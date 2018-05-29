Getty Images

Nicklaus on Woods: 'I never counted him out'

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 8:47 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – It’s hard to imagine what was going through Tiger Woods’ mind a year ago today.

At that time, he was less than 48 hours removed from an extremely high-profile arrest in South Florida for driving while under the influence and facing a wildly uncertain future.

He’d managed to play just three competitive rounds in 2017, a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open followed by a hasty withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic before undergoing fusion surgery on his lower back.

His Memorial Day arrest in Jupiter, Fla., led to revelations from police reports that he told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April.

In a statement a month later, Woods said, “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

At that moment, facing an uncertain professional and legal future, he never seemed further away from his former glory. But the climb back was already underway.

In October, he agreed to a pre-trial diversion program for the DUI charge, which included a DUI workshop and community service. At the same time he was also making strides on the course, slowly and quietly playing his way back to competitive relevance.

He played his first competitive event in December at his own Hero World Challenge, gained momentum during the West Coast swing and turned back the clock and turned the sports world on its side with a runner-up showing at the Valspar Championship and a spirited charge on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He was among the favorites to win last month’s Masters and climbed back into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a meteoric climb by any measure. It’s impossible to truly understand how much ground Woods has covered in the last 12 months, but if anyone would be even remotely qualified to put Tiger’s comeback into some sort of perspective, it would be Jack Nicklaus.

It is, after all, Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships by which Woods has always been measured, and the Golden Bear remains as relevant in the game now as he was when he won his last major championship in 1986.

Nicklaus has worn many hats when it comes to Woods, from yardstick to mentor, but on Tuesday at the Memorial he seemed to take on a new role – prognosticator.

“I never counted him out,” Nicklaus said. “When somebody said, ‘How is your [major] record, Jack,’ I said, ‘If Tiger comes back and plays I still think he's got a shot at breaking my record,’” he said.

Some may think Nicklaus is being a tad too optimistic. Woods is nearly 10 years removed from winning his last major championship at the 2008 U.S. Open and trails the Golden Bear by four Grand Slam titles.

“Time flies when you're having fun or sometimes when you're not having fun, too. I don't think Tiger's had a lot of fun the last 10 years,” Nicklaus said. “I would hate to have been through what he's been through, because he's been through a lot. But I think that he is a tough competitor, he's a hard worker, and he's still driven.”

It’s hard to imagine how a healthy and happy Tiger doesn’t at least give himself a few more opportunities to close the gap on Nicklaus’ major haul, but as the legend explained on Tuesday, the competitive landscape has changed over the last few years.

During his prime, Woods’ name on a leaderboard late on Sunday may have been Tiger’s most potent weapon. Stewart Cink once described Woods’ ability to wear down a field as a prevent defense - no mistakes, no unforced errors, just clinical proficiency.

Many of those who now dominate the game weren’t playing the PGA Tour when Tiger was in his prime; they’ve never experienced one of those classic Sunday charges.

“He's been away from the game and while he was away all these young kids have come along and learned how to play and learned how to win. And had the experience of winning and believe they can play,” Nicklaus said. “He doesn't have the fear factor that he had when he was playing, because those kids, look, oh, here comes Tiger, and they all folded up their tents and went home. Well they don't fold up their tents anymore because they have all learned how to win and learned how to play.”

Nicklaus explained that in many ways, Woods must also learn to win again, but he added, with a knowing nod, that there’s no reason to think it’s a skill Tiger can’t reacquire.

“We all have to learn how to win again,” he said.

Nicklaus offered the kind of anecdote that only a legend can. At the ’86 Masters he was six years removed from his last major victory and some thought he was too far past his prime to seriously contend.

Nicklaus teed off that Sunday at Augusta National four strokes off the lead and did little on his opening nine to help his fortunes. That was until he rolled in a birdie putt on the ninth hole.

“All of a sudden you remember, particularly if you've been a champion at one time, you'll remember and you have that to draw on,” said Nicklaus, who would beat Tom Kite and Greg Norman by a stroke for his 18th and final major. “That's what I had to draw on. Tiger has it to draw on.”

