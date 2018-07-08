Getty Images

Na savors his long-awaited second win

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 11:44 pm

Much has happened since the 2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Rory McIlroy has gone from can’t-miss prodigy to four-time major winner. The entire career arcs of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have blossomed before our eyes. Tiger Woods has endured an almost unending tally of both ebbs and flows.

And through it all stood Kevin Na, racking up one six-figure check after the next while loitering on the edge of the upper echelon of the world rankings. All without ever winning a tournament.

Six times since his maiden PGA Tour win in Vegas in October 2011, which itself came eight years after he turned pro, Na has finished second. Two of those came in playoffs, and one was just earlier this year at Riviera. But facing a leaderboard filled with other players looking for a similar breakthrough, Na finally got hot at the right time and cruised to a five-shot win at The Greenbrier.

The emotions that swept across the 34-year-old in the minutes after signing his card erased any doubt about just how much ending The Drought meant to a player who often wears his emotions on his short sleeves.

“I tried not to think about winning. Obviously it seems like I’ve always tried too hard,” Na told reporters. “What is the difference, the fine line between trying too hard and letting it happen? Definitely thinking about that trophy. I was definitely thinking about winning, but I was trying to stay in the moment.”

As the social media age has erupted, Na has been the target of plenty of scorn. It’s hard to forget the 2012 Players Championship, where he struggled to even hit the ball off the tee while contending at one of the Tour’s biggest events, backing off multiple shots with an intentional walk-through over the ball that at times appeared more like a whiff.

For years he has been accurately labeled as one of the Tour’s slowest players, with that distinction coming more into focus recently as the issue of slow play has grown in stature. Four years ago at Bay Hill, the heckling from members of the gallery over his slow play reached the point that Na flagged down a rules official to intervene.

His name doesn’t bring with it star cache for equipment manufacturers, to the point that he ended his club deal with Titleist earlier this year without signing with another company. He also doesn’t have a hat deal at the moment, as he played Colonial in May with a visor he bought for $22 at the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse.

The lid he won with Sunday, emblazoned with the letters “SO HI,” is a nod to his home course of Southern Highlands outside Las Vegas.

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” Na said. “Lot of close calls, lot of disappointments. I wasn’t sure if it was going to come again.”

Na is a classic example of a player with immense talent who has a tendency to fade when the lights are the brightest. His career earnings, now over $26 million since he joined the Tour in 2004, serve as a testament to his consistency and elite ability. But time and again, he seemed to make an untimely bogey or fail to convert a must-make putt coming down the stretch.

Sunday on The Old White TPC, Na left little to chance while leaving the field in his wake thanks to a two-hour stretch in the middle of the round during which he went unconscious on the greens. Six birdies in seven holes, including three makes from beyond 23 feet, turned a tight contest into a rout and allowed Na to coast to trophy No. 2.

Making the short walk to the green on the par-3 18th, Na was able to exhale. There would be no testing 10-footer, no overtime opponent to conquer. This time, the pieces fell into place for one of the Tour’s most consistent players who now, 158 starts after his maiden win in Vegas, no longer has to face questions about when his victory drought will come to an end.

“It’s indescribable. The amount of close calls I’ve had, and disappointments I’ve had. Walking off the 18th hole, in the locker room, on the drive back to the hotel. I mean, a lot of heartbreaks,” Na said. “But today, everything was going well. Everything was going my way, and it was nice to have that big lead going up the last hole and enjoying the moment. It was well worth it.”

S.Y. Kim shatters LPGA records, wins by nine

By Associated PressJuly 9, 2018, 1:10 am

ONEIDA, Wis. - Sei Young Kim became the first player in LPGA Tour history to go lower than 30 under in a performance so dominant in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic that she now has the tour scoring records all to herself.

Kim closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a nine-shot victory, finishing at 31-under 257 to break by four shots to par the record Kim had shared with Annika Sorenstam. Kim won the 2016 Founders Cup at 27 under, while Sorenstam won the 2001 Standard Register Ping at 27 under, the tournament Sorenstam shot 59.

Kim also set the 72-hole scoring record at 257, finishing with three straight pars to break the mark by one shot.

The only blemish for Kim all week at Thornberry Creek at Oneida was a double bogey in the second round Friday. She had 31 birdies and one eagle, another record for most sub-par holes in a tournament. Kim hit 67 out of 72 greens in regulation.

Kim tied another Sorenstam record when she was 24 under through 54 holes. The South Korea reached 28 under with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 ninth. She began the back nine with another birdie when her wedge from about 100 yards stopped a few feet from the hole, and she became the first to reach 30 under by making a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th.

The 25-year-old Kim won by five shots over Lydia Ko when she shot 27 under in the Founders Cup two years ago. Sorenstam won by two shots over Se Ri Pak when she shot her 27 under at Moon Valley at a tournament that no longer exists.

No one had a chance Sunday.

Kim began the final round with an eight shot lead and was close to flawless. Amy Yang, who played with Kim in the final round, made eagle on No. 3 to get within six shots. She couldn't keep pace, however, and made a double bogey on the par-5 15th by hitting one shot in the water and another in a hazard..

Carlota Ciganda of Spain lost a ball and made double bogey on the 18th hole for a 64 to finish alone in second, nine shots behind. Yang, with a birdie on the final hole for a 68, tied for third at 20 under with Emma Talley and Anna Nordqvist, who each had a 67.

