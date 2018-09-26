Getty Images

Ryder Cup odds: +1200 for a 14-14 tie in Paris

By Nick MentaSeptember 26, 2018, 4:05 pm

Think the U.S. is going to retain via a 14-14 tie in Paris? Have $100?

Two days ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup, The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists the United States as -130 favorites to finally win on European soil for the first time in 25 years, with the Europeans as +130 underdogs.

Only twice in the history of the Ryder Cup have the matches ended in a halve. But you can lock in a 14-14 tie at +1200. Of note, while the U.S. is -130 to win, it is -150 to "lift the trophy."

Bovada, separately, has a slew of individual player and prop bets for the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are all 12/1 favorites to hole the winning putt. Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are the highest-ranked Europeans to do the same at 18/1.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites to hit the opening tee ball Friday for the U.S. at 5/1, with Reed 4/1 to lead off Sunday singles. Rose is 11/5 to hit the opening drive for Europe, and Rory McIlroy is 10/3 to open singles.

DeChambeau and Tony Finau are both 13/2 to represent the U.S. in the anchor match, with Paul Casey and Alex Noren at 6/1 for Europe.

Finally, Dustin Johnson (11/2) and Rory McIlroy (9/2) and Justin Rose (9/2) are favored to be the top point-getters for each team.

DJ relegated to Paulina photog at Ryder Cup gala

By Jason CrookSeptember 26, 2018, 9:45 pm

Rumors have swirled over Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s relationship for a few weeks since DJ put out a statement that they “love each other very much and are committed to being a family” after being scrubbed from his fiancé’s social media.

But Johnson and Gretzky, who have two children together, looked every bit like a couple on Wednesday, especially in the year 2018.

Not only did the duo get dressed up to pose with the rest of the U.S. squad for official Ryder Cup gala photos, but Johnson was caught photographing a solo Gretzky - presumably for the ‘gram.

And it wasn't just Johnson. Several other members of Team USA joined DJ in a group setting, capturing their wives and girlfriends in a photo on the steps of the Palace of Versailles:

If the best players the U.S. has to offer - including the world No. 1 - can’t escape the Boyfriends of Instagram page, the weekend hackers of the world don’t stand a chance.

Stat's right: How U.S. can snap 25-year losing streak

By Justin RaySeptember 26, 2018, 8:29 pm

Wednesday marks the 25-year anniversary of Davis Love III beating Constantino Rocca in singles, 1 up, to clinch a U.S. Ryder Cup win at The Belfry in England.

Since then, the United States has won the Ryder Cup three times, but never away from home, where the Americans have been outscored by 19 points in five Ryder Cups since held east of the Atlantic.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have combined for 19 major championships and 18 previous Ryder Cup appearances, but neither player has ever been part of a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team on European soil. So how can the Americans break one of the longest road losing streaks in sports?

Importance of the opening match

Call it equal parts math and momentum – the team that wins the opening match of the Ryder Cup has a decided edge. Since 1975, the team to win the first match of the Ryder Cup has a record of 15-4 (twice in that span, the first match was halved). The United States has only won on European soil three times during that span: 1975, 1981 and 1993. The Americans won the opening match in all three instances.

Improved foursomes performance

At the 2016 Ryder Cup, the U.S. outscored Europe in foursomes, 5½ to 2½. The U.S. was a combined 20-under in those eight matches, 20 strokes better than the Europeans. That is a stark difference to the Americans’ foursomes performance on foreign turf in recent years. Since 2002, Europe has a point differential of +9 in that format on their home soil, winning 21 more holes than the U.S. in that span.

In six of the last eight Ryder Cups, the side that won the most foursomes points went on to win the Ryder Cup. A hot start in this format is especially paramount: since 1985, a team that wins the opening hole of a foursomes match goes on to win a full point 68 percent of the time – and wins at least a half of a point 79 percent of the time.

Player history in this format strongly favors the European side, who’s roster has a combined career record of 25-15-6 in foursomes. The United States? 14-21-11.

