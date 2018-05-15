The NCAA Division I men’s regionals continued Tuesday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the second-round results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas (-24)

Second place: N.C. State (-16)

Also in position: Duke (-15), Georgia Tech (-15), Liberty (-11)

Work to do: Arizona State (-9), Middle Tennessee State (-7), Missouri (-5), California (+1)



Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas (-12)

Skinny: A 64-66 start by Doug Ghim has Texas in position for its first victory of the season. Benjamin Shipp fired a second-round 64 to give host N.C. State a good chance to advance on its home course; it’d be the Wolfpack’s first NCAA berth as a team since 2011. Top-seeded Georgia Tech will enter the final round just four shots clear of the top-5 cut line, despite having four of their five starters in the top 25 individually. Duke shot the round of the day, a 12-under 272, led by Jake Shuman’s 64, to jump from 10th into a tie for third. The biggest disappointment in this regional has been second-seeded Cal, which is in danger of falling short of nationals for the second consecutive year. That’d be especially disappointing for Player of the Year contender Collin Morikawa, the top-ranked player in Golfstat’s rankings, who shot even par on Tuesday and is in a tie for 14th, nine shots back. If Cal is unable to advance – and that seems likely at this point, sitting in 11th place and 12 shots off the cut – then Morikawa has to shoot a low final round just to earn the individual spot, given to the low player on a non-advancing team.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Florida (-25)

Second place: UCF (-20)

Also in position: Kent State (-16), South Florida (-13), Vanderbilt (-11), North Carolina (-11), Colorado State (-11)

Work to do: Arizona (-5), Purdue (-2)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Kyler Tate, UCF; Andy Zhang, Florida; Austin Hitt, North Carolina (all at -8)

Skinny: After last year’s brutal elimination, Florida is pacing this regional by five shots and is 14 shots clear of the cut line. Host UCF remained in solid position, while top-5 seeds Vanderbilt, North Carolina, South Florida and Kent State are all on or inside the number. It’ll be a nerve-wracking final round for Vanderbilt, the top seed in the regional and one of the country’s deepest teams. They’ve yet to click through three rounds, and now they’re in a tie for fifth with two other teams heading into the final day. Patrick Martin is the only Commodores player currently inside the top 15 individually, while team leader Theo Humphrey is treading water at T-32. Colorado State, the 8 seed, shot a second-round 277 – the second-lowest round of the day – to climb four spots and sit in the three-way tie for the all-important fifth spot. The Rams haven't earned an NCAA berth since 2011.

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-9)

Second place: Illinois (-6)

Also in position: UNLV (+7), Northwestern (+15), Texas Tech (+17)

Work to do: Penn State (+20), Wake Forest (+27)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Nick Hardy, Illinois; Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State; Michael Feagles, Illinois; Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (all at -3)

Skinny: Can you tell there’s a talent gap between Oklahoma State and Illinois and the rest of the regional field? Sixteen shots separate No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma State and UNLV, which slid from second to third place on Tuesday. The Cowboys, with all five starters inside the top 15 individually, have also opened up a 28-shot cushion between themselves and the top-5 cut line, currently occupied by Texas Tech, the 3 seed that has yet to be helped much by top player Fredrik Nilehn. A first-team All-American, Nilehn missed the last three events because of a back injury, and through two rounds he’s 9 over par. Illinois has looked formidable this postseason, first winning the Big Ten Championship and then putting together a strong regional performance to hang with Oklahoma State and post four counters within the top 10 individually through 36 holes, including senior Nick Hardy and sophomore Michael Feagles. On a difficult track like Ohio State’s Scarlet Course there’s never much margin for error, but Tech will have only have a three-shot cushion on sixth place Penn State heading into cut day.

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-18)

Second place: Clemson (-17)

Also in position: Baylor (-6), UCLA (E), Ole Miss (+3)

Work to do: South Carolina (+11), Kentucky (+12)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith, Texas A&M (both at -8)

Skinny: Texas A&M is doing what it’s supposed to on its home course, setting the pace through 36 holes with both Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith sharing the early lead. Clemson’s 12-under 276 was the round of the day, by three, flip-flopping with Baylor and putting the Tigers 27 shots clear of the top-5 cut line. Baylor couldn’t get much going on Day 2, shooting 1 over, but the Bears are still in fine position to advance. Eight shots separate SEC foes Ole Miss and South Carolina for the fifth and six shots, respectively, with Kentucky another shot behind, so there might not be much volatility on the final day. Reigning NCAA champion Braden Thornberry of Ole Miss is currently in a tie for third, one shot off the lead, along with U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman (Clemson).

