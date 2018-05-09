Getty Images

Players set for its final hurrah in the month of May

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 6:47 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In the spring of 2006, then-PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem made his case for the circuit’s decision to move The Players from March to May.

“We have warmer weather and drier weather, which means we can prepare the golf course in a more consistent fashion and keep it firmer and faster at a much higher percentage of the time combined with the changes we are making to the golf course,” Finchem said at the time.

“In March, we have some great weather years, but we also have some bad weather years like last year. We like the date change, we like the position on the schedule, and we like what it does for our ability to set up the golf course and for television.”

Finchem, who stepped down as commissioner in 2016, would spend the next few months connecting similar talking points, telling anyone who would listen that The Players was better in May.

May produced no shortage of highlights, from Rickie Fowler’s inspired finish in 2015 to Tiger Woods’ second victory at TPC Sawgrass in ’13, but a dozen years later, many Tour pros are excited to see the event move back to March.

“I like it better in March. Back to the overseed [grass]. I think there was a lot of fun stuff happening on that course with that kind of grass,” said Adam Scott, whose Players’ victory in 2004 came before the move to May. “The tiers on the greens and spinning it around the greens was exciting. I don’t think they ever got the setup right in May.”

This week’s Players Championship will be the last held in May, with the Tour announcing last year that the event will move back to March beginning next year to accomodate the PGA Championship's date change.

It’s all part of a larger makeover of the Tour schedule that will see the season ending before Labor Day, with five consecutive months defined by marquee events. The move was necessitated by the need for a more condensed schedule, and that's just fine with a significant number of players, who prefer the March date.

In the March vs. May debate, there may be just a single unbiased voice. Woods is the only player to have won the event in both months. He remembers those March Players when the wind blew cold and the course played much longer than the 7,100 yards listed on the scorecard.

“March is different because obviously we can get some of those cold spells that come through there. We've played there with some brutally cold conditions, lots of wind,” Woods said. “I played there one time, I hit 5-iron on 17. It was cold, about 40 degrees and the wind's howling out of the north, and that's not a hole you want to hit 5-iron on.”

While that might not sound like a ringing endorsement for the move back to March, here is Phil Mickelson, whose lone victory at The Players (2007) came in May, to provide one.

“I would probably pick March where it's overseeded and a little softer, for the reason that the greens are not really designed for run-up shots, at least 17 isn't,” Mickelson said. “The way it played in March, I kind of preferred over the firm, fast. I don't think when it was designed, it was designed to be firm, fast the way it has played the last few years.”

As for weather, on March 16th on this year - next year’s Players will be held March 14-17 - the high temperature at TPC Sawgrass was 69 degrees. The monthly rain average in March is 3.66 inches compared with 2.76 inches in May.

When Finchem was making his case for the event to move to May, he talked about the course playing hard and fast. To players, that was code for "more difficult," but it didn’t play out that way. In the 11 years since the event has been played in May, the winner’s total has averaged 275.9. In the previous 11 tournaments in March, the winner’s average was 276.

As is normally the case on Tour, the move isn’t universally favored.

“I prefer May. The weather is better in May. I like the golf course not overseeded where it can get bouncy and things like that,” Charles Howell III said. “I’ve played there many times in March when it’s freezing and windy and rainy. It seems like I’m almost in the minority.”

He did have one high-profile ally in Jordan Spieth, despite his surprisingly poor record at The Players that includes three missed cuts in four starts.

“At this point any change is probably a good thing for me,” Spieth laughed. “I like this grass type better [in May]. I grew up on this, Bermuda, not the overseed, having to judge firmer, faster greens, and then the biggest change will be within the rough. Whether that's good [or] bad for the tournament, that's for somebody else to decide.”

Schauffele's caddie wins contest at par-3 17th

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 11:07 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Kaiser, the caddie for reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele, won Wednesday’s Caddie Competition at TPC Sawgrass.

Kaiser hit his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole on the Stadium Course, which was playing 137 yards, to 7 feet, 2 inches to edge Jordan Elsen, C.T. Pan’s caddie, and Joe Cruz, who loops for Adam Hadwin and finished third.

Kaiser was the only caddie to hit his tee shot inside 10 feet, although he fell short of the winning shot last year that was hit by Ian Finnis (6 feet, 11 inches).

The Caddie Competition benefits the Bruce Edwards Foundation, which support ALS research.

Talley qualifies for U.S. Women's Open at home club

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:59 pm

Emma Talley will be the only player enjoying a home-course advantage when the U.S. Women’s Open begins at Shoal Creek in three weeks.

Talley, an LPGA rookie, is a member at Shoal Creek outside Birmingham, Ala. She won the NCAA individual championship while at the University of Alabama in 2013 and won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in ’15. She is one of just five women to win both titles.

Talley, 24, played her way into the U.S. Women’s Open surviving a three-way playoff Monday for the fourth and final qualifying spot in the sectional qualifier at Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club.

“I love Shoal Creek,” Talley said. “I have never been so nervous in my life as I was over that last putt, because I’ve never wanted to play in a tournament as badly as I wanted to play in this U.S. Women’s Open. Shoal Creek is so beautiful and such a special place.”

