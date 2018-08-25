Getty Images

With Canada behind her, Henderson eyes history

By Randall MellAugust 25, 2018, 11:39 pm

The Brooke Henderson show is setting up for a dramatic conclusion Sunday at the CP Women’s Open.

Who’s going to catch her?

The popular Canadian is right where she wants to be going into the final round, right where a legion of Canadian supporters want her.

With a 2-under-par 70 on an unseasonably cool Saturday, Henderson moved to the top of the leaderboard, one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka (69) and Angel Yin (71) and two in front of Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (70).

“I'm definitely in a good position heading into the final round, which is very exciting,” Henderson said. “I feel like the crowds this week have been totally amazing, and I've been playing well for them. So, I'm happy about that.”

Canada is behind Henderson, with big crowds expected for the final round, to see if she can become the first Canadian to win the country’s national championship since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event in 1973.

“The crowds are pretty insane,” said Lydia Ko, who is four shots back after a 68. “I was just saying to Jodi [Ewart Shadoff], the crowds love their golf and love seeing the LPGA here. And, obviously, with Brooke being at the top of the leaderboard, I think that really helps to draw a lot of people in.”

Henderson, 20, started Saturday a shot back, but with cool winds and temperatures in the 50s early in the round, she took control with other contenders struggling. She kept herself out front with three consecutive birdies on the back nine and an important 25-foot par-saving putt at the 16th.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

“There's like a million players within five shots, so I definitely have to play my best and hopefully go low,” Henderson said.

Park is in position to win back-to-back LPGA titles and to win this event in back-to-back years. She won the Indy Women in Tech Championship last week and won the CP Women’s Open a year ago in Ottawa, an hour from Henderson’s home in Smiths Falls.

“I’m in a comfortable position,” Park said.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn started Saturday three shots off the lead but slipped five back with a 73.

With 10 players within four shots of her, Henderson said she can’t play defensive.

“I definitely do play better when I'm aggressive,” Henderson said. “I play smart but aggressive. When I'm kind of chasing birdies, I feel like that's where I'm playing my best.

“Just kind of depends on the conditions. If it's similar to today, I think I'll probably have to shoot 4- or 5-under, but if it goes back to kind of the calm conditions that it was earlier in the week, then it will have to be a lot better than that.”

Henderson has won three of the last four times she has held or shared the 54-hole lead in an LPGA event. She closed out to win going into the final round with the lead at the Lotte Championship in April but lost a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Marathon Classic last month, when Thidapa Suwannapura went on to beat Brittany Lincicome in a playoff.

Sutherland fires a 60 for share of Boeing Classic lead

By Associated PressAugust 26, 2018, 12:33 am

NOQUALMIE, Wash. – Kevin Sutherland shot a 12-under 60 on Saturday in the Boeing Classic, birdieing the final four holes to finish a stroke off his own PGA Tour Champions record.

Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for another 59, Sutherland made a birdie after missing the green with a 3-iron approach. He was tied for the lead with Ken Tanigawa at 14-under 130.

''I birdied 16, I go, 'You birdie 17 and you eagle 18, you're there,''' Sutherland said. ''But it's easier said than done, eagles just don't happen all the time. But I gave myself a chance, hit a really good drive. ... I didn't hit a great 3-iron. It would have been nice to hit one up there and give yourself at least a putt at it and that didn't happen.''

In 2014, Sutherland became the only player to break 60 in the history of the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 13-under 59 - with a closing bogey - in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

''One of the lessons I did learn from Endicott was that there was this feeling that you actually had won something before the tournament was over, and I did not play well the next day,'' Sutherland said. ''So, I'm going to take a little bit of that with me.''

On Saturday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Sutherland played the back nine in 7-under 29, also birdieing Nos. 10, 12 and 13. He opened with three pars in cold conditions, then birdied No. 4 and Nos. 6-9.

Full-field scores from the Boeing Classic

''I hit it very close to the hole on five holes on the front,'' Sutherland said. ''I hit it about a foot 3 feet on 10 and then about a foot on 12. Then I started hitting good shots, but they were going to like 15 feet and I started making those, too. So it all worked together. There wasn't a shot that I didn't hit well out there today until the last hole, and that 3-iron, I just came out of it a little bit.''

