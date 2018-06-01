DUBLIN, Ohio – Jordan Spieth is leaving the Memorial Tournament early for the first time in his career.
A frustrated Spieth never got on track in his sixth appearance at Muirfield Village Golf Club, bogeying his final two holes to post an even-par 72 in the second round. That left him at 3 over for the week and well outside the cut line in his final tournament prep before the U.S. Open.
Spieth declined an interview request following the second round.
The missed cut is his first as an individual since the Valspar Championship in March, and it caps a four-week stretch that was largely underwhelming. Spieth made the cut on the number at The Players Championship en route to a T-41 finish, then failed to crack the top 20 each of the last two weeks while playing near his Dallas home.
Spieth has been open in recent weeks about his struggles on the greens, and he is currently ranked 192nd on Tour in strokes gained: putting. But this week the issues were elsewhere, as Spieth picked up strokes on the greens but ranked outside the top 100 in a 120-man field in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and proximity to the hole.
Spieth will not play next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic and will next tee it up at Shinnecock Hills, where the 2015 U.S. Open champ will vie for a fourth major title.