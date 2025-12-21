Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
Published December 21, 2025 05:05 PM
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
Jayden Schaper birdied three of his last four holes for an 8-under 64 and then chipped in for eagle to win the Mauritius Open over Ryan Gerard on the second playoff hole. He won last week by making eagle in a playoff.
The 90th Masters will take place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at players who are eligible to compete, based on the tournament’s qualifying criteria. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a = amateur):
Masters champions (lifetime)
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Tiger Woods
- Patrick Reed
- Sergio Garcia
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Phil Mickelson
- Angel Cabrera
- Zach Johnson
- Mike Weir
- Vijay Singh
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Fred Couples
PGA champions (five years)
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
U.S. Open champions (five years)
- J.J. Spaun
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open champions (five years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Collin Morikawa
Players Championship winners (three years)
- TBD on March 15
NCAA champion
- Michael LaSasso (a)
U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up
- Mason Howell (a)
- Jackson Herrington (a)
The Amateur champion
- Ethan Fang (a)
U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Brandon Holtz (a)
Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Fifa Laopakdee (a)
Latin America Amateur champion
- TBD on Jan. 18
Top 12 and ties from 2025 Masters
- Justin Rose
- Sungjae Im
- Ludvig Åberg
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Max Homa
Top four and ties from 2025 PGA Championship
- Davis Riley
Top four and ties from 2025 U.S. Open
- Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland
- Cameron Young
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Carlos Ortiz
Scottish Open champion
- Chris Gotterup
Top four and ties from 2025 Open Championship
- Haotong Li
Spanish Open champion
- Marco Penge
Japan Open champion
- Naoyuki Kataoka
Hong Kong Open champion
- Tom McKibbin
Australian Open champion
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
South African Open champion
- TBD on March 1
PGA Tour winners since 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points excluding fall events)
- Sepp Straka
- Ben Griffin
- Ryan Fox
- Keegan Bradley
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Brian Campbell
- Kurt Kitayama
- Tommy Fleetwood
Field from 2025 Tour Championship
- Russell Henley
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Shane Lowry
- Nick Taylor
- Harry Hall
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Akshay Bhatia
Top 50 from the final Official World Golf Ranking in 2025
- Alex Noren
- Aaron Rai
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Max Greyserman
- Michael Brennan
- Michael Kim
- Sami Valimaki
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Gerard
- Si Woo Kim
- Johnny Keefer
- Sam Stevens
Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking on March 30, 2026
- TBD
Special Invitations
- TBA
The Associated Press contributed to this report.