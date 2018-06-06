Getty Images

The Koepka way: Work hard, play hard

By Tim RosaforteJune 6, 2018, 2:00 pm

On his way to the Fort Worth Invitational, Brooks Koepka took a side trip to Houston to catch an Astros game. In addition to the A-list seats behind home plate, the defending U.S. Open champion was given a tour of Minute Maid Park by Astros owner Jim Crane, which included the training facility where the World Series champions workout.

On the wall, a quote from Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell caught Koepka’s attention.

“WORK HARD, PLAY HARD OR LEAVE” – JEFF BAGWELL

Koepka befriended Crane through his relationship with swing coach Claude Harmon III, who is based at Crane’s club, The Floridian, in Palm City, Fla. During a workout the following morning, Harmon took out his smart phone and took a photo of Koepka squatting in front of Bagwell’s words and made a mental note of Koepka saying, “I like that. I kind of think that way.”

Koepka grew up in the suburbs of West Palm Beach wanting to play professional baseball, like great uncle Dick Groat, a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 1960 NL MVP. The irony is that he was never big enough playing Cal Ripken baseball (ages 4-12) to be a power hitter, which he is now with one of the fastest clubhead and ball speeds on the PGA Tour. “If I could do it over again, I’d play baseball,” Koepka says, “100 percent, no doubt.”

Koepka is clear that he wasn’t a “golf nerd” during his four years at Florida State, where he was as an under-recruited and unsung All-American who never won until his senior year. Instead, he was a workout monster. “He’d literally leave 100-percent drenched in sweat every time,” said his college coach, Trey Jones. “He only had one speed. Once he started his workout, it was just get out of the way.”

The same is true today in Joey Diovisalvi’s gym back home in Jupiter, Fla., where Brooks was bench pressing 10 reps of 225 pounds, upon recovery from a torn tendon in his left wrist. Sidelined in January, he returned in late-April looking bulked up and weighing 212 pounds on his 6-foot frame.

“He’s still the same kid today that literally comes into the gym and literally wants to kill it,” says Diovisalvi of the 28-year-old Koepka. “He wants to bench press more than anybody on the PGA Tour.”

In addition to his strength, Koepka hadn’t lost his any speed off his fastball when he came back after 91 days without touching a club. When Harmon checked his numbers on TrackMan prior to the Zurich Classic, Koepka was producing ball speeds with his driver in the high-170s (mph) to low-180s. Said Harmon, “I was blown away.”

Managing Koepka through the boredom of his rehab was more of an issue than motivating him. In a soft cast for two months, Koepka remained diligent to the process, never missing a day in occupational therapy or physical therapy. He would work on his cardio, get his 8-10 hours of sleep every night, and take a nap every day. The 17 weeks leading up to a decision not to play the Masters were the hardest, most frustrating part of the recovery.

This was not like the dislocated rib at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2015, when Koepka had trouble breathing between adjustments by physiotherapist Marc Wahl. That was the first and only time Koepka had to withdraw in his career. Seventeen months later, a torn ankle ligament didn’t prevent him from finishing T-4 in the PGA Championship to secure a spot on his first Ryder Cup team.

“Going through the (wrist) injury I talked to him and said, ‘Listen, I know you,’” Jones said. “‘Trying to tough it out isn’t going to be the way to do this one. You’re going to have to rest it.’ That was the concern of a lot of people. Because he can withstand some pain, he’ll suck it up at any point in time and not say a word to anybody. The pain thing, he’d just work through it. So that was a concern.”

As Harmon said, there were some dark times sitting on the couch. “He got some calls from people saying it was like Anthony Kim’s injury,” remembers Wahl, who knowing Koepka’s work ethic suggested the brace to protect and restrict the motion of his injured wrist.

And then the worst nightmare occurred. Wednesday before the start of The Players, while hitting 3-iron on the backside of the range at Sawgrass, Koepka saw a golf cart in the corner of his eye crossing directly in front of him. He instinctively checked his swing. The force and pressure of 100 mph clubhead speed caused Koepka to dislocate the same left wrist that cost him the first four months of the year.

After treatment and an MRI, Koepka’s first swings on the range before the opening round were with a lob wedge, chipping teed-up balls. A few days later he was shooting 63, in the final round, complete with an albatross. The kid's tough. He added two more 63s in his next start, two weeks later in Fort Worth, falling a few shots short of a red-hot Justin Rose.