He didn't dwell on missing a chance for another 59, and did break the course record of 61 set by Scott Simpson and Tom Jenkins in 2006.

''Trust me, I'm not even remotely disappointed with the day,'' Sutherland said. ''It's all positive. Yeah, shooting a 59 is just, for me, was once in a lifetime. Just to have an opportunity to shoot it again was just a treat, so it's all good.''

Sutherland won the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship last year in Phoenix for his lone PGA Tour Champions title. He won the 2002 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for his only PGA Tour title, beating childhood rival Scott McCarron in the final at Las Costa.

Tanigawa shot 64, closing with a birdie in a back-nine 30.

Scott McCarron was third at 11 under after a 67.

Scott Dunlap (66) was 10 under, a stroke ahead of Scott Parel (70), Tom Pernice Jr. (70) and Kent Jones (70).

Bernard Langer shot his second straight 68 for his 11th under-par round in a row at Snoqualmie Ridge. The German star won the event in 2010 and 2016.

Hometown star Fred Couples remained 1 under after a 72.

Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco were well back in their Champions debuts. Clarke was even par after a 76, and DiMarco 5 over after a 75.

Knous jumps into tie for Web.com lead

By Associated PressAugust 26, 2018, 12:18 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jim Knous birdied the first five holes and shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Robert Streb in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Knous matched Streb at 12-under 201 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course. The 28-year-old Knous, a former Colorado School of Mines player, was 52nd on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list.

''Five birdies in a row obviously is a dream come true,'' Knous said. ''I was just hitting shots good, hitting shots close to the hole. There really weren't that many long putts. The putt on No. 5 was a downhill trickler about 20 feet, so that was kind of a bonus there.''

Streb, the second-round leader, birdied the par-4 18th for a 68. The 2015 McGladrey Classic winner for his lone PGA Tour title, he was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings to drop into the four-tournament Finals.

''I putted really well the first two days,'' Streb said. ''It was a little wishy-washy for a few holes today, then made some coming in. So really nice to hang in there. We'll see how tomorrow goes.''

Full-field scores from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Joseph Bramlett (65) and Denny McCarthy (68) were two strokes back, and Seth Reeves (65), Curtis Luck (68) and Matt Jones (69) were 9 under.

The series features the top 75 players - Bramlett was 27th, Luck 60th and Reeves 66th- from the Web.com regular-season money list; Nos. 126-200 - McCarthy was 149th, and Jones 151st - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was tied for 22nd at 4 under after a 72. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton also was 4 under after a 72. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, was tied for 40th at 1 under after a 71.

Ryder Cup captain's pick race heating up

By Rex HoggardAugust 25, 2018, 11:11 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s time for the biennial bout of selection subterfuge.

It’s not that players want to misdirect, it’s just they have no other choice when it comes to the curiously complicated and convoluted world of Ryder Cup captain’s picks.

There’s plenty on the line this week beyond September’s transatlantic member-member. Depending on how things play out on Sunday at The Northern Trust, a player can move one step closer to winning the season-long race or the more modest accomplishment of qualifying for next week’s postseason event.

But with apologies to the endless parade of playoff points and projections, the most compelling part of the next three weeks begins and ends with Jim Furyk’s four captain’s picks.

This might not be a 72-hole qualifier for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. It might not even be a 216-hole version of The Bachelor to play golf’s biggest event, but it’s certainly going to keep Furyk’s attention throughout.

A captain – pick a captain, any one will do – will clinically explain that a pick is based on a player’s overall body of work, not how they play at the wire. But that ignores the fact the Ryder Cup task force that was created following the U.S. team’s meltdown in Scotland in 2014 specifically changed how and when the picks were made to accommodate 11th-hour performances.

In some circles these last-minute selections are called the Billy Horschel exemptions, following his playoff run in 2014.

Four years ago Horschel finished 35th on the final U.S. points list and well off then-captain Tom Watson’s radar for a potential pick. Despite Horschel’s runner-up finish at the Dell Technologies Championship he was never seriously considered for a pick. The American would win the final two playoff events and the FedExCup and watch the American loss from his couch in north Florida.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

The new process, which was ushered in after that devastating loss in ’14, now gives the American captain three picks following the Dell Technologies Championship and a final pick after the third playoff stop the following week.

