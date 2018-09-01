Getty Images

Simpson's year reminding him of best-ever 2011

By Will GraySeptember 1, 2018, 11:35 pm

NORTON, Mass. – After holing out from off the green to take the lead at the Dell Technologies Championship, Webb Simpson immediately thought back to 2011.

That was the year that Simpson came to TPC Boston just a few weeks removed from his maiden PGA Tour win, and he added a second trophy after outlasting Chez Reavie in a playoff. That victory included a putt from off the green on the 72nd hole to force overtime, similar to the 71-footer he holed Saturday to close out a bogey-free, 8-under 63 and move one shot ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose.

“You just kind of laugh at those, because you’re not trying to make them,” Simpson said. “You’re just trying to get them close.”

Simpson has had plenty of reason to smile this summer, as his breakthrough win at TPC Sawgrass was followed by enough solid play to merit a return to the Ryder Cup. While he didn’t win the Wyndham Championship as he did in 2011, Simpson finished second three weeks ago in Greensboro and has already assured himself a spot at the Tour Championship.

Although Simpson won his lone major at the 2012  U.S. Open, he contends that his two-win campaign in 2011 where he teed off at East Lake as the No. 1 seed remains his best-ever season. But he’s starting to notice some familiar trends in his game that go beyond simply his position on the leaderboard at TPC Boston.

“Very similar in terms of consistency, made cuts and having chances to win,” he said. “So very similar.”

The key to Simpson’s turnaround has been clear. After finishing no better than 88th in strokes gained: putting each of the last three years while struggling to cope with the anchoring ban, he’s sixth on Tour in the category this season while notching seven top-10 finishes.

That trend has continued thus far this week, where Simpson has needed just 53 putts while picking up nearly three shots on the field on the greens. It’s also left him wanting to build on what could soon surpass 2011 as his best season to date.

“I want to stay here. I don’t want to just have a couple good years and have it go away for two years,” he said. “There are a few guys that are always top-20 in the world. I want to do that. I want to stay consistently good as a golfer.”

Late birdies help Hall take 2-shot lead in Oregon

By Associated PressSeptember 2, 2018, 1:03 am

PORTLAND, Ore. - Georgia Hall pulled away from Minjee Lee late in the third round Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic.

Hall, who four weeks ago made the Women's British Open her first LPGA title, shot a 3-under 69. She birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 17th and made a 6-foot par save on the par-4 18th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

The 22-year-old Englishwoman had an 18-under 198 total. She opened with a 66 and shot 63 on Friday.

Lee had a 68. The Australian lost a share of the lead with a bogey on 17.

Marina Alex was third at 12 under, shooting her second 71 after opening with a 62.

Brittany Marchand (70) and Ayako Uehara (70) were 10 under.

Brooke Henderson had a 74 to fall into a tie for sixth at 7 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan.

Watch: Simpson takes lead with monster 70-foot eagle

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 2, 2018, 12:05 am

Webb Simpson took the 36-hole lead on Saturday at Dell Technologies Championship ... and he did it in style.

Simpson made a 71-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole from off the green to close out an 8-under 63 and leads the second FedExCup Playoff event by one at the halfway point.

The reigning Players champion enters the third round at TPC Boston looking for his second win of the season and sixth PGA Tour title of his career.

Tiger Woods' year of living painfully

By Rex HoggardSeptember 2, 2018, 12:03 am

NORTON, Mass. – It lasted just 28 seconds, a slow-motion snapshot of a swing some thought would never be seen again.

A year ago this week Tiger Woods broke his self-imposed silence and posted a video on social media that threatened to break the Internet. It was just a chip shot off a grainy lie with the caption, “Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching.”

Since his fourth back surgery, a fusion on his lower back, Tiger had gone to ground and understandably so. At the time there was no end to the questions that swirled around his possible return and not a single answer. At least not a meaningful answer.

