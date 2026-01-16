Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DP World Tour pro not in field but still playing at Dubai Invitational

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:01 AM

Brandon Robinson-Thompson is ranked 227th in the world. He’s won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour and finished a career-best 51st in last year’s final Race to Dubai standings.

And yet, the 33-year-old Englishman found himself in a unique situation Friday in Dubai.

“Strange,” Robinson-Thompson told reporters after serving as a competitive marker for the second round of the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational.

Robinson-Thompson began the week as the second alternate in the 60-man, pro-am-style event. But after Richard Manswell withdrew during Thursday’s first round, Robinson-Thompson was called in to pair with one of the amateurs, according to the DPWT.

Despite not getting into the tournament, Robinson-Thompson had been onsite practicing in preparation for next week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“Any chance I get to come out and test my game is an opportunity just to see where I’m at,” he said. “It’s a really great golf course, tricky conditions today. But yeah, first one of the year, just to see where we are at and almost like a little warm up for next week. … I was here anyway. I was going to be practicing onsite, but to get out on the golf course and hit some shots is a real bonus.”

With another amateur withdrawing Friday, though, Robinson-Thompson will head back to the range for Saturday’s third round and final day of the pro-am portion.