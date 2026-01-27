Skip navigation
DP World Tour bans Gavin Green for three months for anti-doping violation

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:44 AM
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Malaysian golfer Gavin Green has received a three-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the DP World Tour said Tuesday.

The tour said Green breached its anti-doping policy when taking a herbal supplement available in Asia as therapeutic treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

Green, who is ranked No. 554, is eligible to return to competition on March 5 because his ban began retrospectively on Dec. 5.

The tour said Green took the doping control test in August at the Danish Golf Championship, where he finished in a tie for 40th. He has been disqualified retrospectively from that event.

“Green has cooperated fully with the tour throughout the process and accepted the suspension,” the European tour said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Green turned pro in 2015 and has yet to win a tournament on the European tour.

His last appearance was at the Genesis Championship in South Korea in October.