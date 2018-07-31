Getty Images

'No longer able to fight,' Lyle in palliative care

By Rex HoggardJuly 31, 2018, 1:29 pm

Jarrod Lyle’s ongoing fight with acute myeloid leukemia took another sad turn this week when the former PGA Tour player announced via Instagram that he as been placed in “palliative care.”

“This will be the final post on Jarrod’s page,” the Instagram post read. “Earlier today we started palliative care for him as his body is no longer able to fight. We will take him closer to home to be near his girls. He has put up a courageous fight and he is surrounded by love.”

Lyle was diagnosed with leukemia for the third time last year and in December underwent a haploidentical transplant and stem cell therapy back in his native Australia, but his recovery was slowed by a mystery illness that resulted in a loss of vision.

Lyle was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager, but he earned his Tour card in 2007. In 2012, Lyle’s cancer returned, but he was declared cancer free the next year and returned to the Tour.

Although Lyle failed to retain his Tour membership in the United States, he returned to Australia to continue competing and started working as a television analyst.

Palliative care is described as specialized medical care for those with serious illness to help relieve symptoms and stress and improve quality of life. 

Woods commits to first two playoff events

By Nick MentaJuly 31, 2018, 5:02 pm

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Tiger Woods has committed to play the first two legs of the FedExCup Playoffs: The Northern Trust (Aug. 23-26) and the Dell Technologies Championship (Aug. 31-Sept. 3).

Woods, currently 47th in the FedExCup points race, has not qualified for the postseason since 2013, the year of his most recent victory and player of the year award.

Assuming Woods plays the BMW Championship (Sept. 6-9), it would mark the first time in his most recent return that he has played three consecutive weeks, although he did play a stretch of four out of five events on Tour this past February and March. 

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

With Woods in the field this week at the WGC-Bridgestone and next week at the PGA Championship, it's possible, even likely, the former world No. 1 will play five of the next six weeks on Tour, skipping only the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship.

The Ryder Cup in France immediately follows the Tour Championship, capping off a busy stretch for Woods, who is expected to make his return to the U.S. team as a captain's pick.

Woods remains the only player in the 11-year history of the Tour's postseason to win the FedExCup twice, doing so in 2007 and 2009.

Defending champ Kim: 'I feel finally in peace'

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 4:42 pm

LYTHAM & ST. ANNES – In-Kyung Kim returns this week to defend her Ricoh Women’s British Open title still feeling the fulfillment her victory brought her at Kingsbarns.

“I feel finally in peace,” Kim said.

Kim won a lot of hearts with the resilience she showed coming back from that devastating loss at the ANA Inspiration six years ago, when she missed a 14-inch putt at the last that could have won her the title. She won’t be remembered for that loss anymore. She’ll be remembered for the heart she showed overcoming that to win her first major.

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Kim, who turned 30 last month, wouldn’t surprise anyone if she became the first player to win this championship in back-to-back years since Yani Tseng in 2010-11.

“I feel fresh, and this is my favorite golf course in the entire world,” Kim said.

Kim is seeking her first victory this year after winning three times last season. She’s showing a knack for delivering her best on big stages. She has three top 10s in her last five starts in majors. She’s coming off a tie for eighth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week.

She likes the tough tests, and Royal Lytham & St. Annes offers one of the toughest in the women’s game.

“It’s a very tight golf course,” Kim said. “I think it suits my game very well. But at the same time, if I don't execute well, then I'll get punished. It just makes me think a lot. So I don't get bored on the course.”

Korda: U.S. golf lacks developmental system

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 4:19 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Jessica Korda would love to see American girls coming up in golf get the boost other nations get with a national team.

Korda, a five-time LPGA winner, is the highest ranked American teeing it up at the Ricoh Women’s British Open this week at No. 9 in the world with No. 5 Lexi Thompson taking some time off.

“The Korean girls are dominating,” Korda said. “They have a national team.”

