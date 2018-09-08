Updated 9:19 a.m. ET

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa - Tee times will be delayed at least 3 1/2 hours Saturday at the BMW Championship.

Heavy overnight rains and scattered morning showers in the Philadelphia area prompted tournament officials to push back the the beginning of the third round, which will not start before Noon ET.

Phil Mickelson was originally scheduled to tee off by himself at 8:35 a.m., with the rest of the field playing in twos and the final pairing of Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele going out 2 p.m.

Whenever the third round does get underway, players will be organized into groups of three and go out in a split-tee start off Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

All spectator lots and entrance gates for the tournament for now closed until "further notice." The Tour is expected to issue its next update at 10 a.m.

In addition, the PGA Tour's weather forecast is expecting 1-1.5 inches of rain on Sunday with wind gusts of 20-25 mph, making more delayed and perhaps even a Monday finish possible.