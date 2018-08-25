Getty Images

Henderson trails Yang by 1 in Canada

By Randall MellAugust 25, 2018, 1:20 am

The CP Women’s Open used to be designated as one of the LPGA’s major championships, back when it was called the du Maurier Classic.

For Brooke Henderson and the 15 other Canadians teeing it up this week, it still feels like a major, their sixth major.

Henderson electrified Wascana Country Club in Saskatchewan on Friday. It was red-and-white day, with Canadians showing up in force in their national colors.

With another 6-under-par 66, Henderson moved within a shot of Amy Yang (65), the leader.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park was impressed with all the Canadians coming out to see if Henderson can become the first Canadian to win their national championship since Jocelyne Bourassa claimed the inaugural title 45 years ago.

“Brooke is almost like Canada’s Tiger Woods,” Park said.

Henderson fed off the energy.

“To be close to the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend is awesome, especially when you're here in Canada,” Henderson said.

With a huge gallery around at her finish, Henderson birdied her last hole of the day.

“To see that many people there to watch me finish was incredible,” Henderson said. “I was happy I was able to birdie for them and get to 12 under. It was a great day.”

Park played in the same threesome with Henderson.

“It was like playing in Korea,” Park said of the big turnout.

Henderson isn’t the only player setting up a big weekend finish.

Park and Ariya Jutanugarn are both in the mix, setting up a possible No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in the world rankings.

Park’s 8-under-par 64 moved her three shots off the lead, equaling Jutanugarn (70) after two days. Park won this event last year, and Jutanugarn won it two years ago.

Park took the No. 1 ranking from Jutanugarn winning the Indy Women in Tech Championship last week.

Still, Henderson is the story the strong Canadian following is focusing upon. She’s a long way from her Smiths Falls home, but she’s cheered from coast to coast in her homeland.

“It’s really amazing,” Henderson said. “Coming here, I didn't really expect this many people to be cheering me on. I'm pleasantly surprised, and, hopefully I can just keep playing great golf for them over the weekend.”

Henderson, 20, seeking her seventh LPGA title, her first in Canada, birdied seven holes in a 10-hole stretch in the middle of her round. She said she wasn’t feeling extra pressure with the large following.

“It's a lot of fun, especially when you're playing well,” Henderson said. “You love those cheers, and you love when you hit it. You love when you're walking down the fairway, and you hear your name, and you know that they're all there behind you. I would say it's definitely a lot easier to play in front of them when you're playing really well, so hopefully I keep it up.”

Trio share first-round lead in Boeing Classic

By Associated PressAugust 25, 2018, 2:22 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel, Tom Pernice Jr. and Kent Jones shot 7-under 65 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic.

The 53-year-old Parel closed with a bogey on the par-5 18th after birdieing the previous four holes. 

''It was a lot of fun until the last three shots,'' Parel said. ''When you hit a tee shot like that on 18 and you make a bogey, dinner's not going to taste too good tonight. ... It's the first day, so being the leader today doesn't really mean anything. The leader after Sunday is what counts.''

The 58-year-old Pernice finished on the front nine, making birdies on Nos. 7 and 8. He has five Champions victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.

''It was a nice day to play golf,'' Pernice said. ''Not much wind and the course is very receptive.''

The 51-year-old Jones birdied four of his last five holes, playing in the last group of the day off the first tee. He's winless on the senior tour.

Scott McCarron, Steve Pate and Ken Tanigawa were a stroke back. Miguel Angel Jimenez was at 67 with Bob Estes, Billy Andrade and Mike Grob.

Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco made their debuts on the 50-and-over tour in a group with hometown star Fred Couples. Clarke had a 68, Couples shot 71, and DiMarco 74.

''I love playing up here, I like the course,'' Couples said. ''I just need to clean up some bad swings. The best players aren't doing that, they're getting it around.''

Bernard Langer shot 68 for his 10th straight under-par round at Snoqualmie Ridge. The German star won the event in 2010 and 2016. Defending champion Jerry Kelly also opened with a 68.

Streb leads Web.com Finals opener; Mahan 4 back

By Associated PressAugust 25, 2018, 12:30 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Robert Streb took the second-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, making an eagle in a 3-under 68 on Friday at Ohio State University's Scarlett Course.

Streb eagled the par-5 fourth - his 13th hole - on the gusty day. He was at 9-under 133, a stroke ahead of Kramer Hickok (68) and two in front of Wes Roach (66), Matt Jones (68), Denny McCarthy (69) and Sam Burns (67).

''That was nice,'' Streb said about the eagle. ''I wasn't sure if I was going to cover the bunker or not. It covered, I had a pretty good number, and luckily, it landed soft on the green and I had a good putt at it.''

The 31-year-old Streb, the 2015 McGladrey Classic winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings to drop into the four-tournament Finals.

''A little different,'' Streb said about leading. ''I haven't done too much of it this year, but it's nice to be playing well, putting well. Hopefully, I can keep getting some chances this weekend and see how we do.''

The series features the top 75 players - Burns was second, Hickok 23rd and Roach 28th - from the Web.com regular-season money list; Nos. 126-200 - McCarthy was 149th, and Jones 151st - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

''It's tough out there,'' Hickok said. ''You've got to be really patient. I hit the driver really well today, which allowed me to put myself in position to score, but even then you can still make a quick bogey. The whole game plan is just to limit the mistakes.''

Burns and Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was 5 under after a 68. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton also was 5 under, shooting 69. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, had a 69 to get to 1 under.

Koepka keeps it simple in back-nine 30

By Jay CoffinAugust 24, 2018, 11:28 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka continued his quest to demolish everything that stands in his way Friday at The Northern Trust.

