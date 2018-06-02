Getty Images

Watch: Rory 1 inch from an ace at Muirfield's 12th

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 2, 2018, 3:00 pm

Conditions on Saturday were ripe for scoring at the Memorial Tournament, and Rory McIlroy took advantage.

McIlroy made three birdies and an eagle on the front nine at Muirfield Village, added another birdie at the par-5 11th and then came one agonizing inch from an ace at the par-3 12th.

The tap-in birdie got McIlroy to 7 under par for the day and for the tournament. He was, at the moment, tied for 10th and four off the lead.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 2, 2018, 3:20 pm

Tiger Woods stirred the masses on Friday, shooting 67 at the Memorial Tournament. He off in Round 3 and we're tracking him.

Getty Images

Must see: Insane crowd videos from Tiger's hole-out

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 2, 2018, 11:34 am

Jordan Spieth lectured fans on Thursday about not recording him with their phones and just enjoying the experience.

“If everybody could do me a huge favor and not video this shot," he said before hitting a chip shot at the par-3 eighth. "Thank you. Sometimes it’s cool to actually watch. Please, no phones. Can’t have any going off in this shot. Thank you.”

Well, these fan videos of Tiger Woods' hole-out on the par-5 12th Friday at the Memorial Tournament are definitely an awesome experience.

Getty Images

Niemann, 19, on cusp of earning status on Tour

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 1:12 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – For Joaquin Niemann, a 19-year-old from Chile, this weekend at the Memorial represents multiple milestones.

Niemann will enter the weekend tied for the lead, his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and he’ll also have a chance to dramatically change his professional fortunes thanks to rounds of 65-68.

The Memorial is Niemann’s sixth start this season on Tour (he played the Masters as an amateur), and following top-10 finishes at the Valero Texas Open and Fort Worth Invitational he’s poised to secure special temporary status on Tour.

Niemann needs 89 FedExCup points (a top-7 finish at Muirfield Village) to secure his status, which would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions in his quest to earn full playing privileges, not that he seemed too worried about that on Friday.

“I don't like to think about that. I just want to be out here and enjoy my round and try to play my best and see how it goes,” he said.

 Niemann is scheduled to play the U.S. Open qualifier on Monday in Columbus and earned a spot into the field next week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (the next full-field event) via his tie for eighth in Fort Worth.

Getty Images

Smith leads by four at weather-delayed USWO

By Randall MellJune 2, 2018, 1:11 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Australian Sarah Jane Smith made a strong move before the weather delays hit Friday at the U.S. Women’s Open to take sole possession of the lead in the weather-suspended event.

Smith put up another 5-under-par 67, moving her to 10-under 132, two shots off the 36-hole championship record set by Helen Alfredsson in 1994. Smith is four shots ahead of fellow Aussie Su Oh (68) and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (6-under thru 26 holes).

Play was halted for the day at 7:20 p.m. CT with horns blasting a “dangerous weather” warning for the second time in the round. The entire afternoon wave (78 players) was still on the course when play was suspended. They’ll return at 6:45 a.m. CT to finish the second round.

Play was stopped for 3 hours and 49 minutes in the afternoon because of “dangerous weather.” While little rain fell on the course in that delay, there was lightning in the area.

Smith, 33, shared the first-round lead, her first lead in a major.

“I haven't been in this position before, but I hope to show up like it's another day,” Smith said. “I'm happy with the way I'm playing. I feel comfortable on the greens, which has been something that has been a little bit off lately.”

Smith is flourishing on the back nine, where she is 10 under.

The cut will be made to the low 60 scores and ties after the second round concludes on Saturday.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park won’t make the cut. After rounds of 76 and 77, she’s five shots off the projected cutline of 4 over. That will be her third missed cut in her last four starts, with a victory at the Volunteers of America Texas Classic wedged amid them. World No. 2 Shanshan Feng has work to do to make the cut. She’s at 5 over through 26 holes.

Ten amateurs left the course Friday inside the projected cutline.

Sweden’s Linn Grant (72), an 18-year-old amateur playing in her first major, is tied for fourth. Lucy Li (74), the youngest player in the field at 15, is in position to make the cut at T-38. She was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open when she was 11.