For all the birdies, Kim set the LPGA Tour record with a par on the final hole to finish at 257. Hee Young Park won a playoff after she and Angela Stanford each finished at 258 in the Manulife Classic in Canada in 2013 (par 71), while Karen Stupples shot 258 at the Welch's/Fry's Championship in Arizona in 2004 (par 70).

Kim won for the first time this year and joined Brooke Henderson as the only players on the LPGA Tour with at least one victory in each of the last four seasons.

After Further Review: What will Phil do next?

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 8, 2018, 11:54 pm

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Phil Mickelson's latest snafu ...

This might be Phil Mickelson’s most unpredictable season ever.

After spending four years talking about how close he was to putting it all together, he finally did – in a World Golf Championship event, no less. After spending the better part of two decades trying to get the best of Tiger Woods, he’s now fully embraced him, to the point that he’s playing practice rounds with him and willing to share the marquee in a $10 million exhibition. And after spending a lifetime chasing the U.S. Open, he had a meltdown at Shinnecock Hills that, if it didn’t harm his reputation, may at least have irreparably damaged his relationship with the golf gods.

It’s passed off as Phil being Phil, but after another “boneheaded move” on Sunday at The Greenbrier – he tapped down long grass in front of the tee box, a mistake that cost him two shots – he offered a clue as to what’s going on: “I wasn’t having my best day, focus-wise.”  

It’s not the first time that Mickelson has cited his on-course focus, or lack thereof; he even said recently that he’s seen a doctor for the problem. When he’s locked in, Mickelson is a threat to win any tournament he plays. But when he’s not, like he clearly hasn’t been over the past month, he’s liable to do, well, just about anything. – Ryan Lavner

On Danny Willett's whereabouts ...

Danny Willett made an appearance on the leaderboards this weekend in Ireland, further indication that the career of the 2016 Masters champ just might be on the upward swing.

Willett hasn’t won a tournament since edging Jordan Spieth for a green jacket more than two years ago, and his form has fallen off a cliff since his major breakthrough. He switched swing coaches last year, and this week teed off at Ballyliffin ranked No. 442 in the world.

But Willett tied for sixth Sunday, five weeks after a T-8 finish at the Italian Open. While he’s sprinkled those results among a run of missed cuts elsewhere, other players have sparked comebacks with even less inspiring results.

So don’t count out the Englishman just yet. - Will Gray

On the decision against use of a compass

Earlier this week the USGA along with the R&A ruled that a protractor, or drawing compass, would not be allowed during a stipulated round because “it is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist [a player] in making a stroke or in his play.”

There’s a growing element among PGA Tour types that green-reading books, which have become ubiquitous among the play-for-pay set, are next. Perhaps the current rule makers consider it a good start in the quest to stamp out slow play. - Rex Hoggard

Peterson barely misses status, likely to retire

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 10:45 pm

Despite closing with a 66 and earning his best finish in more than a year, it appears John Peterson came up one shot short in his bid to extend his PGA Tour career.

The former NCAA champ made the final start of his medical extension this week at The Greenbrier, and after making the cut on the number believed he needed to earn about $60,000 to maintain at least conditional PGA Tour status through the end of the season. He finished in an eight-way tie for 13th, earning a little over $121,000.

But the Tour determines conditional status solely via FedExCup points, not actual dollars earned, and by that metric Peterson was achingly close. Needing 55.33 points to earn conditional status, Peterson instead received only 54.75 points for his best finish since a T-12 at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Peterson, 29, finished T-4 at the 2012 U.S. Open and played in the 2013 Masters as a result, but the former LSU standout has battled injuries in recent years. He has stated on multiple occasions that if he fails to secure at least conditional status, he plans to retire from the Tour and take up a real estate job in his native Texas.

Should Peterson change his mind, his FedExCup point total from this season should be enough to qualify him for Web.com Tour Finals in September, where he could vie for one of 25 PGA Tour cards that will be up for grabs for the 2018-19 season.

Niemann (T-5) secures Tour card for 2019 season

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 10:30 pm

A closing 64 at The Greenbrier wasn't enough to send Joaquin Niemann to The Open, but the Chilean star might not mind given that it unofficially locked up his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.

Niemann, 19, moved into a tie for fifth on the final leaderboard, his fourth top-10 finish in just eight PGA Tour starts as a professional. After entering the week with 321 non-member FedExCup points, Niemann picked up another 93 this weekend in West Virginia.

Having earned special temporary membership at the Memorial, Niemann is allowed to accept unlimited sponsor invites for the rest of the season. He'll need to earn at least the same amount of points as whoever finishes No. 125 on the regular points list after the Wyndham Championship, but his new 414-point total should prove plenty given that J.J. Henry finished No. 125 last season with 365 points and the spot is currently held by Seamus Power with 312 points.

Niemann won the Latin American Amateur to earn a spot at the Masters, and he finished sixth at the Valero Texas Open in his pro debut. He then added a T-8 finish at the Fort Worth Invitational and a T-6 finish at the Memorial.

By earning a full Tour card without the use of Q-School or the Web.com Tour Finals, Niemann accesses a rarely-used path that was most recently trod by Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016).

