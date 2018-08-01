Getty Images

Davies' desire: LPGA HOF, yes; Solheim captain, no

By Randall MellAugust 1, 2018, 12:51 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Yes, Laura Davies hasn’t given up hope she can play her way into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

No, she repeated Wednesday, she still isn’t interested in being the European Solheim Cup captain.

Davies needs 27 points to earn entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame. She has been stuck on 25 for almost two decades, since her last LPGA victory, the Wegman’s Rochester International in 2001.

An LPGA title is worth one point, a major championship two points.

At 54, with her run into Sunday contention at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup last spring, Davies showed she can still give herself chances to win. She tied for second against a strong field in Phoenix.

With her victory at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open two weeks ago, Davies stocked up on some confidence coming into this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in her native England.

“If I'd have won in Phoenix, I'd now only be one point away, which would be every week you'd have a crack at it,” Davies said. “I'd like to get in that position, so that you had a chance every week to do that. That's something I've always wanted to do. That's why I'm probably here still trying. But it's a tough call now. You got the players like Ariya [Jutanugarn] and all the other girls that are playing unbelievably good golf. Winning a tournament is not an easy thing now.”

Davies sacrificed chances to get into the LPGA Hall of Fame earlier in her career, when her loyalty to the Ladies European Tour limited her LPGA starts. She won 20 LPGA titles and 45 LET titles.

She was asked if she regretted not taking advantage of more LPGA chances in her prime.

“No,” she said. “I made a decision. I love playing in Europe. I love coming back playing all the European events, and at the time you're not thinking about Hall of Fame things. You're just playing where you're playing.

“I think if I'd have played solely in America, yeah, I'd have been in the Hall of Fame maybe 10, 15 years ago. But at the time, I made the decision to come back and play because I really enjoyed it. It wasn't a hardship. I wanted to do it, and one day I'll look back and it either will or won't have cost me – and it probably will have cost me because two more wins is a big call.”

And does she think the LPGA points system is unfair to her in properly measuring her importance to the tour?

“Oh, I love it,” Davies said. “Anything you vote on, I'm not a big fan of. It's judges. I lose interest in that quickly. But LPGA Hall of Fame is the hardest Hall of Fame, I think, probably to get in, because it's completely performance related. Twenty-seven points is the magic number, and if you don't get it, you're not in the Hall of Fame, and that's fair enough. I like that.”

Davies has long said she doesn’t want to be a Solheim Cup captain. She told GolfChannel.com a few years ago she would consider it if the Solheim Cup ever decided to hold the event in England, but she isn’t sure about that now, either.

“It’s 12 players, and you've gotta go and get them bananas and towels, it's too much for me,” Davies said. “Solheim Cup players lose the ability to function for one week every two years. It would drive me insane to be asked to go and get bananas on the third green. I couldn't handle it. I'm not interested. I don't want to do it. I love watching it. I love being part of the TV coverage of it, and I'm European fan.”

Hull searching for the magic major ingredient

By Randall MellAugust 1, 2018, 4:36 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Charley Hull would like nothing better than to make her major championship breakthrough at Royal Lytham & St. Annes this week.

She’s back home in England for the Ricoh Women’s British Open, ready to show she’s maturing on and off the course, that she is driven to take her game to another level.

“I feel like my game is coming into shape, how I want it to be,” Hull said. “I practiced quite hard over the winter, and I've been practicing hard this year as well. I just feel really confident in my game.”

Laura Davies would relish seeing Hull succeed her as a dominant Englishwoman in the game. Davies has been waiting for Hull to take off since Hull broke through to win her first LPGA title at the CME Group Tour Championship at the end of 2016.

“She’s definitely got the game for it,” Davies said. “When she won the Tour Championship, I thought that's it: Charley is going to go mad next year.

“I thought last year would have been a really good year for her. She's solid. She's always out there. She doesn't miss many cuts.”

Hull didn’t take flight the way Davies expected last year, but she looks poised for something big this year. She’s the only player with top-10 finishes in all three majors this season. She tied for sixth at the ANA Inspiration, also tied for sixth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Still just 22, Hull is the third highest ranked European in the world (No. 27).

“Obviously, I want to win a major,” Hull said. “My head is pretty focused at the moment. I've got good people around me that are making me concentrate, and I think that’s good.”

While Hull is colorfully fun loving, quirky in an endearing way, her focus can be an issue. The talent’s there, but there have been questions about whether she is driven enough to challenge for the world’s most important titles and awards.

