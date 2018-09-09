Getty Images

Rain washes out BMW on Sunday, possibly for good

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 9, 2018, 6:35 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The PGA Tour needs some help from Mother Nature to avoid a worst-case scenario in its third playoff event.

The final round of the BMW Championship was wiped out Sunday after a steady, all-day rain further soaked an already-waterlogged Aronimink Golf Club. The course has taken on more than three inches of rain in the past 36 hours.

“Today was kind of a no-brainer forecast,” Tour meteorologist Joe Halvorson said. “It looked like it was going to rain all day and it did.”

Tour officials are optimistic that play will be able to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET – there’s potentially a window of opportunity between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. – but the forecast still calls for moderate to heavy rain early before thunderstorms develop later in the day. Slugger White, the Tour’s vice president of rules and competition, said that Aronimink’s staff would need at least 2 ½ hours of uninterrupted work to properly prepare the course for play. He said the condition of the fairways and back nine are his “biggest concern.”

“Obviously we’ve got kind of a mess out there,” White said. “As of right now, the golf course is unplayable.”

Which increases the likelihood that the BMW is shortened to 54 holes.

Per Tour regulations, at least half of the 69-man field needs to finish the final round by Monday night to go into a Tuesday finish; otherwise, the 54-hole scores stand. White said that they wouldn’t even attempt to begin the final round if they weren’t confident that at least half the field could finish – even though next week is the lone off-week for players in the playoffs.

“That doesn’t make any difference,” White said.

Only once in the 11-year history of the FedExCup has a tournament been reduced to 54 holes – the 2011 Barclays, the playoff opener, which was only three rounds because of Hurricane Irene.  

A weather-shortened BMW would have significant ramifications for the world’s best.

Justin Rose, who is at 17-under 193, one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, would be declared the winner. With the victory, the 38-year-old would supplant Dustin Johnson and rise to No. 1 in the world rankings for the first time in his career. He’d also solidify his position in the FedExCup race, jumping from No. 3 to No. 2 in the standings and increasing the number of scenarios in which he could capture the season-long prize.

But Rose, set to collect $1.62 million for his third win of the season, would be just about the only player pleased with that outcome.

Schauffele is hoping for another opportunity to impress Jim Furyk before the Ryder Cup deadline. The captain was scheduled to announce his final addition to the team at 9 a.m. ET Monday, but it’s not yet known when that 12th man will be named. Schauffele finished 12th in qualifying and figured that he needed at least a BMW win to enter the conversation.

Tony Finau, the presumptive choice for the final U.S. wildcard selection, is tied for 15th after three rounds. If the BMW is shortened to 54 holes, he’s projected fifth in the FedExCup standings – meaning that if he wins next week at East Lake, he’d also take the FedExCup. 

The other bubble offers plenty of intrigue, too.

Right now, Jordan Spieth is projected 31st in the standings – only 20 points behind Keegan Bradley for the final spot in the Tour Championship. It’d be a huge blow to Spieth, who has never missed the season finale since he first joined the Tour in 2013, but it’d also leave him on the wrong side of a new rule that requires a player to make 25 starts if he doesn’t add a new event to his schedule. The Tour Championship was expected to be Spieth’s 25th event, but currently he’d fall short of reaching that mark. Those who fail to meet the new requirement are subject to a “major fine” (in excess of $20,000) or suspension, though Spieth likely could argue to Tour officials that he wasn’t afforded an opportunity to improve his standing in the final event if the last round is canceled.

“We’re just going to do the best we can,” White said, “and hopefully we can play.”

Some players’ rankings and seasons depend on it. 

Rose waits out soggy Sunday with BMW lead

By Doug FergusonSeptember 9, 2018, 7:38 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. - Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world.

And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship.

A steady rain washed out play Sunday at soggy Aronimink, and the PGA Tour says it will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event.

If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tour could cut the tournament short to 54 holes.

Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.

More rain delays BMW finish; Sunday may be a washout

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 3:55 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. - Heavy overnight rains once again soaked Arnomink Golf Club early Sunday, delaying the start of the final round.

Final-round tee times at the BMW Championship were originally scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET, as the PGA Tour hoped to get out ahead of wet weather that's expected to continue for the next two days.

The final round now will not start before 3 p.m. ET – and that assumes it ever gets going.