Korda believes American families are challenged developing promising players without the financial and developmental support other countries give.

“Golf is an expensive sport,” Korda said. “They pay for that. They travel to different countries and play a bunch, and I feel like one of the things that the U.S. doesn't have is a national team and somebody to help the girls and the boys kind of grow through that process. There are no, like, camps.

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

“Basically, kids play AJGAs in America to try and get into college, and then from college they get jobs.”

Korda says young Korean players who come to the American-based LPGA already have at least two years of Korean LPGA experience.

“They've already been a pro before they come to our tour,” Korda said. “So you call them rookies, [but] they've won like 10 times professionally. And that's a huge advantage coming here, whereas the American girls, they might have played a year on Symetra Tour, or they're fresh rookies.

That's where I feel like the biggest disadvantage is for a lot of American players. There is not a developmental program.”

Korda said a talented American junior without financial and developmental support may go another way.

“Their best chance is to get into college, and then through college they can play,” she said. “But at that point, when they come out, there's a tough choice of: Am I going to spend the money to try and turn pro, rr am I going to get a job?”

Korda pumped for the pain of links golf

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 3:31 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Jessica Korda has a high threshold for pain.

She proved that this year coming back to win in her first start after undergoing a difficult offseason surgery to alleviate migraine headaches caused by a misaligned jaw.

She won the Honda Thailand still feeling the debilitating ache of the healing process.

That makes her a player to watch this week.

Royal Lytham & St. Annes promises to offer a punishing links test at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

With 167 bunkers along its sprawling, windswept layout just off the Lancashire coastline, Royal Lytham & St. Annes is a beast. That’s how famed golf writer Bernard Darwin described it back in the ‘30s.

“As ruthless an examination as any course of my acquaintance,” he wrote.

Korda, 25, is the highest ranked American in the field this week, with Lexi Thompson taking a break to “recharge” mentally. At No. 9 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, Korda seems to be in the right time in her life to make a run at winning her first major championship title. She seems to be in the right place, too.

Korda welcomes a nasty links test.

“My first introduction [to links] was Carnoustie in 2011,” Korda said. “That was not the best introduction, but I fell in love with it.”

Carnoustie snarls more menacingly than Royal Lytham.

“I love the different shots that you have to play,” Korda said of links golf. “You can't just hit a high ball and try and spin it. Around the greens, there are so many different shots that you can hit. I think that's really fun. It brings the creativity back into golf, a little bit more than versus just trying to hit it far and high.”

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

While Korda has five LPGA victories, her major championship record wasn’t the best coming into this season. She wasn’t the same player in majors that she was in regular tour events, but that’s changing.

In the first 36 major championships of her career, she finished top 10 just twice.

This year? She was T-4 at the ANA Inspiration and T-4 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Royal Lytham has her excited to return to the majors after taking the last month off. Her game is more well-rounded than it has ever been, her short game better than it has ever been.

So is her frame of mind.

“You cannot get upset out here,” Korda said of the attitude it takes to play Royal Lytham. “You might hit a great shot, but you might catch a bounce and you might end up in some high grass or in a bunker or over the green. You just have to be committed to the shot that you're hitting, and that's all you can do. After it leaves that club face, you have no idea what's going to happen.”

There’s so much history at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, adding to the excitement Korda and others are feeling this week. It has hosted The Open 11 times, the Women’s British Open five times and the Ryder Cup twice.

Bobby Jones, Bobby Locke, Peter Thomson, Gary Player and Seve Ballesteros were among men who won here.

Annika Sorenstam, Sherri Steinhauer and Catriona Matthew won here, too.

“It’s one of my favorites,” said Karrie Webb, the 2002 Women’s British Open champion. “The bunkering is probably as penal as any of the links courses we play.”

The bunkers are famed for their steep faces.

“They're all pot bunkers,” Korda said. “You just have to go sideways, take your penalty and go.”

Korda wants that kind of test.

“It’s going to get very stressful out there,” she said.

