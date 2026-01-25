LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed cruises to four-shot win at Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Published January 25, 2026 08:38 AM
Reed keeps pedal down, wins again on DPWT
Patrick Reed won by four shots in the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But the LIV Golf player said he had to grind out the victory in the middle of his round. Hear from the champion.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Former Masters champion and current LIV Golf circuit member Patrick Reed eased to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes Sunday.
Reed, who held a four-stroke lead after the third round, finished ahead of England’s Andy Sullivan.
Julien Guerrier of France and Spain’s David Puig finished joint-third, one back of Sullivan.
Rory McIlroy’s chances of a record-extending fifth title fell well short with a joint 33rd-place finish.
Reed, who won the 2018 Masters for his only victory in a major, earned his fifth win on the European tour. He has won one LIV event, in Dallas last year, since joining the Saudi-funded league in 2022.