Getty Images

Watch: Day nearly dunks an ace on No. 17

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 6, 2018, 9:36 pm

Jason Day had just sunk a birdie putt on the 16th hole to take a one-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship. Now he had to negotiate the 17th hole at Quail Hollow, a challenging, 230-yard par 3. His 7-iron shot landed on the front of the rock-hard green, bounded forward, and ...

Day was left with 2 1/2 feet for birdie, which he made, giving himself a two-shot lead going to the final tee. He then parred the final hole for a two-shot win.

Article Tags: Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Trending

Getty Images

LeBron's winning shot inspired Day, Wise

By Rex HoggardMay 7, 2018, 12:43 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It may not be a perfect comparison, but as Jason Day played Quail Hollow’s demanding closing stretch he had visions of LeBron James.

Day awoke early Sunday and immediately went to the Internet to check the highlights of Saturday’s NBA playoff game between Cleveland and Toronto, which was won by the Cavs when James hit a running buzzer-beater.

Tied for the lead with Aaron Wise late in the final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day made an 11-footer for birdie at the 16th hole and bounced his tee shot off the flagstick at the par-3 17th to set up a 3-foot birdie putt and a two-shot cushion.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“To be clutch like that, it's a lot of heart,” said Day, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. “It was probably a good thing that I watched LeBron's buzzer-beater this morning instead of last night. That was awesome to watch this morning, so hopefully I can just pass that along in my game today.”

Wise, who tied Day for the lead with a birdie at the 14th hole and played Quail Hollow’s last three in even par, also drew inspiration from James’ game-winner.

“Me and my caddie actually talked about it,” said Wise, who tied for second with Nick Watney. “We made the turn going to 10, it's that crunch time, it's like the second half with LeBron. It's an attitude you have to carry with yourself that you can get it done and I was able to do that today.”

Article Tags: Jason Day, Aaron Wise, LeBron James, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Trending

Getty Images

S.H. Park chips in to win LPGA Texas Classic

By Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 12:27 am

THE COLONY, Texas - Sung Hyun Park converted a clutch shot to turn around what had been a disappointing year.

Park chipped in for birdie from behind the green on the par-4 18th hole to close out a 5-under 66 in the second and final round of the weather-abbreviated LPGA Texas Classic, good for a one-shot victory.

''The beginning of the season was pretty frustrating, since I missed two cuts, and I felt pretty upset inside,'' Park said. ''But after today's win, I just feel like everything - everything just kind of disappeared.''

The sweet-swinging 24-year-old South Korean, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, ended up needing that chip to drop to survive a late charge by Lindy Duncan, who birdied her final three holes for a 64, the low round of the tournament.

Park finished with a two-round total of 11-under 131 for her third career victory and first since last season, when she was named rookie of the year and shared the player-of-the-year award with So Yeon Ryu. She became the 11th winner in 11 LPGA tournaments this year.

Park skipped last week's tournament at Lake Merced outside San Francisco. Spent part of that time working on her short game, and it paid off when her 58-degree wedge found the hole from 20 yards out.

Full-field scores from the Volunteers of America Texas Classic

''I was really nervous, but because of how much I have been practicing my chipping, I felt like my confidence really grew,'' Park said.

The event was reduced from 72 holes to 36 after Thursday's round was canceled and Friday's play was delayed by 8 1/2 hours because of rain. Some players went 35 holes on Saturday and returned to play one hole on Sunday.

Because of the rain delays and stop-and-start nature of the tournament, Park was part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the final round. She finished 90 minutes before the tournament ended because groupings were not changed from the opening round.

Rookie Yu Liu closed with a 66 and finished third, two shots back. Ariya Jutanugarn (66) and Sei Young Kim (67) were another shot behind.

Park bogeyed the par-4 first hole and then played the rest of the front nine in 5 under, including an eagle on the par-5 fourth. She shot 1 under on the back nine and then had to wait on Duncan, who could have forced a playoff by holing her second shot on the par-4 ninth.

Duncan missed a short par putt on the 5th. Her caddie, Kyle Alexander, then told her to simply ''go birdie, birdie, birdie.''

''And I said, 'OK,''' Duncan said.

Duncan and Liu both had career-best finishes.

Nicole Broch Larsen was assessed a stroke penalty Saturday night by a rules official who watched the day's play on television and determined a penalty should have been called because the Danish player caused her ball to move while at rest.

''I still don't think it's me, but if all - how many rules officials there agree that it's me ... then I guess it's me,'' said Broch Larsen, who finished six shots back.

Article Tags: Sung Hyun Park, 2018 Volunteers of America Texas Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Day draws inspiration from Tiger's text

By Rex HoggardMay 7, 2018, 12:17 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There were no shortage of text messages coming through Jason Day’s phone on Saturday night with the Australian two strokes clear of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship.

One, however, stood out.

“Tiger [Woods] texted me last night,” Day said. “He said, ‘Great playing [Saturday], get this thing done.’”