While playing with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – a grouping of the top three in both the FedExCup rankings and the world ranking – Koepka shot a spiffy 6-under 30 on the final nine holes to vault into a share of the lead at 10 under par with Jamie Lovemark. He shot 65.

Koepka was even par after 11 holes before a birdie on the short par-4 12th hole got the run started.

“I felt like it was going to click soon,” Koepka said at Ridgewood Country Club. “Just wasn’t sure how I would like to see it, how I would like to see the golf ball fly. Just had a little too much cut on it and I felt like I couldn’t really start it down the left-hand side. I had to aim a little bit further left than I would have liked and once the release kicked in I felt like the toe head actually released. It was fun to play the last few holes.”

The most impressive shot of the day came on the par-5 13th hole, nearly 300 yards away. Koepka carved a massive 3-wood shot to within 22 feet and made the putt for eagle. He and Kevin Tway were the only two players on the day to reach the green in two shots.

“When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked,” Koepka said. “I hit it about as hard as I could.”

Birdies on the last three holes were all fairly tight – 12 feet on 16, 10 feet on the par-5 17th and 7 feet on 18 – and that closing stretch quickly moved his name to the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka has been playing this impressive stretch where he’s captured two of the last three majors with a clear head. When he’s not playing well he doesn’t worry. He sees others pressing to make good swings happen. Koepka is confident that the good swings will come and refuses to force anything.

“If I’ve got the feeling, I feel like I’ve got it for a long time and I can keep it going.

“I’ve simplified the game so much. There’s no swing thought. There’s no anything. I’m not trying to work on anything while I’m out there. I’m just trying to hit the correct shot.”

Koepka shares lead at Northern Trust; DJ two back

By Doug FergusonAugust 24, 2018, 11:20 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka showed some muscle and unleashed a monstrous finish Friday to share the lead in The Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods missed yet another putt and was relieved to still be playing.

Koepka spent most of the second round trading birdies and bogeys, going nowhere. One swing changed everything on the 631-yard 13th hole at Ridgewood Country Club. From just under 310 yards, he swung 3-wood as hard as he could and saw the tight draw that had been missing all day. It stopped 20 feet from the hole, Koepka made it for eagle and then closed with three straight birdies for a 6-under 65.

He tied Jamie Lovemark, who shot a 66.

''I wasn't happy the first 11 holes the way I hit it,'' Koepka said. ''When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked. I felt like I was finally able to release the golf club. Just tried to hit as hard as I could, big draw. Aimed at the tree on the right and tried to draw it back to the flag. When I did that, everything started to click.''

The U.S. Open and PGA champion took it from there.

Lovemark, winless in 135 starts as a pro, made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and was the first to reach 10-under 132.

Before long, a list of contenders lined up behind them in an entertaining start to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Adam Scott, building on his confidence from playing in the final group at the PGA Championship, had a 64 for the low round of the tournament and was one shot behind. Another shot back was Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, who had another 67 that for the second straight day featured a triple bogey on his card. At least he got this one out of the way early, taking five shots from a mangled lie in deep rough behind the first green.

''That was not a fun start,'' Johnson said. ''There was nothing to do but laugh at that point.''

Bryson DeChambeau had a 66 and joined Johnson at 134. The group at 7-under 135 included Sean O'Hair, who is No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and needs to get to No. 70 by the third playoff event at the BMW Championship being played this year at Aronimink, his home club outside Philadelphia. He already is planning to play the member-guest a few weeks later, but O'Hair would love to play Aronimink for a $9 million purse.

Woods was not part of the action, even though he hit the ball beautifully. Woods had a birdie putt on every hole until the par-3 15th, when his tee shot rolled just off the green against the collar. All he had to show for it was two birdies, giving him four birdies in 36 holes.

He finished with a three-putt bogey from just inside 30 feet, giving him another 71. He made the cut on the number, leaving him 10 shots behind.

''The name of the game is you've got to make putts, and you've got to roll it,'' Woods said. ''No matter how good your drive, you've still got to roll them and still got to make putts, and I didn't putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently didn't make anything.''

Jordan Spieth made putts to get off to a good start, only to give it all back with a triple bogey on his 10th hole of the round at No. 18. Worse than pulling his tee shots into the trees, worse than the penalty shot, was Spieth sweeping in a 10-inch putt for double bogey only to stub the putter and move the ball only a few inches.

Scott continues to keep two putters in the bag, long and short. The idea is to use the short putter for the medium-length putts that have been a struggle for him. At the PGA Championship and at Ridgewood, however, he has found a good stroke with the long putter and felt no need to change.

The biggest difference is confidence. He is starting to recognize the player who reached No. 1 in the world a few years ago, and only a month ago was getting closer to falling out of the top 100. The third-place finish at Bellerive at least put him back in the top 50, but did a world of good between the ears.

''It's just been very hard to find that consistency for me this year, and I've been chipping away at it the last couple months and it all came good at the PGA,'' Scott said. ''And teeing off this week, I felt the most confident of any tournament this year. I just couldn't wait to get up here, really.''

Koepka knows all about confidence with two major trophies sitting at home in Florida. The knock has been that he hasn't won enough regular PGA Tour events, so he wanted to treat the FedEx Cup playoffs like majors in how he prepared, even down to renting a house and bringing his own chef, trainer and regular crew.

Five shots out of the lead, he tugged a tee shot into the left bunker on the reachable par-4 12th, and hit a clean sand shot to 3 feet for birdie. Then came a big drive on the 13th, and a 3-wood that carried him to his big finish.

Kevin Tway was the only other play to reach the 13th green in two. He shot 69 and was part of the group at 7-under 135.

''Sometimes it doesn't always go as perfectly planned as you'd like, and then you make one good golf swing, and all of a sudden you've got that feeling, you've got that rhythm and then you can build off that,'' Koepka said. ''And that's kind of what happened today.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