These three weeks are now officially part of the secret sauce. Furyk has said he will consider overall records for the year, potential pairings and style of play when he makes his picks, but after three days at Ridgewood Country Club the decision is quickly becoming academic.

“I feel like there's only two spots left. I feel like Tiger and Phil are going to be picked,” said Horschel, who moved into the hunt in New Jersey with a third-round 65 and is tied for fifth place.

Horschel wasn’t giving away any family secrets. Although both Woods and Mickelson have played the game to perfection and have patently dismissed the notion they are locks to be one Furyk’s four picks, given their play this season and impact in the team room it would be the biggest upset since Jack Fleck beat Ben Hogan at the 1955 U.S. Open if the two were left off the team.

That leaves Captain America with two picks remaining and no shortage of candidates. Bryson DeChambeau, who finished one spot out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers, appears to be on the verge of wrapping up the third pick following a third-round 63 that moved him four strokes clear of the field at Ridgewood.

Even at 24 years old, DeChambeau knows the drill.

“I've just got to look at it as each week is unique and I can't focus on how this affects the Ryder Cup. Each week is unique and I've got to play my best each and every week, and if I play well in the FedExCup playoffs, the rest will speak for itself,” said DeChambeau, who attended the Ryder Cup two years ago at Hazeltine as a spectator to “experience” the matches.

Whether he gets his chance to experience the intensity of the matches first hand later this fall may depend on his ability to close out his commanding lead on Sunday.

Tony Finau will be in a similar position on Sunday at Ridgewood following a 66 on Day 3 that moved him into a tie for third place at 11 under, five strokes behind DeChambeau.

“To say that I'm not thinking about the Ryder Cup, is definitely not true,” admitted Finau, who was 15th on the final qualifying points list. “But it's not the most important thing right now. I want to play good golf and get myself in contention this week. If it continues to prove to the captain and to the guys that make the picks that I'm worthy of a spot, then that's the case.”

Finau made a compelling case to be a pick at the PGA Championship, where he played the first three rounds with Furyk, a walking resume that included seven birdies over his first eight holes on Friday at Bellerive. He also played the first three rounds this week with Mickelson, who is one of the U.S. team’s de facto captains regardless of his status as a pick.

Asked what Finau could bring to the team, Lefty was succinctly clear.

“A ton because not only is he a great player, he's a solid guy. He's one of my favorite guys to be around,” said Mickelson, was tied for seventh place at Ridgewood.

It doesn’t hurt either DeChambeau or Finau that those most likely considered potential picks haven’t played their best this week. No. 12 Xander Schauffele missed the cut and Matt Kuchar (13th on the points list) and Kevin Kisner (14th) are well back in the pack after three days in New Jersey.

They will all say the same thing. That it’s not the outcome, becoming one of Furyk’s chosen four, that matters, that it will be the result that counts. They say that because they have to, but don’t think for a New York minute that they aren’t thinking about it.

DeChambeau relishes chance to pick Tiger's brain

By Jay CoffinAugust 25, 2018, 11:06 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau are both golf geeks. It’s one of the reasons why Woods has adopted DeChambeau so quickly as a little brother on the PGA Tour.

Sure, they both play a golf ball made by the same manufacturer, so that, by nature, puts them together often in various functions and outings. But there’s more to it than that.

Woods likes to talk shop. DeChambeau does too. So when they get together, there’s no telling where the conversation will go.

DeChambeau, The Northern Trust leader by 4 shots after shooting a third-round 63, realizes how lucky he is to pick the brain of one of the best minds in the game. He learns something every time they talk.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“I never realized the immense talent he has in regards to the feel in his hands and his ability to control the golf ball and do things I’ve never seen before,” DeChambeau said. “So it’s been nice to ask him questions like ‘how are you doing that?’

“He never answers that or whatever because look, everybody has their own secrets, right, and you want it to be beneficial to what you do.”

DeChambeau is a different cat though, he thinks differently than anyone else on the PGA Tour. His DNA is different. He’s not afraid to be different. He’s not afraid to push the envelope.

So does it ever get to a point where DeChambeau gets too chatty with Woods?

“At times he tells me to shut up and hit the ball,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s fun. I like to joke with him a little bit. It’s been great.”