Until that day when his doctors had given him a green light to resume, however tenderly, golf activities, Tiger didn’t know if he’d ever be able to play golf again. He didn’t know if his fused back could withstand the torque of arguably the game’s most explosive swing. And he certainly didn’t know if he’d ever stand on the first tee at PGA Tour event again.

From that humble beginning of easy pitch shots he progressed slowly. Painfully slowly, in fact. About a month later he offered another social media snapshot, this time a full swing with a vague description, “Smooth iron shots.”

Less than two weeks later there was another post, this one a driver soaring high into a clear sky – “making progress.”

In many ways, the relative ease with which Tiger has navigated his way back to competitive relevance does a disservice to how far he’s actually come since he posted that first video on Aug. 31, 2017.

He was back in the hunt by the time the PGA Tour reached the Florida swing, first at the Valspar Championship and the next week at Bay Hill. He contended in majors from Carnoustie to Bellerive and has made his status as a player, not a vice captain, on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team a foregone conclusion.

Easy, right?

Asked on Saturday about that tweet he dropped on an unsuspecting public, Tiger had a much different tale to tell.

“Throughout this entire year I've gone back to that and just been so thankful that I have the opportunity to start chipping again, start progressing,” he said on Saturday at the Dell Technologies Championship. “I never would have dreamt that I'd be in this position.”

What has appeared so effortless, from that initial chip shot to his closing 64 at last month’s PGA Championship, was in truth anything but.

The physical toll may never be known. Tiger never lets anyone get that far behind the current beyond-vague descriptions and general thoughts. But what he did offer at TPC Boston painted a picture of a man who was afraid.

For his entire career, the guy in red and black wasn’t afraid of anything or anyone, but even with his doctor’s blessing to start swinging again he was afraid.

“I was very nervous because I didn't want to screw it up. This is it. So if it doesn't fuse, there really is no other option,” Woods said. “The whole idea is the surgeon said it was fused, and OK, you can start progressing.”

From those little chip shots Tiger worked his way through his bag, recalling that when he got to his 4-iron he was so averse to “letting it go” he hit his first attempt a grand total of 90 yards.

“That's probably what took the longest. I just didn't want to . . . I didn't want to hurt again. I didn't want to feel that pain again,” he said.

It wasn’t lost on Tiger that on the year-and-a-day anniversary of that viral video he went round TPC Boston in 66 strokes to move into a tie for 21st. It was just his second bogey-free round of the year and an undeniable boost for a player who had looked tired the last few weeks.

He’ll need something truly special on Sunday if he’s going to close the gap on Webb Simpson, who was a touchdown clear of Woods at 11 under par.

“I played well today," Woods beamed. "I hit it well. I really rolled it on my lines. A couple didn't go in, but it was a good, solid day all around.” 

If that doesn’t exactly sound like the guy who made “second sucks” a religion, the explanation could be found in that anniversary. Tiger wants to win, he wants to compete, he wants to feel that rush of invincibility again, but he also never wants to go back to those painful days before the surgeon made life livable again.

“Every now and again throughout this entire year I've probably golfed and played a different shot here and there, because there is a bit of me that doesn't want to feel that way again,” he admitted.

He may never give a full accounting of how much he endured over the last few years, but moments like Saturday offer a glimpse into how far, both physically and competitively, he’s come in the last 12 months.

Durant leads Jimenez at Shaw Charity Classic

By Associated PressSeptember 1, 2018, 11:48 pm

CALGARY, Alberta - Joe Durant eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez on Saturday in the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic.

Durant birdied the first four holes on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 15th before pulling ahead with the closing eagle. The four-time PGA Tour champion won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February for his third senior title.

Durant had an 11-under 129 total.

Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 66. The Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open. He finished second behind Scott McCarron last year at Canyon Meadows.

Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Jimenez after a 64, had a 67 to drop two strokes back at 9 under.

McCarron was fourth at 8 under after a 65.

