Patrick Reed loses in three-man playoff at Bahrain, in bid for back-to-back DPWT titles

AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain — Patrick Reed’s bid for back-to-back titles on the DP World Tour came up just short Sunday when he was beaten in a playoff won by Freddy Schott for his first title.

Reed made bogey at the first playoff hole to drop out of a three-man contest also including Calum Hill.

The 24-year-old Schott clinched victory on the second playoff hole after Hill drove out of bounds, shanked his fourth shot into water and shook hands with Schott.

Reed was seeking a second straight win, after the Dubai Desert Classic last Sunday, to complete a whirlwind week in which he also announced he was leaving LIV Golf with the aim of returning to the PGA Tour.

Ten shots off the lead heading into the weekend, the American shot 6-under 66 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday to close on 17-under par. He was tied for the lead in the final round after picking up a shot at No. 14 for a third straight birdie, but played the final four holes in 1 over.

Schott (69) bogeyed No. 17 and Hill (71), the leader of the second and third rounds, three-putted for bogey at No. 18 as they joined Reed in a playoff watched by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Royal Golf Club.