After a week off at home, Koepka scheduled the FedEx St. Jude Classic based on second- and third-place finishes over the last two years. Going into his U.S. Open title defense, Harmon believes that Koepka is in a better place now with his game than prior to Erin Hills, where he tied the previous Open scoring record of 16 under par (Rory McIlroy at Congressional in 2011).

Among his peers, Koepka’s breakthrough moment was the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where he was invited to a practice round with McIlroy for the first time and followed up with a T-4 finish, his first of six top-10s in majors. The following winter, after Brooks won in Phoenix, McIlroy tweeted, “Massive congrats to my boy @BKoepka on his first of many @PGATOUR wins!! See you in Jupiter soon for a celebratory drink.”

A year before he and McIlroy became boys – and four years before he was strapping the U.S. Open trophy into the leather seat of a private jet, on his way to a party in Las Vegas – Koepka was playing the European Challenge Tour, where he slept in cars, shared hotel rooms, and soaked up the atmosphere of traveling through Europe.

It was in 2013 that Koepka and caddie Ricky Elliott were coming off a win at the Scottish Hydro Challenge and traveling from the Scottish Highlands to an Open qualifier at Sunningdale, south of London, when they got a flat tire. After changing the tire in the cold and rain, and getting only two hours sleep, Koepka shot 69-65 to qualify for his first Open.

“In the States, sometimes it can be almost too easy,” Koepka said in an interview with The Guardian. “The way you travel, the fact you always have perfect weather. It is a little different here.”

And so, too, is Koepka.

One story FSU recruits often hear was the time in 2014 when Koepka flew to Tallahassee, days after finishing T-3 in the Dubai Desert Classic. It was February, 43 degrees and raining. But Koepka threw on a rain suit and went out to play with the team. 

“Absolutely, Brooks was one we always talk to our current players about some of the things he’d say or do,” Jones said. “One of the lines he’d always use was, ‘Coach, its only golf. How hard can it be?’’’

By his own doing, Koepka likes to lay low, control his space, and stay off social media. It didn’t surprise Jones when Koepka turned down the media tour in New York after winning at Erin Hills. He just said, “That’s not me.”

With that comes a lack of recognition. Evidence of that occurred the week of The Players, when Koepka was working out with running mate Dustin Johnson at a gym in Ponte Vedra, when a woman working out at the facility asked Brooks to take a photo of herself and D.J. The next day the woman approached Diovisalvi and said, “I’m so embarrassed! Was that Brooks?”

Yes, that was Brooks, the same teenaged Brooks with the chip on his shoulder for not being an AJGA All-American, who did it his own way and won the U.S. Open on the longest course in the championship’s history by four strokes.

“There’s not one ounce of him being surprised he won the U.S. Open,” said Harmon. “We went out to dinner last February and he held his hand up saying, ‘I’m going to win a major this year.’”

No doubt, he goes into Shinnecock the same way he did the Astros’ workout facility – still working hard, playing hard, and not in any way going to leave.

Report: Minnesota in line for PGA Tour event

By Will GrayJune 6, 2018, 8:26 pm

The state of Minnesota is on the verge of its first regular PGA Tour event since the 1960s, according to a Pioneer Press report.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has hosted numerous marquee tournaments, including the 2009 PGA Championship and 2016 Ryder Cup. But according to the report, the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Twin Cities is in line for an upgrade beginning in 2019.

With the Houston Open reportedly missing a deadline to secure a sponsor for 2019, the report notes that the 3M Championship is poised for an upgrade, which would likely see the event played in early June the week before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Minnesota last hosted an annual PGA Tour event in the late 1960s, when the Minnesota Golf Classic was held at courses like Hazeltine National and Braemar. According to the report, 3M is poised to sign a five-year contract to host the event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, which could be stretched 500 additional yards from the 7,100 yards it currently plays for the over-50 circuit.

"We will not comment on this until there is a formal agreement," said Hollis Cavner, tournament director for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The early June date has also been speculated as a possible home for the Houston Open, which will no longer be played the week before the Masters. According to a Houston Chronicle report earlier in the week, Astros owner Jim Crane is heading a group of "local investors" that would be interested in moving the event to the fall portion of the Tou schedule beginning in October 2019.

Podcast: Low-am Levin recalls Shinnecock in 2004

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 7:46 pm

Spencer Levin knows what it's like to play a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He teed it up there as an amateur in 2004, tying for 13th and taking low-amateur honors.

Levin joins Rex Hoggard on the Golf Channel Podcast to discuss his first-round ace, hitting range balls next to Tiger Woods, and just how out of control the course conditions became over the weekend (evidently, you could bounce a golf ball off the putting green and catch it).

For those stories and more, listen below.