Day did get it done, outlasting Nick Watney and Aaron Wise for his second victory this season with a closing-round 69. But having Woods, who has become good friends with Day and something of a mentor, there for a pep talk was hugely motivational.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It's always good to have arguably the best player in the world text you on a Saturday night before the tournament and really kind of give you a good pump in the right direction,” Day said.

Following his round, Woods was asked about Day’s desire to retake the top spot in the World Ranking.

“He's willing to get his hands dirty again and do all the legwork off the golf course away from tournaments that it takes, the hours upon hours of countless practice that we have to log in, he's willing to do that again,” Woods said.

Article Tags: Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Day clinging to his No. 1 priority

By Rex HoggardMay 6, 2018, 11:42 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When Jason Day was 14 years old he walked into Colin Swatton’s office and asked a question few 14-year-olds would even consider.

“He asked if he could be the world No. 1, I said absolutely,” said Swatton, who would become Day’s coach, caddie and confidant. “At any given moment, kids want to ask that question, but it’s how they present the question, and he presented it at the right time.”

Unlike the vast majority of players, Day has never been shy about explaining how badly he covets the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, and although his victory on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship won’t propel the Australian back to that mathematical promisede land, it was a steppingstone that is impossible to ignore.

There’s no prize money that comes with being world No. 1, no trophy or FedExCup points. In fact, for the better part of the last two decades the top ranking was something of an afterthought, the byproduct of Tiger Woods’ stranglehold on the top spot.

The best evidence of this is the fact that Phil Mickelson, a World Golf Hall of Fame player with a five-pack of major championships, has never held the No. 1 ranking and, if he’s being honest, probably doesn’t feel like it’s a glaring hole in his resume.

But that relative indifference has changed in recent years. Dustin Johnson, the current world No. 1, has made it clear how important the OWGR math is to him, albeit in his own subtle way; and Justin Thomas, who could have overtaken DJ with a top-12 finish this week, conceded earlier this year that the prospect of becoming the world’s best brings with it an entirely new set of pressures.

For Day, who first became world No. 1 in 2015 and has held that spot for a combined 51 weeks, the top spot has always been more than the sum of its parts. He doesn’t crave the No. 1 ranking for the attention or some sort of bragging rights. For Day this goes much deeper.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“With Jason he wants to be the best in the world because it gives validation to the sacrifice he makes to his family. Saying it almost commits you to being the best player. It drives him to do that,” Swatton said.

Day will tell you that 2017 wasn’t his best year, and not just because he failed to win on the PGA Tour for the first time in four years. This was about commitment, and doing all of the things, the work and effort that goes on when he’s not under the Tour microscope, that are required to be world No. 1.

“Ever since I was a kid, even more so than like major championships, I always held No. 1 above those for some reason,” said Day, who closed with a 69 at Quail Hollow for his second Tour victory this season. “I know the feeling and what it felt like to be No. 1 and I know what I had to do to get there.”

Although he would win by two strokes, it wasn’t exactly a dominant performance. In fact, he would call it one of the most demanding tournaments of his career.

After starting a perfect Sunday with a two-shot advantage Day’s lead dwindled to a single stroke with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6. Although he rebounded with birdies at the seventh, eighth and 10th holes, he faltered again with another bogey-bogey stretch at Nos. 13 and 14, the latter dropping him into a tie for the lead with Aaron Wise.

“I've had some tough finishes before with wins and I remember specifically Bay Hill, but this was probably the toughest,” Day said.

Things didn’t come easy for Day during the final round. His normally reliable driver began to feel foreign in his hands and his iron play, which he’s repeatedly explained is shaky at best at the moment, failed him time after time. But from low expectations come great things.

Day managed to birdie the demanding 16th hole and banged his tee shot at the 17th hole off the flagstick for another unlikely birdie to finish the week at 12 under par for his 12th Tour victory.

It was the kind of performance that one would expect from the world’s top-ranked player, although Day’s victory would move him to just seventh in the ranking.

Day admitted that it wasn’t his victory drought in 2017 that bothered him the most, it was his apathy toward the effort it takes to be world No. 1 that ate at him. He went so far as to call his lack of drive “selfish.”

If that sounds strange, consider Woods, who has become something of a mentor to Day, the undisputed expert on the topic.

“It's one of those things where when you reach the top of the world ranking that you want to attain, and on top of that you've won a major championship, you've won all the tournaments you've always dreamt of winning, what's next?” said Woods, who has held the top spot for a record 683 weeks in his career.

“He's willing to get his hands dirty again and do all the legwork off the golf course away from tournaments that it takes, the hours upon hours of countless practice that we have to log in, he's willing to do that again.”

Day’s victory didn’t deliver him to that world ranking perch, but it did prove that the question that 14-year-old asked all those years ago still burns for an answer.

Article Tags: Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Official World Golf Ranking

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.