American rookies rolling

Despite being a major champion, 9-time PGA Tour winner and former PGA Tour Player of the Year, Justin Thomas is a Ryder Cup rookie this week in Paris. JT makes up one-third of the U.S. rookie contingent, joining Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau. The American newcomers pack a punch: that trio features a glistening average world rank of 9.3.

Over the last three Ryder Cups, U.S. rookies are a combined 20-10-5. European rookies are 13-15-2 in that span. To pick up a road win, the U.S. will likely need their rookies to continue the recent strong play.

U.S. stars need to perform

Since 2006, the Americans have been outscored by a combined 15 points in the three Ryder Cups contested in Europe. Each side’s star players are the chief reason why. In those three Ryder Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014), European players ranked in the top-ten in the World Ranking have a combined match record of 25-8-9, good for 0.70 points per match. The Americans in the top-ten are 14-27-5 (0.36 points per match) in that same span.

Contrast that to 2016 at Hazeltine, where the American top-ten players (9-6-2) outplayed their European counterparts (5-8-0).

Live up to the Ranking

The 2018 Ryder Cup features each of the top-ten in the World Ranking for the first time (the Ranking began in 1986). The average World Ranking of the two teams is 15.1 – the best in this event’s history. The U.S. team is especially stout, with a roster featuring an average World Ranking of 11.2 – best of any team in the event’s history. Eleven of the top-17 players in the world are on the American side, and the lowest-ranked player, Mickelson (25), is the most experienced player in U.S. Ryder Cup history.

Three members of the U.S. team – DeChambeau, Thomas and Jordan Spieth – were born in 1993, the last time the U.S. earned a road win in golf’s greatest team event. Their two most senior teammates – Mickelson and Woods – will be 50 and 44 the next time they get the chance to end the losing streak.

Splitting (c)up? Spieth, Reed look prepped for new partners

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 26, 2018, 4:00 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It’s the secretive topic of this Ryder Cup – that all signs point to the highly successful Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed partnership, if not altogether ending, at least taking a brief hiatus.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk has avoided the subject.

So has Reed.

Spieth has remained mum.

But practice-round pairings are typically an indication of how the captain is leaning, and it’s noteworthy that Spieth and Reed – who are 8-1-3 in team competitions together – were in the same group for only one of the two days here at Le Golf National. And when they were on Wednesday, they didn’t play together, as partners.

That means either Spieth and Reed have new dance partners this year, or they’re trying to mess with fans, media, and Thomas Bjorn and Co.

Instead, for the first two days of practice, there have been two constants:

Reed with Tiger Woods.

And Spieth with Justin Thomas.

Understandable, both of them, and it might be a beneficial move for each if they split up USA Golf’s version of the Dream Team.

Reed has long been drawn to the tenacity and single-mindedness that made Woods an untouchable legend for more than a decade. He’s tried to model his career after Woods’, so much so that for years he even wore black pants and a red shirt on Fridays, to honor him. Woods was in charge of overseeing Reed’s pod at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, and it was Woods whom Reed credited with calming him down before his epic singles match against Rory McIlroy. If he’s paired with his childhood idol this weekend, it’s easy to see Reed running through a wall for him.

Spieth and Thomas, obviously, make perfect sense, too: They’ve been friendly rivals since they were 12, they’re frequent practice-round partners and they’re intimately familiar with each other’s games.

“It would be cool; it would be fun,” Thomas said. “We know each other’s games well enough that you almost have another caddie if you need it. That may be something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to others, but it’s a pretty big deal in the grand scheme of things. It could be fun, but you just have to wait and see, I guess.”

Indeed, the answer will (mercifully) be revealed late Thursday afternoon, during the opening ceremony, but it’s a safe bet that Spieth and Reed will be broken up at some point, if not for all of the team sessions.

The timing is right for a split.

Spieth enters this Ryder Cup, for the first time, as one of the U.S. question marks. This season he has regressed with his iron play and putting, and though he nearly stole two majors, Spieth still wasn’t productive enough to qualify for the Tour Championship. That meant an extra week at home to rest, regroup and reassess.

Despite Spieth’s relative struggles, Furyk said Wednesday that he “loves where Jordan is right now” and raved about the 25-year-old’s increasing influence in the team room, as the de-facto leader of the 20-something brigade.