Don't single out players: Slow play a bigger problem

By Rex HoggardJune 6, 2018, 6:34 pm

The flaming hot takes poured in as Sunday’s final round crawled to a finish. It’s both the convenience and curse of social media that opinions, however uneducated, can now be delivered by the flick of a thumb.

To be clear, the pace of play on Sunday at the Memorial was glacial, particularly the measured approaches of Patrick Cantlay and J.B. Holmes. Neither player would be considered fast, even by PGA Tour standards, and their position among the leaders at Muirfield Village only exaggerated this truth.

“I really think they moved up tee times today [because] they weren’t sure that the final group could finish before dark ... without any delays. Wow! What a snail’s pace,” Steve Flesch tweeted.

Flesch would know after spending 15 seasons on Tour and countless hours on golf courses waiting for one of his playing partners to make a decision. In fact, Flesch, as a member of the player advisory council, tried for years to add some teeth to the circuit’s pace-of-play policy, which the vast majority of Tour types say doesn’t work.

He – and the other members of the PAC and policy board – failed on this front, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

Sunday’s pace at Jack’s Place was brutally slow. It’s not a good look for the game when you have Cantlay taking 13 looks at his target before pulling the club back. But Sunday’s issues weren’t with Cantlay or Holmes or any other single player.

What was lost in Sunday’s social media maelstrom was the fact that officials sent the field out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in an attempt to avoid an expected storm. Even with just 73 players in the field, that math just doesn’t add up to a 3 ½-hour round.

Even the Tour’s own statistics prove this point. The circuit average for a player to hit a shot is 38 seconds, although that number varies for specific shots (42 seconds to hit a tee shot, 32 seconds for a putt). Based on that information and on Sunday’s scoring average at the Memorial (71.2), the total amount of time in which a player is actually executing shots during a round is about 45 minutes.

The final groups played in about five hours on Sunday - so what was going on the other four hours and 15 minutes?

Officials will explain much of this hold up is the byproduct of math. On Sunday, there were 25 groups on the course at one time. Even with 10-minute intervals between groups, that’s going to lead to eventual congestion by the time each wave clears their opening nine holes.

Put another way: If Tour players spend roughly 45 minutes preparing and executing actual shots, the rest of that time is waiting and walking.

As much push back as Holmes received on Sunday when he was paired with Tiger Woods, it’s worth noting that Woods’ group waited on the fifth tee, in the fifth fairway, on the eighth tee ... you get the picture.

Holmes is not a fast player (see the final round at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open to prove that point), but it wasn’t his play that led to a 5 ½-hour round. This is a broader problem the Tour is unable or unwilling to address, depending on who you ask.

The only way to quicken the pace is with penalty shots, not warnings or fines, and it’s clear the circuit doesn’t have the stomach for that, at least not on a regular basis. Consider that the team of Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell at last year’s Zurich Classic were the first players issued a stroke penalty in 22 years.

According to various sources, members of the PAC and policy board regularly suggest changing the rules to make penalty shots a more likely option, and these suggestions are regularly dismissed.

The Tour could also move to a more transparent policy when it comes to pace of play, publishing, for example, a list of the 10 slowest players each week. Public shame is a profound motivator, but that also seems to be the type of Draconian approach the circuit would rather avoid.

The alternative to any meaningful changes to the pace-of-play policy is more of the same, which will lead to more slow rounds, particularly on Thursday and Friday when groups are going off both the first and 10th tees in threesomes – and if last week’s reaction was any indication, even more indignation on social media.

Slow play is a problem on Tour, but when it comes to rounds like Sunday at the Memorial this is not an individual issue; it’s a collective problem with no easy answer.

Report: Tiger staying on his yacht at U.S. Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 6:05 pm

Updated: 3:15 p.m.

Tiger Woods will have no need for a hotel or a rental home in the Hamptons.

Per the New York Post's Page Six, Woods "has docked his $20 million yacht — dubiously named “Privacy” — in Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club as he prepares for the second major of the year, which begins June 14 at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton."

The Post adds that "Woods will be staying on the 155-foot vessel, which reportedly requires a crew of nine to operate and costs $2 million a year to run."

And here's some visual evidence via Instagram.

Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015, when he missed the cut at Chambers Bay. Prior to that, Woods tied for 32nd at Merion in 2013, his only other U.S. Open start in the last five years.

This year's U.S. Open marks the 10-year anniversary of Woods' last major victory, in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Woods said last week at the Memorial that despite his struggles on the greens, he believes his game "is where it needs to be heading into the U.S. Open."