At this juncture it doesn’t seem as if Woods is in any need of a paradigm of hope - his record and growing confidence should suffice - but if there are any doubts he should look no further than Nicklaus for a reason to remain confident that he’s on the right path.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

Getty Images

Nicklaus expects new schedule to benefit Memorial

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 9:11 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Although there are still plenty of uncertainties when it comes to next year’s PGA Tour schedule, there appears to be at least one tournament that will benefit from the makeover.

On Tuesday, Memorial tournament host Jack Nicklaus was asked how the 2018-19 changes, which will include the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players moving back to March, will impact his event.

“Sitting two weeks after the PGA Championship and two weeks before the U.S. Open, I can't imagine anybody who really is serious about wanting to win the U.S. Open not being here,” Nicklaus explained. “The Memorial tournament sits in a great spot.”

While the Tour hasn’t announced the 2018-19 schedule, the PGA Championship is scheduled for May 16-19, followed by the Fort Worth Invitational and the Memorial. Although officials continue to search for a title sponsor, the Houston Open would tentatively be played the week after the Memorial followed by the U.S. Open.

Nicklaus also explained that the new calendar has also impacted the European Tour, which should favor the Memorial. Last year, European officials announced the BMW PGA Championship, the circuit’s flagship event that has been traditionally played in May the week before the Memorial, will move to September.

That could encourage some European stars who might have skipped Nicklaus’ tournament to add the event to their schedules.

“There will be no reason why we won't have, even though we have the best field this year, no reason why we won't have a better one next year,” Nicklaus said.

This week’s field at Muirfield Village includes eight of the top 10 players in the World Ranking.

Article Tags: Jack Nicklaus, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Getty Images

Memorial Tournament: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 29, 2018, 8:30 pm

The PGA Tour heads to Jack's place for the Memorial Tournament. Here is the key info for this week's event.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 12:30-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6PM

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, Noon-2:15PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 2:30-6PM

Purse: $8.9 million

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club (par 72, 7,392 yards)

Defending champion: Jason Dufner. Won by three strokes last year despite a third-round 77.

Notables in the field

Tiger Woods

• Five-time winner of this event (most wins in tournament history)

• One of six PGA Tour events he's won five or more times (PGA Tour record)

• Making first start since The Players (finished T-11)

• Finished 12th or better in four of last six PGA Tour starts

Rory McIlroy

• Finished runner-up last week at BMW PGA Championship

• Five top-5 finishes in 12 worldwide starts in 2018

Justin Thomas

• Making first worldwide start since becoming No. 1 in World Ranking

• Eight PGA Tour wins last three seasons (tied for most in that span with Dustin Johnson)

Dustin Johnson

• Leads PGA Tour in scoring average and strokes gained: tee to green this season

• Missed cut in this event last year (finished third in 2016)

Justin Rose at the 2019 Fort Worth Invitational.

Justin Rose

• Ninth career PGA Tour win last week at Fort Worth Invitational

• Four wins, 14 top-10s in last 19 worldwide individual starts

Jordan Spieth

• Ranked 192nd in strokes gained: putting this season on PGA Tour

• He has never missed the cut in six starts at Muirfield Village, but he's only recorded one top-10 (T-3 in 2015)

Jason Day

• Win (Wells Fargo), T-5 (Players) in last two starts

• Member at Muirfield Village

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

Getty Images

Dufner to sport Ohio-themed hats for Memorial week

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 7:35 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Dufner is no stranger to unique headwear. Earlier this season, he donned a blue hat with the word “BOSS” on it at the Honda Classic when he was paired with Tiger Woods, and he sported a hat at the WGC-Mexico Championship that read: “Yo [heart] Mex.”

Dufner, who has spent much of this season playing without a hat sponsor, continued that trend on Tuesday at the Memorial, where he’s the defending champion and showed up wearing a “Save The Crew” hat.

The owner of the Columbus Crew, the city’s MLS team, has been trying to relocate the team to Austin, Texas, which has created a local movement to keep the team in Ohio.

“We decided to come up with some Columbus and Ohio-themed deals for this week. Just defending champion and being from Ohio and obviously, the Save The Crew,” Dufner said. “People here are really passionate about soccer. I wouldn't say I'm extremely passionate about soccer, but I can identify with what they're going through, being from Cleveland, losing the Browns.”

