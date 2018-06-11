Getty Images

Randall's Rant: Make the U.S. Open great again

By Randall MellJune 11, 2018, 3:42 pm

All those cocky smiles have to go.

It’s time the U.S. Open wipes them off the faces of today’s young pros and reasserts itself as the game’s Grim Reaper.

Shinnecock Hills is just the course to do it.

Of course, we want to see it done in all the best ways this championship historically has done that, because it’s been awhile since we’ve seen this event at its best.

While we once relished hearing players grumble and whine about the U.S. Open, the setup was so unfamiliar, so unrecognizable at Chambers Bay three years ago, we actually sympathized with the players who complained.

Desolate moonscape wasn’t a good look for a U.S. Open, nor were the dead greens.

We sided with the players again at Oakmont two years ago, with the greens pushed to “Fast and Furious” speeds that created a controversy when Dustin Johnson’s ball moved while he was over it with a putter in the final round.

We joined the players in their outrage, even as Johnson saved the USGA from a mutiny by going on to win, with the final seven holes played in a fog of confusion and uncertainty over whether he was going to be hit with a penalty.

And then the scales tipped too far the other way last year.

The U.S. Open was so much fun for so many players at Erin Hills, it wasn’t any fun for the rest of us.

Yet again, the setup was almost unrecognizable.

“It was a fun week to be a part of, but it is definitely not a U.S. Open, in any way,” Webb Simpson, the 2012 champion, said leaving Erin Hills a year ago.

He wasn’t alone thinking that.

“It just didn’t remind me of a U.S. Open,” Jim Furyk, the 2003 winner, said. “If you came here thinking U.S. Open, you had to adjust your style and game.”

Keegan Bradley loved it, but he felt like he was playing another major.

“It’s more like a PGA Championship,” said Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA.

You didn’t have to see the widest fairways in championship golf to see how unrecognizable the U.S. Open became yet again at Erin Hills. You only needed to see the insolent smirks on big hitters’ faces, delivered so routinely, like waggles in part of their pre-shot regimens.

OK, maybe they weren’t smirking insolently, but the mind plays tricks remembering how much fun big hitters had lashing drivers with impunity. Brooks Koepka equaled the U.S. Open record, winning at 16 under. Justin Thomas shot 63 in the third round, his 9 under total the lowest round in relation to par in the championship’s history.

So along comes Shinnecock Hills, like a knight equipped to rescue the USGA, to restore the championship’s dignity.

Here’s hoping USGA executive director Mike Davis can finally deliver his masterpiece example of why his vision of the U.S. Open as the “ultimate test” works.

Shinnecock Hills is an American classic, one of the five founding-member clubs of the USGA. It’s the perfect venue to right what’s wrong with the U.S. Open, but it’s all about setup, conditions and weather this week. It’s all about Davis getting his vision of the championship exactly right.

If he does, we’ll have the best idea yet if he’s right in massaging the U.S. Open’s identity, by presenting tests that better reflect the intentions of great American architects, that more thoroughly examine skills through the entire bag, that allow the driver to be a larger part of the test and imagination to be a larger part of the short game.

Shinnecock Hills can be a brute, but it can be pushed beyond fair, as we saw at the 2004 U.S. Open, when play was suspended in the final round after the seventh green became unplayable, too firm and too fast.

Here’s hoping the brute makes the U.S. Open great again.

Here’s hoping it wipes the smile off the face of every player but the winner’s this week, that it does so in a way that won’t allow us to empathize with the grumbling and whining a severe test always brings.

Here’s hoping the USGA isn’t the story this week, that the winner’s story is riveting and compelling, and that the action is so dramatic it revitalizes the U.S. Open as worthy of being called the game’s ultimate test.

Article Tags: Randall's Rant, 2018 U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka, Mike Davis

Getty Images

Lefty's 0-for-26 in U.S. Opens, yet remains optimistic

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 7:58 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Give Phil Mickelson credit, he doesn’t ignore the elephant in the Grand Slam room.

While other athletes might be compelled to hide behind clichés or trite evasions, Lefty instead has chosen to take this particular milestone head on. At 47 years old, maybe he just doesn’t have the time or temperament for that kind of revisionism.

On this, Mickelson is what his resume says he is: a World Golf Hall of Fame member with 43 PGA Tour victories and a five-time major champion who is a single bottle cap - the U.S. Open - away from joining the game’s most exclusive club.

Although he’s a six-time bridesmaid at the U.S. Open, the national championship remains the only missing piece of the Grand Slam puzzle for Lefty. As if he needed to be reminded of this, USGA officials paired the southpaw with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, a pair of major kindred spirits who are also missing a single leg of the career Grand Slam, for Rounds 1 and 2 at Shinnecock Hills.

“Now that I've won the other three majors, it's U.S. Open specific. I would love to win this one to win all four. That's certainly a goal and nothing I'm shying away from,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson’s relationship with the U.S. Open is complicated. He’s finished runner-up six times, including the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, but has become an afterthought at the event in recent years either through lackluster play (like his missed cut in 2016) or properly aligned priorities (such as when he skipped last year’s championship to attend his daughter’s high school graduation).

