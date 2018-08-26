Getty Images

TT postscript: Drive for show, putt like a schmo

By Tiger TrackerAugust 26, 2018, 7:44 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. –  Here are some things I think I think after I saw Tiger Woods putt like me for four days at The Northern Trust. He shot a final-round 70 to end the tournament at 4 under par at Ridgewood Country Club:

• I could almost take a copy of my report from yesterday and just repost it today. The story remained the same: driving was awesome, putting was not.

• On Saturday, we started with the good, so let’s start with the bad, just to mix it up. It was maddening to watch Tiger miss putt after putt after putt for the fourth straight day. Although his final number of putts was 28 on Sunday, he missed so many that were makeable. Now, you don’t expect to make them all (well, Tiger probably does), but making some would’ve been nice. The ones from 6 feet on five, 9 feet on 11 and 12 feet on 18 are the ones that come to mind first. But there were another six from around that 18- 20-foot range that didn’t drop.

“Just the way it goes,” he said afterward. “You have good weeks and you have bad weeks. The greens, sometimes they look good to you. Sometimes they don’t. All of my good putts basically went in at Bellerive, and the bad putts lipped out. This week, the good putts lipped out and the bad ones didn’t have a chance. That’s the way it goes.”

• The biggest frustration for the putts not falling was momentum. No one has ever played on momentum as much as Tiger. So, when one, then two, then three putts don’t fall, he knows he’s on the wrong side of it.

“That’s what you’re seeing is that I’m close and just one shot here, one shot there, per day, flips momentum,” he said. “It’s just looking for one shot a day here and there, and you just never know when that shot may come.”

• The driving, again, was beautiful. He hit nine of 14 greens and the misses, other than the par-5 13th, were never by much. This has been something that Tiger fans have to be excited about. His performance on Saturday was great, but it may have been even better on Sunday.

The shaft change earlier in the week may have been the missing piece of the puzzle. He’s not swinging it as hard and he’s not hitting the ball quite as far but position is more important, and he’s swinging free and easy. It’s great to watch and will be interesting to see how the next month unfolds.

• So, as Twitter followers asked, am I more upset about poor putting or more encouraged by stellar driving? Has to be stellar driving, right?

The putting will come around. He’s had great putting rounds most of the year. The driving was a welcome surprise and something that will work for him in any situation, if he can keep it up.

“I didn’t make any birdies this week,” he said, meaning many instead of any, because he made nine. “I didn’t putt well and at the end of the day, I found a piece of my game that has been missing, which is driving it well, but you have to make putts. That’s the only way you’re going to shoot low rounds.”

• The missed cuts at Genesis and the U.S. Open aside, this will be the second-worst finish from Tiger this year. Only a 55th-place tie at Wells Fargo will be worse.

• What’s next? Tiger was heading home to spend some time with his kids before heading back up to Boston later in the week for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston, a place where he won in 2006.

“I haven’t been there in years, so I’m looking forward to getting up there and playing,” he said. “Try and take a look at the golf course and have a good time.”

The tournament begins Friday and ends on Labor Day Monday. The following day, in Philadelphia, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will make the first three of his four captain's picks. Can’t imagine him not announcing Tiger Woods at that point.

Getty Images

Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win

By Associated PressAugust 27, 2018, 1:36 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

Getty Images

DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 1:08 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”

Getty Images

DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns

By Jay CoffinAugust 27, 2018, 12:43 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.

First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.

One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.

How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.

“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.

“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”

Getty Images

DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 12:23 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.

On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.

“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”