Dufner, who now has a sponsor for his hat, said he has some other special-edition hats planned for this week’s tournament.

“We'll have a couple different Columbus, Ohio-themed hats going on and obviously the hat thing with me has been pretty popular this week," he said, "so it just lined up good."

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Jason Dufner

Getty Images

Confident after winning one major, Lindberg wants another

By Randall MellMay 29, 2018, 7:12 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Memories are better than trophies.

They’re easier to take with you, when you need the inspiration.

That’s what Pernilla Lindberg brings to this week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

She has a shiny new memory to go with the sparkle in her eyes at Shoal Creek this week as she bids to add another chapter to one of the best stories in women’s golf this year.

Lindberg, 31, brings her memory of winning in spectacular fashion at the ANA Inspiration two months ago to what would have seemed a dubious ambition at year’s start, her attempt this week to win back-to-back major championships.

There’s nothing dubious about it now for the 31-year-old Swede who was languishing at 150th in the world late last season.

Not when you win the way she won in the desert in April, making her first victory a major.

Not when you win wire-to-wire, sleeping on the lead for not just three nights, but four nights, with her effort going overtime to a Monday finish.

Not when you win it staring down Hall of Famer Inbee Park in an eight-hole playoff.

“My golf game is the same,” Lindberg said when asked what the triumph means to her. “I’m just going out there with a lot more confidence now. That’s a big difference.

“I proved to myself and others I can do it. It just gives me a big boost the rest of the year.”

Lindberg did something in Rancho Mirage that every frustrated player with a big dream wants to do. She transformed herself. She became the player she imagined herself to be through all the tough, little lonely battles that keep dreams alive.

“I’m just a fighter,” Lindberg said. “I’m not going to give up. It doesn’t matter if I’m coming down the stretch about to miss the cut, I’m going to grind until the end. I’m a competitive person who is going to put the best possible score on that card no matter what.”

Lindberg’s shiny memory is more than an inspiration she can use this week. It ought to be an inspiration for every veteran looking to make the same improbable leap Lindberg did. Because that’s what Lindberg’s ANA Inspiration victory was, a leap fittingly celebrated with her jump into Poppie’s Pond.

All the pieces Lindberg has been working on came together more profoundly than even she believed they were ready to do.

“One of my goals this year was to win,” Lindberg said. “Through my career, I had been taking small steps, getting a little bit better through the years. So at year’s start, I said, `Let’s get that first win, maybe an LET event or smaller LPGA event. I felt like that would match the small steps I had been taking my whole career.

“And then at the ANA, I got into position for the first time to decide to take a big leap instead.”

Lindberg’s caddie, Daniel Taylor, who is also her fiancé, celebrated with an athletic headfirst dive into Poppie’s Pond that fit the big leap spirit of the occasion.

Nobody could have predicted the calm and steady nerves Lindberg showed through 80 holes of major championship pressure, not even her most faithful supporters.

“I didn’t know what to expect, how she would handle the pressure,” Taylor said of that Sunday finish and all those extra playoff holes. “But it was great seeing what she’s really capable of.”

Taylor reveled seeing what admires about Lindberg’s game unveiled for all the world to see.

“As a player, she’s just so determined,” Taylor said. “She’s always got the attitude, `I’m giving this 100 percent; I’m going to do this.’ She’s so competitive.

“And as a person, she’s so kind.”

Taylor saw that in how Lindberg said yes to every request made for her attention in the wake of the victory.

“I kind of just said yes to everything,” Lindberg said. “I embraced all the great opportunities.”

At the expense of some of her privacy and even her practice time.

“It seems like every time somebody wins, you hear people saying, `Oh, that’s great, she’s so nice,’” Azahara Munoz said. “Well, Pernilla is really, really nice. She is the nicest.

“This couldn’t have happened to a better person. She’s had struggles, but through them all, she’s always smiling and always working so hard.”

Since winning the ANA, Lindberg has made four starts, with a top-10 finish at the Hugel-JTBC L.A. Open, despite all the chaos her cooperation with so many requests created.

“Those weeks following the win, I felt like I could play more fearless,” Lindberg said. “That’s a great thing in golf. I grew so much from that whole experience.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Women's Open, Pernilla Lindberg