"Obviously we've got kind of a mess out there," said Slugger White, the PGA Tour's vice president of rules and competitions. "As of right now, the golf course is unplayable." 

The Tour's latest forecast calls for downpours through the day Sunday and more rain Monday. Whether Aronimink will be fit for play over the next two days remains unclear. The course took on 2 1/2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday and could get doused by up to three more inches Sunday and Monday.

White said that once the rain subsides, the maintenance staff would need at least two hours to prepare the course. 

Justin Rose leads the tournament through 54 holes by one shot over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Players discussed a bevy of potential scenarios following the third round, includng a weather-shortened, 54-hole result that would already be determined.

The tournament can be extended to Tuesday if half the field finishes the final round. But if half the field can't finish by Monday night, the 54-hole result will stand. White said that they'd never start a round on Monday thinking that they could not get half the field finished. 

As if the weather wasn't complicating matters enough, FedExCup points scenarios, the chase for Jim Furyk's 12th and final Ryder Cup pick, and Rose's possible ascent to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking will all be dictated by this week's finish. Jordan Spieth is currently outside the FedExCup top 30, Xander Schauffele could convince Jim Furyk to add him to the U.S. team at the 11th hour, and Rose could move to No. 1 with a victory.

McIlroy said Saturday he hoped the Tour makes every effort to finish the tournament, while Schauffele added his hopes that "Mother Nature doesn't screw us."

"We do have a little window (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.," White said. "The sad part is it's one hour at a time, and we're trying our best to get guys out and get to play." 

Fitzpatrick defends European Masters in playoff

By Associated PressSeptember 9, 2018, 3:40 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard.

In a tournament whose winners include Nick Faldo, Ernie Els and Lee Westwood, the 24-year-old Fitzpatrick is the first back-to-back winner since Spanish great Seve Ballesteros 40 years ago.

Fitzpatrick had forced a playoff by making a shorter birdie putt on the same 18th green 20 minutes earlier to card a 3 under 67. That tied him with Denmark's Bjerregaard, who fired a 7 under 63 to match the lowest round of the week.

Both finished with 17 under totals of 263 at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the sun-soaked Swiss Alps.

Fitzpatrick earned a winner's check of more than 400,000 euros ($450,000) for his fifth career title. The Englishman last won on the same course one year ago.

''Of all my wins I'd definitely say that was the most difficult,'' said Fitzpatrick, who was a rookie on Europe's losing team at the 2016 Ryder Cup. ''I just managed to grind it out.''

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) placed third, two shots back, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick. The 33-year-old Frenchman led until making double bogey at the par-5 14th.

Westwood, the 1999 champion in the Swiss ski resort and a Ryder Cup vice-captain for Europe in Paris this month, finished tied for 12th Sunday. His level-par 70 left him 10 shots back on 7 under.

Fitzpatrick was two shots clear after his 63 Saturday, but let that lead slip dropping shots at Nos. 3 and 6. He got back both shots by the turn, then made three more birdies on the back nine.

Bjerregaard fired five birdies on the front nine, and two more at the back-to-back par-5s, Nos. 14 and 15. At the extra hole, the 27-year-old Dane pushed his second shot off the right edge of the green and failed to chip in.

Spieth could fail to satisfy schedule policy

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 11:33 am

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth could really use one more round at the BMW Championship.

The 2015 FedExCup winner is currently projected 31st in the playoff standings through 54 holes at Aronimink, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Spieth is trying keep a streak alive - he's qualified for the season finale every year he's been on Tour - but he's also trying to satisfy a PGA Tour scheduling requirement.

As the Associated Press pointed out earlier this week, a tour policy requires pros to play at least 25 events in a season or to add a new event that they haven't played in the last four. Spieth made only 22 starts last season and did not add a new event to his schedule this season.

His appearance at the Ryder Cup will get him to 24 starts, but he'll need to qualify for the Tour Championship to avoid running afoul of the policy.

Per an ESPN.com report, "If he fails to qualify and comes up short, it is unclear what would happen. No player has violated the policy, but the tour's regulations stipulate that he could receive a major fine (believed to be $20,000) or a suspension."

At issue for Spieth will be whether a final round is even played. Heavy rains are expected for Sunday and Monday outside Philadelphia, leaving a chance that the event gets shortened to 54 holes.

