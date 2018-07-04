Getty Images

Pros and more celebrate Fourth of July

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 4, 2018, 4:33 pm

While you're out enjoying the Fourth of July, so are a host of your favorite tour pros.

Getty Images

Trump praises Tour pros during Greenbrier speech

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 4, 2018, 12:01 am

President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday evening at the Salute to Service dinner at The Greenbrier Resort, which is also hosting this week's PGA Tour event, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

In addition to thanking the men and women of the armed forces for their service, Trump gave a shoutout to several PGA Tour players in attendance, including Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley, John Daly and Bubba Watson.

“I like Phil," Trump said, "and Phil, I think, likes me."

The president - who has played with numerous PGA Tour and LPGA players over the years - also praised their physical and mental fitness.

"These are unbelievably talented people. They’re talented in their mind and in their body,” Trump said. “Their muscles are strong but their mind has to be stronger. It’s tough. And these are tough people.”

Trump has a lot on his plate these days - including selecting a nominee for the Supreme Court on July 9 - but he said he plans to watch the coverage this weekend at the White House.

"I'll be sitting home at the White House," he said, "and I'll be watching and saying 'I wish I could play like that.'"

Getty Images

Woods meeting plenty of new faces on Tour

By Doug FergusonJuly 3, 2018, 11:06 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods finished the Quicken Loans National with a 66 and was on his way to discuss his performance with the media when he was asked to stop for a few pictures.

That's not unusual.

Except on this occasion, the request came from the guy who had just signed his card.

''He's in my opinion the greatest golfer ever to play, so it was one of my best rounds I've ever played,'' Bronson Burgoon gushed after his round of 67.

Woods posed with Burgoon and his caddie, and then one of Burgoon's friends stepped in for a picture.

Hold on. One more.

Burgoon's wife came over, and Woods delivered another big smile as if they were old friends.

Woods has a lot of new friends this year.

He played the final round of the Honda Classic with Sam Burns, who was born a month before Woods made his professional debut. At the Wells Fargo Championship, he played the final round with Brandon Harkins, a 31-year-old rookie.

Woods spent Saturday on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm with Joel Dahmen, who also got a picture with Woods, in the scoring area away from the crowd.

''He made his fourth birdie in a row and I couldn't stop smiling,'' Dahmen said. ''That was the coolest thing ever on a golf course.''

There are no feature groups on the weekend. Pairings are determined strictly by the score. Woods has ended up with a half-dozen players whom he had never met until being introduced on the first tee.

Actually, Dahmen said they had met before, at least in his eyes. It was at the Wells Fargo Championship, and they were in player dining when they reached the glass refrigerator at about the same time.

''He said, 'Please, go ahead,' when he was grabbing a Coke and I was grabbing a beer,'' Dahmen said. ''So that was the first time.''

Woods has overcome four surgeries on his left knee and four surgeries on a back. At this rate, his next golf-related injury might be his neck from straining it as he tries to sneak a glance at golf bags to sees whose names are on it.

It's a reminder how much turnover there has been in golf since Woods last played a full schedule five years ago. Sure, he played for the first time in 2013 with players like David Lynn, Kevin Chappell, Richard H. Lee and Robert Streb.

Different now is that Woods is bigger than ever, without winning, perhaps because his legend grew when it looked as though he might never be back. And at 42, it's only natural that he'll be paired with players much younger, players who grew up watching him dominate the sport.

Being gone for what amounted to two full years kept Woods out of the loop except for being an assistant at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He knows guys in their early 20s, like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger.

Mackenzie Hughes? Not so much.

The Canadian was paired with Woods on Saturday at The Players Championship. They had never met, but that was on Hughes.

''I was sitting next to him in the locker room eating lunch,'' Hughes said. ''He was 5 feet from me, but I had no valid excuse to say, 'Hey, I'm Mackenzie Hughes.' So I sat there quietly and listened like a fly on the wall.''

Inside the ropes? That was special.

''It's 90 degrees, but I can assure you I had some shivers at times when you hear some of the roars and you realize, 'I'm playing with Tiger Woods,''' he said.

Burgoon is in only his second full year on the PGA Tour, though he played with Spieth in the Houston Open and with Rickie Fowler two years ago in New Orleans. Nothing compared to Sunday at the TPC Potomac.

''I've never seen anything like it,'' Burgoon said. ''I've played with Jordan and Rickie. They bring a crowd, but nothing ... I mean, that's a sea of people. Unbelievable.''

Nothing got to Woods like meeting Burns, a 21-year-old from LSU still trying to get his PGA Tour card. It was the first time Woods has played with someone who was half his age, and that wasn't even the worst of it.

The most prominent player Woods knows from LSU was David Toms. Burns was teammates with Toms' son.

''That's when it kind of hit that there's been a big turnover and I've been away from the game for a while,'' Woods said.

Burns said he couldn't feel the club in his hand on the first tee, though he handled the nerves just fine. He shot 68 and beat Woods by two.

''You see the guy on TV, you see him all over the place and you're standing there next to him on the tee box and you're like, 'That's Tiger Woods,''' Burns said. ''We had a blast. He was super nice. I think we're all happy to see him back playing golf.''

Getty Images

Watch: Beef breaks down England's World Cup win

By Grill Room TeamJuly 3, 2018, 9:56 pm

England moved on to the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday with a nail-biting shootout win over Colombia. Luckily, Andrew "Beef" Johnston posted his analysis immediately after the game. Take it away, Beef ...

Beef wasn't the only English player who was excited about the win ...

Getty Images

Chamblee: Woods' game shaping up as majors approach

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 3, 2018, 7:20 pm

While Tiger Woods has expressed a continued desire to qualify for the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, there's a strong likelihood that both of his next two starts will be at major championships. According to Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, that might not be a problem.

Chamblee was a recent guest on the Golf Channel Podcast with host Will Gray, and he used the opportunity to sing the praises of Woods in the wake of his T-4 finish at the Quicken Loans National. Woods will next tee it up at The Open at Carnoustie, likely needing around a top-7 finish to move into the top 50 in the world rankings in time to qualify for Firestone.

Below are some of Chamblee's reactions following Woods' third top-5 finish of the season:

On Woods' continued effort to assemble the pieces:

"Tiger has shown an inability to be versatile with his tee shots and an inability to finish off rounds, but I think everyone expects him to get over that. It's almost like he's putting the pieces of the puzzle back together again as much mentally as he is physically or technically."

On his ceiling following last week's result:

"This was some of the best he's driven the golf ball, at D.C., all year. So if he shows up at Carnoustie and drives it even a little bit better, well, then you look at the PGA Championship and you think, well, there are only just a few people that can beat him when he's playing his best golf. I'm convinced of that. The world rankings in no way right now tell you who he is as a player. He's far better than those world rankings."

On Woods' chances this month in Scotland:

"We all expect him to do it at some point. I don't know that it'll be Carnoustie, because Carnoustie is very intimidating and that's where he's seemed to have stumbled a little bit, under intimidating circumstances. But it's going to happen, and it's going to happen sometime this year."

On Woods' chances at next month's PGA at Bellerive:

"It's going to be stifling hot there, more like it was in D.C., and the conditions will be softer, which I think will make Tiger Woods a little more comfortable."

For more thoughts from Chamblee on Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas as well as his own aspirations to qualify for the upcoming Senior Open Championship, click below or click here to subscribe to the podcast.

