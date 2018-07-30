Getty Images

Randall's Rant: Control that emotion, Bryson

By Randall MellJuly 30, 2018, 10:11 pm

Forget Hogan vs. Snead.

Or Jones vs. Hagen.

Or even Nicklaus vs. Palmer.

The greatest rivalry in golf is emotion vs. intellect.

It’s an ongoing battle waged around the world, from scruffy munis in men’s and women’s recreational leagues to the space between the ears of the greatest players who ever teed it up.

When we see the worst of emotion trump intellect, we tend to remember it a long time.

Hearing F-bombs, seeing drivers helicoptering into ponds, or wedges snapped across knees, we cringe watching from afar.

Welcome to the highlight reels, Bryson DeChambeau.

Or should we say, the lowlight reels.

Too many of us have been there, whether losing our cool after bad shots in a bad round, or in real life, after one too many perceived slights at a party.

DeChambeau’s meltdown on the driving range at Carnoustie during The Open was epic. If you haven’t already seen the video, check it out here. It was a rousing reminder that even the world’s best players can feel as if the’re losing their minds trying to fix their swings. DeChambeau looked as if he were going to be fitted for a strait jacket before getting his arms into a green jacket.

DeChambeau’s collapse at the end of the European Open in Germany Sunday was another reminder.

Not so much the frustration he showed spraying so many shots into water and other trouble over the final four holes, but the lapse in etiquette that followed.

DeChambeau’s failure to properly congratulate the winner, Richard McEvoy, caught a lot of people’s attention. His fleeting, insincere handshake when it was all over got him roasted on social media.

Even the European Tour’s Eddie Pepperell weighed in.

“As classless as handshakes go. . .” Pepperell tweeted.

DeChambeau apologized in a post on Instagram. You suspect he cringed himself seeing emotion get the best of him, because what makes this more notable than most of the blowups we see is the fact that DeChambeau is one of the most cerebral players of this era.

The guy can make a golf swing sound like a physics equation.

DeChambeau is a great new character in the game, and, at 24, he’s still learning lessons on a big stage. That’s the thing. This guy sounds like he could earn a doctorate in the physics of a golf swing. He’s a refreshing addition to the game’s elite ranks.

Given DeChambeau’s ability to grasp grand ideas, I’d love to see him aim his great powers of observation at the heart’s role in golf, and one day hear him give a treatise on the role emotion plays in the development of the game’s greatest players. That’s a greater mystery than the swing itself.

If you try too hard to disconnect emotion, do you disconnect something vital to a certain kind of player’s success?

Jon Rahm might want to hear that, too.

Rahm struggles with frustration, and recently said he realizes he isn’t wired to hold his temper. He has to let it out. He has to blow some steam off. He feels his game’s healthier that way.

While it may help Rahm move on, it’s harder for the rest of us.

We cringe seeing it, we cringe afterward when we’re guilty doing it ourselves.

DeChambeau’s a fascinating player, Rahm, too. They would be a great Sunday singles match at the Ryder Cup someday, maybe this September.

They’re players whose games you respect, whose passions you admire, but you hate seeing their blowups. The gentleman’s game won’t be so gentlemanly if lowlights trump highlights among the game’s best young players. DeChambeau will figure that out, and hopefully Rahm, too.

NBC Sports Group to Air 28 Live Hours of Ricoh Women's British Open, Aug. 2-5

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 30, 2018, 6:50 pm

Most Number of Live Hours for an LPGA Tour Event in 2018

Historic Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England sets the stage this week for the fourth women’s major championship of 2018, the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Golf Channel and NBC will combine for 28 hours of live tournament coverage, the most number of live hours for an LPGA Tour event in 2018.

Taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5, the international field will be led by new World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 2 Inbee Park and No. 3 (KPMG Women’s PGA champion) Sung Hyun Park, along with defending champion and No. 7 in the world I.K. Kim. Jessica Korda (No. 9), Cristie Kerr (No. 13) and Michelle Wie (No. 18) headline the Americans in the field.

28 LIVE HOURS, MOST EVER: Thursday-Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air seven continuous hours of live tournament coverage each day, equaling 2017 as the most in tournament history and the most number of live hours for an LPGA event during the 2018 season. Golf Channel will air live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC.); and on Sunday, coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 7:30 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.