Hull is looking to prove she is with her commitment this season. She feels as if she’s coming into her own.

“Yeah, maturing,” she said. “I just feel like I'm more patient on the golf course. I just take a bit more time reading my putts, and just concentrating. I just feel really focused.”

Davies roots for Hull.

“What's it going to take to get her to that next level of consistently winning, like Ariya Jutanugarn?” Davies said. “I think Charley has got that sort of game, where she could do that. Now, she needs to find that magic ingredient. I don't know what it is, but obviously she's working very hard.”

The proper focus, Hull believes, may be that magic ingredient.

“Kind of a mental thing,” Hull said. “I think coming top 10 in the majors so far this year gives you a bit of an insight. Now, I just need to finish.

“If you look back to the Women’s PGA Championship, I was really pushing it back, and really going for it. I was within one or two of the lead with a few holes to go, and I made two stupid breakers coming in. ... I just need to think, in my head, every little shot counts.”

Hull is a power player, the 18th longest player on tour in average driving distance this season. She always hits a lot of greens in regulation. She’s fifth in GIRs this year. Her putting, what has most held her back, is improving; she’s fifth in putts per GIR.

Two years ago, Hull found herself in the spotlight with the Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf and Country Club, her home course. She was surprised how much pressure she felt and ended up tying for 17th. She believes dealing with that will help her this week.

“I just remember the first tee shot,” Hull said. “I'm never nervous, but my legs were shaking and everything, because you've got everyone there that you know, and everyone thinks because you play that golf course you're going to know it and you should do well.

“It taught me how to deal with pressure in different ways, like expectations from people and stuff.”

Hull was only 9 when she qualified to play in the Women’s British Open pro-am at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. She played with Morgan Pressel. Hull mentioned to media at the Ladies Scottish Open last week that she has relearned to enjoy links golf.

“I've always struggled on links golf ever since I was a kid,” she said in Scotland. “To be honest, when I was a kid, I never enjoyed it, but as I've played on the LPGA, I’ve come back and I’ve missed it. I wish we could play more, because it's fun. I think I've grown up and I've got more shots now.”

Hull will be looking to rally all her new strengths in trying to make a major breakthrough this week.

Major winner Matthew an inspiration for tour moms

By Randall MellAugust 1, 2018, 3:03 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Catriona Matthew is an inspiration for the players among the baby boom hitting the LPGA today.

Matthew is the last mom to win a major championship.

She won the Ricoh Women’s British Open just 11 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Sophie. She won it in 2009 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, host to the championship again this week.

“At the time, I didn't really, probably, appreciate what a big deal it was,” Matthew said. “But now, looking back, I suppose you can realize what an amazing feat it really was.”

Three of the biggest names in women’s golf are currently on maternity leave. Gerina Piller gave birth to her first child earlier this spring. Suzann Pettersen is due with her first child later this month, and Stacy Lewis with her first child in the fall.

Matthew, Juli Inkster and Nancy Lopez are the only players to win a major championship after becoming a mother in the last five decades or so.

The secret to athletic success as a mom?

“I suppose you just get on with it,” Matthew said. “I was playing golf, looking after Katie and Sophie, but you just kind of mud along, don't you?

“You can see from, obviously, myself, Serena [Williams]. A few of the athletes, as well, have all come back from having children. I think it's beginning to show there's no reason why you can't come back. Certainly, when I had Katie, the first one, it was a concern. I was out for six months, and you do wonder. You perhaps doubt yourself a little. Will I be able to come back?”

Matthew said it didn’t take long after returning to the tour as a mom to feel confident again.

“I think Phoenix was my first tournament back from Katie, and I can remember turning to [husband] Graeme and saying, ‘It feels like I've never been away,’” Matthew said. “I’m not going to say it's easy to come back, because, obviously, you've got other commitments now, but it's possible.”

Matthew, 48, will captain Europe in the Solheim Cup in her native Scotland next year. She remains competitive on the LPGA, and she will be looking to make a run at another Women’s British Open title this week.

“My game has been a little up and down,” Matthew said. “But, yeah, you’ve always got to be positive.”

Panel upholds ruling to dismiss caddie's lawsuit against Tour

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 2:53 pm

A three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a lawsuit between a group of caddies and the PGA Tour last week.

In an opinion written by chief judge Sidney Thomas, the Ninth Circuit ruled that the U.S. District Court for the Northern California District correctly dismissed the caddies’ antitrust claims as well as the group’s contention of unfair competition.

