight birdies. Eight. Who cares that there were two bogeys. Eight birdies.

• It can’t be stated enough how incredible it’s been these past two majors, with Tiger having a chance to win. A year ago, the man couldn’t move. Now, not only was he moving, he looked, acted and hit shots like he did when he was 10 years younger.

• Hitting fairways, apparently, is overrated. Tiger didn’t hit a fairway until the 10th hole, but by that point he was already 3 under par. He finally hit fairways at the 10th and 11th holes and could only muster par on both.

• At this point, the front nine is sort of a blur. So let’s focus on the final nine holes. Actually, let’s focus on the last seven holes, especially Nos. 12-15 where Tiger went birdie, birdie, bogey, birdie. Approach to 5 feet on 12 got the party started, he made a 12 footer for birdie on 13, then made a shaky bogey on the 14th when he missed a 12 footer for par. At that point, it felt like he couldn’t win. But he rebounded with birdie on the 15th when his approach almost went in the hole. That moved him within a shot of the lead.

• But, and there’s always a but, the damn driver finally jumped up and bit him when he blew it well right on the par-5 17th hole. Ultimately, he’d have been a shot short of winning if he’d have birdied the hole, but if he’d have found the fairway he’d have been able to give it a healthy go for eagle. You never know, but you just cannot blow that drive right in such a crucial spot.

• Hard to stop thinking about that 3-over-par start after two holes on Thursday now isn’t it?

• The St. Louis fans are to be applauded. All week. Respectful, intelligent, terrific. Those last nine holes down the stretch with Tiger in the hunt, with a chance to win, were pure madness. Beautiful madness.

• Tiger now has 24 top-three finishes in majors, second most in history. Jack Nicklaus had 46.

• The Masters can’t get here soon enough.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 12, 2018, 9:45 pm

Tiger Woods grinded out a 6-under 64 on Sunday and nearly rallied to win his 15th major championship at the 100th PGA.

Getty Images

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 4 at the PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 12, 2018, 9:45 pm

Tiger Woods began the final round of the 100th PGA Championship four shots off the lead and went flag hunting early.

He hit his opening approach shot from a left fairway bunker to 7 feet. He missed the birdie putt, but was unfazed.

On the second hole, Woods hit this approach shot from a hanging lie to within 4 feet.

He then nearly jarred his tee shot on the par-3 third.

The back-to-back birdies got him to 10 under par, which quickly became solo second place, three back of Brooks Koepka.

After a couple of poor shots on the par-4 fourth, Woods kept momentum on his side with this par save.

After overshooting the green at the par-3 sixth, Woods couldn't get up and down from the back bunker and made bogey. He dropped to 9 under, but still only two back of Koepka, who slipped as well.

He got that stroke back by getting up and down from a bunker at the par-5 eighth. At 10 under, he remained two back of Koepka, who birdied the seventh.

He then closed out a front-nine, 3-under 32 with a birdie at the par-4 ninth. Check out this shot that set up birdie at No. 9.

And the putt ...

For the record, Woods didn't hit a fairway on the front nine. But, at 11 under par, he was two back of Koepka, who birdied No. 8.

After a par at the 10th, Woods had this putt for birdie at the 11th ... and, incredibly, it did not fall.

But his next birdie attempt did, at the par-4 12th. That got Woods to 12 under par, however, he remained two back of an unflinching Koepka.

He made it a one-stroke deficit with another birdie at No. 13. Walk. It. In. Tiger!

Alas, an errant tee shot at the 14th led to bogey and he fell two back again.

Woods stuffed his approach at 15 to move to 13 under, one back.

Woods hit a great tee shot at the par-3 16th to about 20 feet, but he was unable to convert the birdie putt.

At the par-5 17th, Woods scrambled to make par. Meanwhile Koepka made birdies at 15 and 16 to extend his lead to two over Scott and three over Woods.

Woods closed out a final-round 64 with a birdie on 18.