BROADCAST TEAM: Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will call the action from the 18th hole broadcast booth. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and 2004 Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples on the course. Abbott and Stupples also will rotate with Lerner and Rankin in the booth for early tournament coverage. Mike Ritz joins the broadcast team as host, and Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE – Golf Channel’s franchise news programs - Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound coverage from Golf Channel’s network studios in Orlando and on-site from Royal Lytham & St Annes. Banks will report on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during Ricoh Women’s British Open week, with GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site with columns and daily blogs. Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage throughout the week.

News and tournament action surrounding the Ricoh Women’s British Open can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

 

Ricoh Women’s British Open Tournament Airtimes

Thursday, Aug. 2

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 3

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 4

7-11 a.m.

Golf Channel
 

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Aug. 5

7-11:30 a.m.

Golf Channel
 

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC

PGA Odds: D. Johnson the new betting favorite at 10/1

By Nick MentaJuly 30, 2018, 5:50 pm

Fresh off his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, Dustin Johnson is the new solo favorite to win next week's PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Johnson is now 10/1 to claim the Wanamaker in the latest odds released by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Johnson was a 12/1 co-favorite with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy when odds were first released last week.

Aside from the world No. 1, all other odds remain the same, with Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas next on the board at 16/1.

The Westgate offers action all the way to 500/1, but here are the current odds listed down to 100/1.

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

16/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

18/1: Justin Rose

20/1: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

25/1: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

30/1: Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

40/1: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Paul Casey

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

60/1: Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson

80/1: Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner

100/1: Ian Poulter, Thomas Pieters, Tyrrell Hatton, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman

Rose has chance at world No. 1; Tiger can crack top 25

By Ryan LavnerJuly 30, 2018, 3:53 pm

After Dustin Johnson’s victory at the Canadian Open, Justin Rose is the only player who can overtake him this week for world No. 1.

According to Golf Channel world-rankings guru Alan Robison, for Rose to become No. 1 for the first time, he needs to win and have Johnson finish worse than solo 17th, a three-way tie for 16th, a five-way tie for 15th or a seven-way tie for 14th.

There is no cut this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, an event that Johnson won in 2016 but otherwise hasn’t finished better than 15th.

Rose, meanwhile, has five career top-5s at Firestone, but no wins.

In other OWGR projections, Tiger Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone, could move as high as No. 20 in the world if he were to snap a five-year winless drought.

A runner-up finish could move him as high as 30th, a fifth-place showing as high as 39th and a 10th-place result as high as 40th. He enters this week at No. 50, after narrowly cracking the limited-field event.

Norman shares video of wildfires near his ranch

By Grill Room TeamJuly 30, 2018, 3:41 pm

Greg Norman took to Twitter on Monday to share videos of a wildfire near his Seven Lakes Lodge in Aspen, Colorado.

Per Norman, the fires were the result of a weekend lightning strike a half-mile from the property.

Norman thanked emergency responders, who used the lakes around the property to scoop up water and drops thousands of gallons at a time from the air. 

As of 4:45 a.m. local time, according to his social media posts, cold morning air, was "tempering" the fires but "another day of high heat, low humidity and wind" could prove a problem, prompting firefighters to stay on property overnight "to prepare for today."

Norman added that his "thoughts and prayers go out to all others being affected by fires across the western part of the USA. May you be as lucky as I have been to date. Stay strong and believe. I did."

All this happened last night at and around my Lodge in the mountains of Colorado. This fire started from a lightning strike about 1/2 mile from the Lodge the day before. Typically what happens is 24 hrs+/- later when the weather is hot, windy with low relative humidity these ingredients trigger the smoldering lightning strike that lay idle to erupt into a fire. We were very very lucky for many reasons. There was an incredible team of men and women on the ground and in the air. We had a spotter plane high above vectoring a heavy jet plus two smaller planes dropping fire retardant then there was the chinook heli team plus a A-Star heli with buckets dropping water. The Chinook dropped a 1000gals at a time. On the ground there were teams from in State and out of State. Volunteers and professionals. My family and I cannot thank them enough for their bravery and efforts yesterday. But what I am thankful for and believe to be my lucky charm are the 7 lakes that surround my Lodge that enabled the helicopters to scoop up the water and drop so close to the fire. It was an impressive operation and execution. As of 4.45am this morning the temp was 43 degrees tempering the fire for now as a heavy blanket of smoke is held down by the cold air. Yesterday was yesterday, today brings another day of high heat low humidity and wind. A team of firefighters stayed on my ranch last night to prepare for today which I hope is nothing compared to yesterday as the fire heads to the south and east. And my thoughts and prayers go out to all others being affected by fires across the western part of the USA. May you be as lucky as I have been to date. Stay strong and believe. I did.

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