“For his age, he’s very mature, and all those guys his age group, when Jordan speaks, everyone seems to listen,” Furyk said. “He’s helped out a lot.

“Having a week off, having some fresh legs, a fresh mind, I would guess he’s chomping at the bit right now. He’s probably ready to go this week, and I think it’ll be a real good week for him.”

Reed’s form hasn’t been ideal, either. The Masters champion stayed hot into the early summer, but he’s posted just one top-10 in his past 10 worldwide starts, including a 29th-place showing in the 30-man field at East Lake. Reed might be one of the few, however, whose recent form can be discounted – like European igniter Ian Poulter, Reed turns into a different dude when Ryder Cup Friday beckons. 

Even with his new stature in the game as a major champion, Reed remains motivated by slights, whether real or imagined. It’s in his competitive DNA: He was overlooked as a standout junior; he was overlooked at Augusta State, despite going 6-0 in NCAA match play; and maybe he was even overlooked in the run-up to the 2014 matches at Gleneagles, with his well-established reputation as a talented but combustible personality. Before he earned the “Captain America” nickname, there were whispers about with whom Reed could pair. In one of his few brilliant moves, 2014 captain Tom Watson matched Reed with Spieth, a fellow Texan and America’s darling.   

Heading into the opening session, Reed said, “The biggest thing was, for me personally, I felt like I had something to prove. I felt like I had to come out and prove to myself that I can go out and play well and win my matches, just to validate that mindset that I have, that I belonged here.”

By week’s end, there was no doubt.

Reed and Spieth thrived together, going 2-0-1 as one of the lone bright spots for the Americans. But they also were an unconventional pair with an awkward internal dynamic.

“We just want to beat the crap out of each other, to be honest,” Spieth said a few years ago. “We’ve always seemed to play well in the same groups, and part of it is because we want to beat each other. We’ve always wanted to.”

They took a break for the 2015 Presidents Cup, playing together for just one victorious fourballs match, before settling into their expected roles at both Hazeltine and Liberty National.

Overall, they have been nearly unbeatable together, solidifying themselves as one of the best American duos. For much of the past two decades, the U.S. has struggled to find consistency and continuity among its partnerships, but they seemed to have found that missing piece in Reed, 28, and Spieth, 25, both of whom seem destined for at least another half-dozen cups.

Now, it appears, they’ll continue to be teammates but not necessarily a ready-made pairing.  

It’s a calculated risk that Furyk seems likely to take – even if he’s not yet ready to discuss it.

Bubba jokes: U.S. better without me as a player

By Jay CoffinSeptember 26, 2018, 3:44 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – This is the fourth time Bubba Watson has played in a Ryder Cup. The U.S. is winless in his previous three apprearances. Of course, Watson was a vice captain two years ago in Hazeltine when the Americans actually won.

“I learned that the team is a lot better without me as a player,” Watson quipped Wednesday at Le Golf National. Watson sounded horribly, saying he was fighting an illness that he caught last week at East Lake during the Tour Championship.

While is certainly better off with the 14th-ranked player in the world who has won three times this year, Watson's 3-8-0 record has leaves a little to be desired. In his last appearance, in 2014 at Gleneagles, he went 0-3-0 and was the only American who didn’t earn any points.

Having been a vice captain two years ago helped give him perspective as a player.

“As a player, you see what the captain needs,” Watson said. “When you’re sitting in with five guys (as a vice captain) trying to pick a lineup, Who are you going to pair? Why are you going to pair them together? All these thoughts.

“When I show up to an event and say, ‘I only want to play with one guy,’ that limits the captain. If you only practice with one guy, with a certain ball or a certain attitude or a certain personality, it limits you.

“If you’re like me, with a few meds in you right now trying to get healthy, it doesn’t help the captain. If I say I don’t have any energy, now that guy that I’ve been practicing with is now like, ‘Well, who am I going to get paired with?’ So you’re hurting the captain or the team that way.

Watson, 39, is a combined 2-2 while playing in Ryder Cup matches with Webb Simpson. Simpson is the only member of this U.S. team that Watson has played with in the past.

