Phil Mickelson shot 3-under 68 in the first round of The Northern Trust, despite hitting only three of 14 fairways. His game was sharper on Friday and the birdies flowed early.

Beginning on the ninth hole of the composite course at Ridgewood Country Club, Mickelson got birdie No. 1.

And then made it back-to-back birdies at the 10th.

Back-to-back birdies for Lefty and he takes a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/cmjXKQpxvO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2018

Following a third consecutive birdie at No. 11, where he nearly made a hole-in-one, Mickelson made it four in a row at the 12th.

Mickelson led by two shots, at 7 under par, at that point. He dropped a shot at the par-5 13th, but did have this nifty chip off the putting surface.

Please don't try this at home.



But if you do, always repair your divot. pic.twitter.com/GZ12hwhsqf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2018

He then bounced back with a birdie at No. 14 to reclaim a two-stroke advantage. And after four consecutive pars, he made this birdie at the first to reach 8 under and break from the closing pack.