Talley birdied the first playoff hole from 6 feet to advance, defeating Demi Runas of Torrance, Calif., and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

While at Alabama, Talley played regularly with her team in visits to Shoal Creek. They played an NCAA regional championship there.

“I think we were guinea pigs to help the club get ready to host the U.S. Women’s Open,” Talley said.

Talley earned her LPGA card finishing ninth on the Symetra Tour last year. She was offered a Shoal Creek membership as part of the club’s “Tour Hopefuls” program for promising young players.

Rookies embrace challenge of par-3 17th at Sawgrass

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:02 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The island hole awaits.

For 21 PGA Tour pros making their debut at The Players this week, there is more than the usual angst over a date with the iconic 17th hole.

It is, after all, a first date.

If the 17th had an online dating profile, it might open like this:

Moody wild child who will at some point break your heart ...

Ryan Blaum is 34 and eager to tee it up at The Players for the first time, knowing how the 17th can become the center of the golf universe.

He watched the event just about every year growing up in Miami.

“Sometimes, it was just fun to watch the carnage,” Blaum said.

Kevin Tway knows what Blaum means, but he wouldn’t necessarily call it fun to watch.

Tway, 29, knew the wicked charms of the 17th before he played the hole for the first time ever in a practice round on Monday.

Kevin’s father, Bob, birdied the hole countless times in the 21 years he played the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. Bob won eight PGA Tour titles, including the 1986 PGA Championship. The man could really play, but he set a record at The Players for one-man carnage at the 17th. Bob made a 12 at the hole back in 2005.

He hit four balls in the water there in the third round, flying his first two shots over the green and then watching his third and fourth spin off the front of the green.

After hitting the green with his fifth shot, he three putted.

Bob was tied for 10th stepping to the tee that day. He ended up tying for 72nd.

“You’re playing great,” Bob said that day. “All of a sudden, in one hole, you might as well be finishing last.”

Kevin didn’t bother asking his father about the hole before heading to the Stadium Course this week.

“There are some things you probably just shouldn’t talk about,” Kevin cracked. “That’s one of them.”

What did Kevin do when he got his first chance ever at the 17th on Monday?

“Hit a pitching wedge too far, it went in the water,” Kevin said. “Got it out of the way.”

Kevin is eager for his chance at the hole when The Players officially begins Thursday.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” he said. “To be honest, I’m a little nervous.”

He won’t be alone.

Andrew Landry, 30, is making his first appearance in The Players. This week also marked the first time he ever played the 17th.

“I definitely felt a little nerves over the shot in my first practice round,” Landry said. “It’s kind of cool to get some nerves on a Tuesday.”

Landry hit the green, but he said he learned the adventure isn’t over there. He dropped a ball on the ridge in the middle of the green and tried to putt down to where a front pin might be.

“I putted it off the green and into the water,” he said.

Bryson DeChambeau, 24, played the 17th for the first time Tuesday in a practice round. He took some time at the tee box to soak in the moment.

“You stop and go, `Hmmm, this is pretty special,’” DeChambeau said. “We don’t play another hole like it on tour. It’s an island green, and you have to hit the green. Normally, it’s just going to be a wedge, but it isn’t easy. If you get some wind, it can be a brutal.”

With the wind blowing into him, DeChambeau hit the green with a 9-iron, about 20 feet from the hole.

Ollie Schniederjans, 24, said he hasn’t been over thinking the hole. He played it in a junior event as a 14-year-old.

“I think I won the event,” he said.

But not without going unscathed the first time he played the 17th.

“I one hopped it over the back, into the water,” he said.

All these first timers understand the challenge will escalate when fans begin showing up in droves on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele, 24, is teeing it up in The Players for the first time, but he stopped to play the Stadium Course before heading over to the Puerto Rico Open last year. He safely hit the 17th his first time playing it.

“When I played last year, there was nobody here,” Schauffele said. “I got up to the tee, and it was, `OK, just normal wedge, nothing to it.’ It was late in the day, and there wasn’t much wind.

“What makes 17 so great at The Players is there’s usually wind, usually switching around, and there are people everywhere, yelling, and there’s a lot of pressure, with a lot on the line. “And all you can see is water. That’s why it’s a special hole.”

No matter if it’s your first date or not.

The PLAYERS TV Schedule 2018

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 9, 2018, 8:40 pm

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Showcasing the deepest field of the year, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to provide 22 hours of live tournament coverage at THE PLAYERS, Thursday-Sunday (May 10-13), which will be complemented by more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive.

Watch live streaming of THE PLAYERS coverage on Golf Channel APP

Watch complementary coverage via DirecTV mosaic feeds and our Golf Channel app:

14th Hole: Live feed dedicated to the coverage of this par – 4 hole, expanding 481 yards long

ShotLink: Live feed of tournament coverage including relevant ShotLink® data and statistics

 Featured Group: A live feed following two featured groups

Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #THEPLAYERS

THE PLAYERS TV Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, May 9

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 10

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (First Round)                      1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Second Round)                  1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Third Round)                     2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round)                      2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