But he arrives in the Hamptons with rejuvenated focus and renewed optimism. He won for the first time on Tour since 2013 this spring in Mexico and has repeatedly talked about his improved play and confidence in recent weeks.

“I feel like your short game's going to be challenged. Putting will be challenged, as well as ball-striking, irons, driver,” Mickelson said when asked the key to playing Shinnecock Hills. “I feel as though the luck of a course has been taken out as much as possible to where skill is the primary factor.”

But if history suggests the clock is ticking on Mickelson’s quest to complete the career Grand Slam, he clearly has no interest in riding into the sunset just yet.

This week’s U.S. Open will be Mickelson’s 27th start in his national championship, but if being 0-for-26 is a burden for some, Lefty prefers to consider his Open cup half full.

All of the near-misses and heartbreaks, the bad swings and untimely miscues have simply been a part of a multiple choice exam he continues to study for.

Even his runner-up showing here in ’04, an inspired charge that came up two strokes short of Retief Goosen’s winning total of 4 under par, brings a measure of solace.

“I use the disappointments as a learning experience. For instance, in 1995 [at Shinnecock Hills], I played 16 in 6 over par. I lost by four shots. If I played that hole even, I could have won,” he explained. “In my mind back then, a par 5 was a hole you had to make birdie on. And now, as I have kind of evolved, I look back and use that negative as a learning experience to help me play better this week.”

If Mickelson’s outlook is a tad too optimistic, know that this is not born from false hope or wishful thinking. He’s playing some of the best golf of his career and his record at Shinnecock Hills is enough to lift even the most embattled spirits.

In fact, Mickelson can find motivation in the next three U.S. Open venues, with the event shifting to Pebble Beach next year and Winged Foot - where Lefty finished runner-up in ’06 - in 2020.

“These three provide me a great opportunity to finish out this final leg,” Mickelson said. “Certainly, with the way I've been playing this year and at the consistency level, as well as at a much higher level than I've played the last few years, gives me a great opportunity.”

For Lefty, this week’s U.S. Open is as simple as that, not a burden or another meltdown in the making, just an opportunity to complete his career.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson, Shinnecock Hills

18th green at Shinnecock Hills. Getty Images

Watch: Shinnecock's 18th green is so slick, and it's Monday

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 11, 2018, 7:15 pm

There has been plenty of talk about the seventh green at Shinnecock Hills, the one that "got away" from the USGA in the 2004 U.S. Open.

But on Monday, @radargolfpro posted to his Instagram account a video of a ball being dropped, with a little forward press, on to the 18th green ... and the ball didn't stop until it was well off the green.

Brooks Koepka won last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, at 16 under. This isn't Erin Hills. Enjoy, fellas. It's only Monday.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Getty Images

Phil doesn't want this U.S. Open left to chance

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 6:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Two weeks ago at the Memorial, Phil Mickelson was asked about the 2004 U.S. Open, where he finished runner-up, and specifically Shinnecock Hills’ seventh hole, which became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets a hold of it,” Mickelson said.

On Monday as he prepared for this year’s U.S. Open on the Long Island layout, Lefty offered a more detailed assessment of the USGA and the art of setting up a course for a major championship.

“It's a very difficult job to find the line of testing the best players to the greatest degree and then making it carnival golf,” said Mickelson, who also finished fourth when the U.S. Open was played at Shinnecock in 1995. “I think it's a very fine line, and it's not a job I would want.”

To make his point, Mickelson revisited the 2004 championship when officials were forced to water some greens between groups when conditions became too demanding.

“In 2004, the barometer for watering the seventh green was did anybody make double or triple? So if nobody double or triple bogeyed in the group in front of you, the green did not get water. If your group made a double or triple, the green got water for the group behind you,” he said. “That type of chance bothers me, given that we put so much into this tournament and the dreams and the hopes. And to have it left to something like that is disappointing. But I don't mean to discount anything, because I know what a tough job it is to find that fine line.”

Mickelson did add that this year’s set up at Shinnecock Hills was among the best he’s experienced in nearly 30 years of playing the U.S. Open.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, 2004 U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Phil Mickelson, USGA

Getty Images

D. Johnson enters U.S. Open week as betting favorite

By Will GrayJune 11, 2018, 5:55 pm

After a decisive victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Dustin Johnson heads into the U.S. Open as a clear betting favorite.

Johnson has shared top billing with both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy since odds opened following the Masters, but Johnson is now alone at the top at 8/1 according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Johnson, who won his lone major title at the 2016 U.S. Open, is now back to the top spot in the world rankings following his six-shot win in Memphis.

Johnson was listed as a 12-1 co-favorite alongside McIlroy as recently as last week, but his odds have steadily decreased in recent days. Here's a look at the updated odds:

8/1: Dustin Johnson

14/1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

16/1: Jason Day

18/1: Jordan Spieth

20/1: Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

30/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Branden Grace

40/1: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau

50/1: Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari

60/1: Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson

80/1: Zach Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Jimmy Walker

100/1: Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Charl Schwartzel, Ian Poulter, Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong-Hun An, Kyle Stanley, Aaron Wise

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 U.S. Open