The caddies originally filed the lawsuit in 2015 claiming that the bibs caddies wear during tournament rounds prevents them from seeking their own sponsorship opportunities.

“The panel held that the district court properly concluded that the caddies had consented to wearing the bibs, based on the text of a tournament participation form, considered with the caddies’ concession that the Tour had required them to wear bibs for decades,” Thomas wrote. “The district court also did not err in concluding that the caddies failed to allege plausibly that the Tour secured their consent through economic duress.”

Despite last week’s ruling, this may not be the end of the road for the lawsuit, which includes many of the game’s most well-known caddies including Paul Tesori (who caddies for Webb Simpson) and James Edmondson (Ryan Palmer). The panel did remand to the district court its decision to not allow the caddies to amend their federal antitrust claims. Whether the caddies will collectively decide to continue to pursue the lawsuit remains unclear.

“Our relationship with [Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan and the Tour has never been better and we look forward to moving forward with that relationship,” said Scott Sajtinac, president of the Association of Professional Tour Caddies.

The lawsuit was aimed at creating better health care opportunities and a retirement plan for caddies, but according to various sources, the Tour and the APTC have had ongoing negotiations to improve the group’s current healthcare plan.

A Tour spokesperson declined to comment on the panel’s ruling citing the long-held policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

Rosaforte Report: McEvoy a big fan of DeChambeau

By Tim RosaforteAugust 1, 2018, 2:36 pm

In order for this to come out right for Bryson DeChambeau, for there to be closure, there had to be a Richard McEvoy at the other end of this social media firestorm, going totally high road, trying to move on.

For DeChambeau’s sake, this was the path McEvoy, a 39-year-old Englishman who won his first European Tour event after 17 years and 285 starts, took.

After all the time and effort put in over the course of his career, just imagine how many post-round handshakes McEvoy took part in since 2001. How many times he took his hat off, looked in the eyes of the players and caddies in the group. Even after a 78, which is what DeChambeau shot on Sunday, there is still a protocol, a tradition, to uphold. 

I caught up with McEvoy on Tuesday night in Greece, where he was beginning a planned holiday with his family. As he said, “Everyone has a meltdown every now and then. There’s not a golfer in the world that’s kind of lost it at some point. He never lost it. He was upset with his finish, which is quite understandable when you’re trying to win.”

McEvoy’s victory in the Porsche European Open is what resonated to the winner, not a more appropriate handshake from the 24-year-old DeChambeau, who had just made a mess of the closing holes in Hamburg, Germany, climaxed by a triple bogey on the 72nd hole of the tournament.

The reaction on social media was a significant element to this controversy, but more so was how McEvoy felt even before DeChambeau’s Golf Channel interview with Mike Tirico on Tuesday from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and the donation of his earnings to the Northern California Junior Golf Association and the Porsche European Open charities.

What was called a “classless handshake” by Eddie Pepperell on his Twitter feed was not that big of a deal for McEvoy. He was good with it, and he’s the supposed victim in this.

“I just saw some of the grief he was getting on social media,” McEvoy said. “I saw it as being a bit harsh, and was trying to let him know it. He apologized on Instagram, said he enjoyed the weekend with me, that I was a good player, that I deserved to win. He wanted to clear it up, so I sent a note on Instagram back to him, then a message on Twitter. He didn’t deserve the grief he was getting for it, really. In my view he didn’t do anything offensive. He just had a bad day and everybody has bad days.”

If anything, DeChambeau earned a fan in the gentlemanly and well-respected McEvoy.

“I totally appreciate his game,” McEvoy said. “He’s an absolutely lovely guy. We spent two nice days together and talked quite a lot about bits and pieces. We were a twosome in the last group out, trying to win a tournament. He’s a hell of a player. I see what he’s done in America. He’s still got a lot of years ahead of him that will be fantastic I’m sure. I thought he was a really nice guy. I wanted to stop him from getting grief.”

It wasn’t like the growing controversy was going to detract from what McEvoy accomplished. To take down DeChambeau, this year's Memorial winner – and a field that included Masters champion Patrick Reed and the 14th-ranked player in the world in Paul Casey – was what McEvoy was focused on. Three weeks ago he was the 438th-ranked player in the world. After consecutive wins, first on the Challenge Tour and then in Germany, he had risen to 139th, the best of his career.

“For me to win for the first time on the European Tour is even more incredible,” McEvoy said. “I wouldn’t let it affect that; I’m elated. I wish (DeChambeau) the best and hope to play with him soon. Maybe we can have another go winning a tournament together.”

