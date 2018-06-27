KILDEER, Ill. – Inbee Park says she has found a happy new balance between home and tour life in her newest run at No. 1 atop the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, except for a troubling disturbance last weekend.
Somebody broke into her Las Vegas home on Saturday while she was away playing the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
She keeps most of her trophies and prized memorabilia back in South Korea, where her father displays them at his packaging plant outside Seoul. He added her Olympic gold medal to his display after she won it in Rio de Janeiro two years ago.
Still, Park isn’t sure exactly what is missing from her American home.
“I've been really stressing about that since the last four days, since talking to police, talking to insurance and trying to figure out ... It's so hard when you're not there, trying to figure out what's lost. I mean, this is the life we get on the road,” she said.
Park is looking to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to join Mickey Wright as the only four-time winners of the title. (Park won it twice when it was the LPGA Championship).
Park, 29, took extended time off the last two years to recover from back and thumb injuries. She is playing less, to keep her body healthy and mind fresh.
“I really just feel like I found a better balance of the life and the golf together this year, definitely, because I am enjoying myself more out on the golf course,” Park said. “A little bit less stressed and probably more enjoyable than any other years.”
Park won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup earlier this year, her 19th LPGA title. She finished second at the ANA Inspiration in a bid to win her eighth major championship, losing to Pernilla Lindberg in a playoff. She has four finishes of T-3 or better in nine starts.