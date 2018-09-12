Augusta National Women's Amateur to be broadcast on NBC, Saturday, April 6

Weekend Prior to the Masters to Feature Live Coverage off Augusta National Women’s Amateur on NBC; Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and Golf Central’s Live From the Masters on Golf Channel
Ticket Applications Now Available via ANWAgolf.com
Next April, the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) will feature the best female amateur golfers in the world competing at Augusta National Golf Club. NBC Sports Group has been named the broadcast partner and will deliver live broadcast and digital event coverage of the final round on Saturday, April 6 (Noon-3 p.m. ET) on NBC. Golf Channel also will utilize its all-encompassing digital and news platforms to cover the championship, including debuting Golf Central’s Live From the Masters on Friday, April 5. Coverage will include showcasing the ANWA field’s experience during their practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, and recapping their first two competitive rounds at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club.
“Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to elevate the women’s game through the Augusta National Women’s Amateur represents another NBC Sports milestone in highlighting the best in women’s sports,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports Group. “We share in Augusta National’s commitment to inspire new generations of golfers by showcasing the world’s best female amateurs at historic Augusta National Golf Club.”
To round out the weekend, ANWA coverage will be complemented by NBC Sports’ coverage of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday, April 7, on Golf Channel, which will provide live coverage of the preeminent junior golf event for the sixth year. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are the culmination of free, nationwide junior golf development competitions focused on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.
“NBC Sports is dedicated to all aspects of the game of golf, and we take great pride in utilizing our storytelling expertise to profile the best golfers from around the globe,” said Molly Solomon, EVP, Content and Executive Producer, Golf Channel. “Like our efforts to highlight junior golf via the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, we cherish the opportunity to introduce sports fans to these premier female golfers as they compete at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time.”
The announcement was made on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive today with Mike Tirico, who will be hosting NBC Sports coverage of the ANWA.
“Just look at what Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has done for junior golf,” Tirico said. “It inspires junior golfers at most every club around the country that has a junior program. So if Augusta National can do that for junior golf around the country, think what this will do for women’s amateur golf. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur will inspire young players with the chance to win a prestigious championship that’ll be contested by the best in the world – their peers – at Augusta National. I’m sure there are lots of young ladies who will have this as a dream destination when they’re practicing on those early mornings and late evenings.”
AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR: Gathering the week before the Masters Tournament next April, the international field of 72 players will compete over 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. The entire field then will play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 5. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 6 and will feature the top 30 competitors who made the cut.
Golf fans wishing to attend any of next year’s competition rounds can now request a ticket application via ANWAgolf.com, the event’s official website. Tickets will be sold in advance, but only after receipt of an online application. Applications will be accepted through September 30. All applicants will be notified in late October when the selection process is complete. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.